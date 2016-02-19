Food Science and Technology: A Series of Monographs: Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement focuses on the texture and viscosity of food and how these properties are measured.

The publication first elaborates on texture, viscosity, and food, body-texture interactions, and principles of objective texture measurement. Topics include area and volume measuring instruments, chemical analysis, multiple variable instruments, soothing effect of mastication, reasons for masticating food, rheology and texture, and the rate of compression between the teeth. The book then examines the practice of objective texture measurement and viscosity and consistency, including the general equation for viscosity, methods for measuring viscosity, factors affecting viscosity, tensile testers, distance measuring measurements, and shear testing.

The manuscript takes a look at the selection of a suitable test procedure and sensory methods of texture and viscosity measurement. Discussions focus on nonoral methods of sensory measurement; correlations between subjective and objective measurements; variations on the texture profile technique; and importance of sensory evaluation.

The publication is a vital source of information for food experts and researchers interested in food texture and viscosity.