Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement
1st Edition
Description
Food Science and Technology: A Series of Monographs: Food Texture and Viscosity: Concept and Measurement focuses on the texture and viscosity of food and how these properties are measured.
The publication first elaborates on texture, viscosity, and food, body-texture interactions, and principles of objective texture measurement. Topics include area and volume measuring instruments, chemical analysis, multiple variable instruments, soothing effect of mastication, reasons for masticating food, rheology and texture, and the rate of compression between the teeth. The book then examines the practice of objective texture measurement and viscosity and consistency, including the general equation for viscosity, methods for measuring viscosity, factors affecting viscosity, tensile testers, distance measuring measurements, and shear testing.
The manuscript takes a look at the selection of a suitable test procedure and sensory methods of texture and viscosity measurement. Discussions focus on nonoral methods of sensory measurement; correlations between subjective and objective measurements; variations on the texture profile technique; and importance of sensory evaluation.
The publication is a vital source of information for food experts and researchers interested in food texture and viscosity.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Texture, Viscosity, and Food
Importance of Textural Properties
The Status of Food Texture Measurements
Definition of Texture
Other Definitions
Texture Versus Viscosity
Texture and Food
Rheology and Texture
Early History
Suggestions for Further Reading
2 . Body-Texture Interactions
Some Definitions
The Sequence of Mastication
Rate of Compression Between the Teeth
Soothing Effect of Mastication
Saliva
Forces Generated Between the Teeth
Reasons for Masticating Food
Nonoral Methods for Sensing Texture
3. Principles of Objective Texture Measurement
Introduction
Force Measuring Instruments
Distance Measuring Instruments
Area and Volume Measuring Instruments
Time Measuring Instruments
Work, Energy, and Power Measuring Instruments
Ratio Measuring Techniques
Multiple Variable Instruments
Units of Measurement
Chemical Analysis
Miscellaneous Methods
Multiple Measuring Instruments
4. Practice of Objective Texture Measurement
Introduction
Force Measuring Instruments
Compression-Extrusion Testers
Shear Testing
Torsion Devices
Bending
Tensile Testers
Distance Measuring Instruments
Volume Measuring Instruments
Time Measuring Instruments
Miscellaneous Methods
Multiple Measuring Instruments
5. Viscosity and Consistency
Introduction
Factors Affecting Viscosity
Types of Viscous Behavior
The General Equation for Viscosity
Other Flow Equations
Time Dependency
Methods for Measuring Viscosity
Use of One-Point Measurements for Non-Newtonian Fluids
6. Sensory Methods of Texture and Viscosity Measurement
Introduction
Importance of Sensory Evaluation
Sensory Texture Profiling
Variations on the Texture Profile Technique
The Texture Profile as an Objective Method
Correlations Between Subjective and Objective Measurements
Nonoral Methods of Sensory Measurement
7. Selection of a Suitable Test Procedure
Introduction
Factors to Be Considered
Preparation of the Sample
Appendix: Suppliers of Texture and Viscosity Measuring Instruments
References
Index
