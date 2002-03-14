Food Texture and Viscosity
2nd Edition
Concept and Measurement
Table of Contents
1. Texture, Viscosity and Food
2. Texture-Body Interactions
3. Physics and Texture
4. Principles of Objective Texture Measurement
5. Practise of Objective Texture Measurement
6. Viscosity Measurement
7. Sensory Methods of Texture and Viscosity Measurement
8. Correlation Between Physical Measurements and Sensory Assessments of Texture and Viscosity
9. Selection of a Suitable Test Procedure
Appendix
I - Suppliers of Texture and Viscosity Measuring Instruments
II - Effect of Temperature on Texture Measurements
III - Conditions of Testing Foods using the TA.XT2 Texture Analyser
Description
Drawing together literature from a variety of fields, Food Texture and Viscosity, Second Edition, includes a brief history of this area and its basic principles. It reviews how texture and viscosity are measured, including the physical interactions between the human body and food, objective methods of texture measurements, the latest advances in texture-measuring instruments, various types of liquid flow, and more.
This revised edition contains approximately 30% new material, including two new chapters on physics and texture and the correlation between physical measurements and sensory assessments. It now includes two-color illustrations and includes a current list of equipment suppliers.
Key Features
- Completely revised with approximately 30% new material
- Includes two new chapters on physics and texture and the correlation between physical measurements and sensory assessments
- Provides a list of suppliers of texture-measuring equipment
- Features two-color illustrations and text throughout
- Written by an award-winning author
Readership
Food scientists, researchers, sensory specialists, food processors, and industrial food laboratory workers; also advanced undergraduate and graduate students and faculty
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 14th March 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491332
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121190620
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300167
Reviews
"Bourne's definitions are well written and easy to understand...this is an excellent resource for a description of how foods are tested and the precision and accuracy of each test.... useful for specificity of the types of tests and equipment used and just what they describe. Recommended." --E STREAMS (June 2003)
"...recommended for students and professionals in academia and industry, in particular for food technologists interested in measuring, controlling and understanding food texture." --LEBENSMITTEL-WISSENSCHAFT UND-TECHNOLOGIE (March 2003)
"The book very readable and provides a lot of information. It covers the whole range of topics related to food texture measurements ranging from sensoric product evaluation to instrumental evaluation in industry and at research centres. ...The book is a a must for everybody working in the field of texture assessment both in industry and in food science laboratories." --JOURNAL OF SENSORY STUDIES
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Malcolm Bourne Author
Malcolm Bourne is a nominee for President of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and has earned recognition for his work in industry and academia. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Texture Studies, and is seen by many as one of the world's leading experts in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Food Science and Technology, Geneva, New York, U.S.A.