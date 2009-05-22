Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Policy Analysis
1st Edition
Statistical Methods and Applications
Description
Food Security, Poverty and Nutrition Analysis provides essential insights into the evaluative techniques necessary for creating appropriate and effective policies and programs to address these worldwide issues. Food scientists and nutritionists will use this important information, presented in a conceptual framework and through case studies for exploring representative problems, identifying and implementing appropriate methods of measurement and analysis, understanding examples of policy applications, and gaining valuable insight into the multidisciplinary requirements of successful implementation.
This book provides core information in a format that provides not only the concept behind the method, but real-world applications giving the reader valuable, practical knowledge.
Key Features
- Identify proper analysis method, apply to available data, develop appropriate policy
- Demonstrates analytical techniques using real-world scenario application to illustrate approaches for accurate evaluation improving understanding of practical application development
- Tests reader comprehension of the statistical and analytical understanding vital to the creation of solutions for food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty-related nutrition issues using hands-on exercises
Readership
Food scientists and nutritionists, consultants, professionals and advanced students involved in the development and implementation of successful policies and programs for addressing the concerns of adequate food supply to the world. This extends from those scientists evaluating new crop breeding techniques to governmental officials charged with implementing official anti-hunger/health promotion programs.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Section I: Food Security Policy Analysis
Introduction to Section I: Food Security Policy Analysis
Chapter 1. Introduction to Food Security: Concepts and Measurement
Chapter 2. Implications of Technological Change, Post-Harvest Technology and Technology Adoption for Improved Food Security– Application of t- Statistic
Chapter 3. Effects of Commercialization of Agriculture (Shift from Traditional Crop
to Cash Crop) on Food Consumption and Nutrition– Application of Chi-square
Statistic
Chapter 4. Effects of Commercialization of Agriculture or Technology Adoption
and Gender of Household Head: The Issue, its Importance in Food Security –
Application of Cramer’s V and Phi Coefficient Chapter 5. Changes in Food Consumption Patterns: The Issue and its Importance to
Food Security – Application of One-way ANOVA
Chapter 6. Impact of Market Access on Food Security – Application of Factor
analysis
Section II: Nutrition Policy Analysis
Introduction to Section II: Nutrition Policy Analysis
Chapter 7. Impact of Maternal Education and Care on Preschoolers’ Nutrition – Application of Two-way ANOVA
Chapter 8. Indicators and Causal Factors of Nutrition – Application of Correlation Analysis
Chapter 9. Effects of Individual, Household and Community Indicators on Child’s Nutritional Status – Application of Simple Linear Regression Chapter 10. Female education and Community Characteristics as Indicators of
Nutritional Status of Children–Application of Multivariate Regression
Section III: Special Topics on Poverty, Nutrition, and Food Policy Analysis
Introduction to Section III: Special Topics on Poverty, Nutrition and Food Policy Analysis
Chapter 11. Predicting Child Nutritional Status Using related Socio-economic
Variables – Application of Discriminant Function Analysis
Chapter 12. Measurement and Determinants of Poverty- Application of Logistic Regression Models
Chapter 13. Classifying Households on Food Security and Poverty Dimensions – Application of K-mean Cluster Analysis
Chapter 14. Household Care as a Determinant of Nutritional Status- Application of Instrumental Variable Estimation
Chapter 15. Achieving an Ideal Diet – Modeling with Linear Programming
Technical Appendices
Statistical Tables
Bibilography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 22nd May 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878867
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747129
About the Author
Suresh Babu
Suresh C Babu is a Senior Research Fellow and Head of Capacity Strengthening at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington D.C. Before joining IFPRI in 1992 as a Research Fellow, Dr. Babu was a Research Economist at the Division of Nutritional Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. Between 1989 and 1994 he spent 5 years in Malawi, Southern Africa on various capacities. He was Senior Food Policy Advisor to the Malawi Ministry of Agriculture on developing a national level Food and Nutrition Information System; an Evaluation Economist for the UNICEF-Malawi working on designing food and nutrition intervention programs; Coordinator of UNICEF/IFPRI food security program in Malawi; and a Senior Lecturer at the Bunda College of Agriculture, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANR). He has been coordinator of IFPRI’s South Asia Initiative and Central Asia Program. His past research covers a range of developmental issues including nutrition economics and policy, economics of soil fertility, famine prevention, market integration, migration, pesticide pollution, groundwater depletion, and gender bias in development. He has published more than 18 books and monographs and 80 peer reviewed journal papers. He has been on the advisory board of World Agricultural Forum and a Coordinating Lead Author of Millennium Ecosystem Assessment. He currently conducts research on Capacity Development including Economic Analysis of Extension and Advisory Services; Reforming of National agricultural Research Systems; Understanding Policy Process; and Institutional Innovations for Agricultural Transformation. He is or has been a Visiting as Honorary Professor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, India, American University, Washington DC, University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, and Zhejiang University, China. He currently serves or has served on the editorial boards of the following journals – Food Security, Food and Nutrition Bulletin, Agricultural Economics Research Review, African Journal of Agricultural and Resource Economics, African Journal of Management, and African Journal of Food, Nutrition, and Development. Dr. Babu was educated at Agricultural Universities in Tamil Nadu, India (B.S. Agriculture; M.S. Agriculture) and at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa (M.S. Economics and PhD Economics).
Affiliations and Expertise
Int'l Food Policy Research Institute, Washington, DC, USA
Prabuddha Sanyal
Affiliations and Expertise
Int'l Food Policy Research Institute, Washington, DC, USA
