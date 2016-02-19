Food Texture and Viscosity
1st Edition
Concept and Measurement
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Texture, Viscosity, and Food
Importance of Textural Properties
The Status of Food Texture Measurements
Definition of Texture
Other Definitions
Texture versus Viscosity
Texture and Food
Rheology and Texture
Early History
Suggestions for Further Reading
2. Body-Texture Interactions
Some Definitions
The Sequence of Mastication
Rate of Compression between the Teeth
Soothing Effect of Mastication
Saliva
Forces Generated between the Teeth
Reasons for Masticating Food
Nonoral Methods for Sensing Texture
3. Principles of Objective Texture Measurement
Introduction
Force Measuring Instruments
Distance Measuring Instruments
Area and Volume Measuring Instruments
Time Measuring Instruments
Work, Energy, and Power Measuring Instruments
Ratio Measuring Techniques
Multiple Variable Instruments
Units of Measurement
Chemical Analysis
Miscellaneous Methods
Multiple Measuring Instruments
4. Practice of Objective Texture Measurement
Introduction
Force Measuring Instruments
Compression-Extrusion Testers
Shear Testing
Torsion Devices
Bending
Tensile Testers
Distance Measuring Instruments
Volume Measuring Instruments
Time Measuring Instruments
Miscellaneous Methods
Multiple Measuring Instruments
5. Viscosity and Consistency
Introduction
Factors Affecting Viscosity
Types of Viscous Behavior
The General Equation for Viscosity
Other Flow Equations
Time Dependency
Methods for Measuring Viscosity
Use of One-Point Measurements for Non-Newtonian Fluids
6. Sensory Methods of Texture and Viscosity Measurement
Introduction
Importance of Sensory Evaluation
Sensory Texture Profiling
Variations on the Texture Profile Technique
The Texture Profile as an Objective Method
Correlations between Subjective and Objective Measurements
Nonoral Methods of Sensory Measurement
7. Selection of a Suitable Test Procedure
Introduction
Factors to Be Considered
Preparation of the Sample
Appendix: Suppliers of Texture and Viscosity Measuring Instruments
References
Index
Description
Drawing together literature from a myriad of sources, this book focuses on the texture and viscosity of food as well as the techniques for measuring these properties. Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement includes a brief history of the field and its basic principles and then goes on to provide a detailed discussion of the physical interactions between the human body and food, objective methods of texture measurements, commercially available instruments and their uses, various types of viscous flow, and sensory methods for measuring texture and viscosity. An appendix lists names and addresses of suppliers for anyone interested in purchasing equipment. Incorporating material from numerous sources across a wide range of disciplines, this book will prove valuable to students, faculty, researchers, and anyone working in food technology and sensory evaluation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139236
About the Series Editors
G.F. Stewart Series Editor
University of California, Davis, U.S.A.
B.S. Schweigert Series Editor
University of California, Davis, California
John Hawthorn Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
About the Series Volume Editors
Malcolm Bourne Series Volume Editor
Malcolm Bourne is a nominee for President of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and has earned recognition for his work in industry and academia. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Texture Studies, and is seen by many as one of the world's leading experts in this field.
Cornell University, Food Science and Technology, Geneva, New York, U.S.A.