Food Technology Disruptions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128214701

Food Technology Disruptions

1st Edition

Editor: Charis Michel Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128214701
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 332
Description

While innovations play an important role in food production, disruptive technologies are a revolutionary type of innovation that can displace an established technology and shake up the industry - or create a completely new industry. Currently, digital technologies and smart applications lead innovations in the food sector in order to optimize the food supply chain and to develop and deliver tailor-made food products to consumers with new eating habits, using advanced organoleptic and visual demands.

Food Technology Disruptions covers the latest disruptions in the food industry today, such as the internet of things, digital technologies, modern applications like 3D printing, bacterial sensors in food packaging, electronic noses for food authentication, and artificial intelligence. With additional discussions on innovative distribution and delivery of food and consumer acceptance of food disruptions, Food Technology Disruptions is an essential resource for food scientists, technologists, engineers, agriculturalists, chemists, product developers, researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry.

Key Features

  • Covers digital technologies in agriculture, food production and food processing, modern eating habits and personalized nutrition as well as relevant innovative food products
  • Brings alternative protein sources, novel functional foods and artificial meat
  • Discusses internet of things, digital technologies, modern applications like 3D printing, smart packaging and smart food distribution

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, engineers, agriculturalists and chemists working in the whole food science field. New product developers. Researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to food disruptions
2. Personalized nutrition and omics technologies: current status and perspectives
3. Innovations in functional foods development
4. Alternative protein sources
5. IoT technologies in the food supply chain
6. Innovative distribution and delivery of food
7. Blockchain in agriculture
8. Digital extension service
9. Social acceptability of food disruptions

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2022
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128214701

About the Editor

Charis Michel Galanakis

Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books and published ~100 articles

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

