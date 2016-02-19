Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121190804, 9780323162593

Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement

1st Edition

Authors: Malcolm C. Bourne
eBook ISBN: 9780323162593
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Food Science and Technology: A Series of Monographs: Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement focuses on the texture and viscosity of food and how these properties are measured.

The publication first elaborates on texture, viscosity, and food, body-texture interactions, and principles of objective texture measurement. Topics include area and volume measuring instruments, chemical analysis, multiple variable instruments, soothing effect of mastication, reasons for masticating food, rheology and texture, and the rate of compression between the teeth. The book then examines the practice of objective texture measurement and viscosity and consistency, including the general equation for viscosity, methods for measuring viscosity, factors affecting viscosity, tensile testers, distance measuring measurements, and shear testing.

The manuscript takes a look at the selection of a suitable test procedure and sensory methods of texture and viscosity measurement. Discussions focus on nonoral methods of sensory measurement; correlations between subjective and objective measurements; variations on the texture profile technique; and importance of sensory evaluation.

The publication is a vital source of information for food experts and researchers interested in food texture and viscosity.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1. Texture, Viscosity, and Food

Importance of Textural Properties

The Status of Food Texture Measurements

Definition of Texture

Other Definitions

Texture Versus Viscosity

Texture and Food

Rheology and Texture

Early History

Suggestions for Further Reading

2 . Body-Texture Interactions

Some Definitions

The Sequence of Mastication

Rate of Compression Between the Teeth

Soothing Effect of Mastication

Saliva

Forces Generated Between the Teeth

Reasons for Masticating Food

Nonoral Methods for Sensing Texture

3. Principles of Objective Texture Measurement

Introduction

Force Measuring Instruments

Distance Measuring Instruments

Area and Volume Measuring Instruments

Time Measuring Instruments

Work, Energy, and Power Measuring Instruments

Ratio Measuring Techniques

Multiple Variable Instruments

Units of Measurement

Chemical Analysis

Miscellaneous Methods

Multiple Measuring Instruments

4. Practice of Objective Texture Measurement

Introduction

Force Measuring Instruments

Compression-Extrusion Testers

Shear Testing

Torsion Devices

Bending

Tensile Testers

Distance Measuring Instruments

Volume Measuring Instruments

Time Measuring Instruments

Miscellaneous Methods

Multiple Measuring Instruments

5. Viscosity and Consistency

Introduction

Factors Affecting Viscosity

Types of Viscous Behavior

The General Equation for Viscosity

Other Flow Equations

Time Dependency

Methods for Measuring Viscosity

Use of One-Point Measurements for Non-Newtonian Fluids

6. Sensory Methods of Texture and Viscosity Measurement

Introduction

Importance of Sensory Evaluation

Sensory Texture Profiling

Variations on the Texture Profile Technique

The Texture Profile as an Objective Method

Correlations Between Subjective and Objective Measurements

Nonoral Methods of Sensory Measurement

7. Selection of a Suitable Test Procedure

Introduction

Factors to Be Considered

Preparation of the Sample

Appendix: Suppliers of Texture and Viscosity Measuring Instruments

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162593

About the Author

Malcolm C. Bourne

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.