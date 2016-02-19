Food Texture and Viscosity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121190606, 9780323139236

Food Texture and Viscosity

1st Edition

Concept and Measurement

Series Editors: G.F. Stewart B.S. Schweigert John Hawthorn
Series Volume Editors: Malcolm Bourne
eBook ISBN: 9780323139236
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 325
Table of Contents


Preface

1. Texture, Viscosity, and Food

Importance of Textural Properties

The Status of Food Texture Measurements

Definition of Texture

Other Definitions

Texture versus Viscosity

Texture and Food

Rheology and Texture

Early History

Suggestions for Further Reading

2. Body-Texture Interactions

Some Definitions

The Sequence of Mastication

Rate of Compression between the Teeth

Soothing Effect of Mastication

Saliva

Forces Generated between the Teeth

Reasons for Masticating Food

Nonoral Methods for Sensing Texture

3. Principles of Objective Texture Measurement

Introduction

Force Measuring Instruments

Distance Measuring Instruments

Area and Volume Measuring Instruments

Time Measuring Instruments

Work, Energy, and Power Measuring Instruments

Ratio Measuring Techniques

Multiple Variable Instruments

Units of Measurement

Chemical Analysis

Miscellaneous Methods

Multiple Measuring Instruments

4. Practice of Objective Texture Measurement

Introduction

Force Measuring Instruments

Compression-Extrusion Testers

Shear Testing

Torsion Devices

Bending

Tensile Testers

Distance Measuring Instruments

Volume Measuring Instruments

Time Measuring Instruments

Miscellaneous Methods

Multiple Measuring Instruments

5. Viscosity and Consistency

Introduction

Factors Affecting Viscosity

Types of Viscous Behavior

The General Equation for Viscosity

Other Flow Equations

Time Dependency

Methods for Measuring Viscosity

Use of One-Point Measurements for Non-Newtonian Fluids

6. Sensory Methods of Texture and Viscosity Measurement

Introduction

Importance of Sensory Evaluation

Sensory Texture Profiling

Variations on the Texture Profile Technique

The Texture Profile as an Objective Method

Correlations between Subjective and Objective Measurements

Nonoral Methods of Sensory Measurement

7. Selection of a Suitable Test Procedure

Introduction

Factors to Be Considered

Preparation of the Sample

Appendix: Suppliers of Texture and Viscosity Measuring Instruments

References

Index

Description

Drawing together literature from a myriad of sources, this book focuses on the texture and viscosity of food as well as the techniques for measuring these properties. Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement includes a brief history of the field and its basic principles and then goes on to provide a detailed discussion of the physical interactions between the human body and food, objective methods of texture measurements, commercially available instruments and their uses, various types of viscous flow, and sensory methods for measuring texture and viscosity. An appendix lists names and addresses of suppliers for anyone interested in purchasing equipment. Incorporating material from numerous sources across a wide range of disciplines, this book will prove valuable to students, faculty, researchers, and anyone working in food technology and sensory evaluation.

Details

No. of pages:
325
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139236

About the Series Editors

G.F. Stewart Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, U.S.A.

B.S. Schweigert Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, California

John Hawthorn Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland

About the Series Volume Editors

Malcolm Bourne Series Volume Editor

Malcolm Bourne is a nominee for President of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and has earned recognition for his work in industry and academia. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Texture Studies, and is seen by many as one of the world's leading experts in this field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Food Science and Technology, Geneva, New York, U.S.A.

