While innovations play an important role in food production, disruptive technologies are a revolutionary type of innovation that can displace an established technology and shake up the industry - or create a completely new industry. Currently, digital technologies and smart applications lead innovations in the food sector in order to optimize the food supply chain and to develop and deliver tailor-made food products to consumers with new eating habits, using advanced organoleptic and visual demands.

Food Technology Disruptions covers the latest disruptions in the food industry today, such as the internet of things, digital technologies, modern applications like 3D printing, bacterial sensors in food packaging, electronic noses for food authentication, and artificial intelligence. With additional discussions on innovative distribution and delivery of food and consumer acceptance of food disruptions, Food Technology Disruptions is an essential resource for food scientists, technologists, engineers, agriculturalists, chemists, product developers, researchers, academics, and professionals working in the food industry.