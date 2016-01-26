Food Security in the Developing World
1st Edition
Description
Food Security in the Developing World provides an entry point into the complex and challenging subject of providing access to nutritious and safe food in a readable format, capturing the essence of the subject in an effective and impactful manner. Organized into nine chapters the book covers the manifestation and measurement of food insecurity; means whereby households endeavour to be food-secure; causes of food insecurity; mitigation of current food insecurity and prevention of future food insecurity. There will then follow a chapter with case studies, a chapter on cross-cutting issues and the final chapter drawing conclusions and recommendations on the way forward to increase the prevalence of food security in developing countries. A glossary and Bibliography will round off the book.
Dr. Ashley’s real-world experience makes the book accessible while providing valuable insights into the broad range of factors that contribute to food insecurity in this large at-risk population, and practical means of addressing them.
Key Features
- Presents all aspects of food security in a logical sequence
- Covers the manifestation and measurement of food insecurity
- Includes case studies and cross-cutting multidisciplinary issues
Readership
For University undergraduate/ diploma/ vocational/ adult education students and teachers; developing country government agricultural/ rural development/ planning ministries and departments; extension workers and NGOs; UN and other international organisations; bilateral and multilateral donor partners and development banks
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Manifestations and measurement of food insecurity
3. Causes of food insecurity
4. Mitigation of current food insecurity
5. Prevention of future food insecurity
6. Cross-cutting issues
7. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017791
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015940
About the Author
John Ashley
John Ashley graduated in botany from London University, and then applied that knowledge to the field of agriculture for his doctorate from that University, working with the groundnut crop in Uganda. He also holds a degree in psychology from Cambridge. Dr Ashley has engaged in projects which have sought to help governments address current food insecurity, and increase resilience against future food insecurity. He has multi-sector program experience in agriculture and forestry, rural development, water, environment, education, nutrition and social transfers, roads and local government. He has worked in some thirty vulnerable and/or conflict-prone countries for 40 years, especially in Africa and Asia. He was with FAO for five years, and then became an adviser to national governments in interventions funded by international banks or donor agencies. He has conducted research with grain legume and cereal improvement programs in Libya, Kenya, Uganda and Nepal, and taught agronomy, crop physiology, ecology and human nutrition at Makerere University, Uganda.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Food Security Adviser, Conseil Santé, Clichy, France
Reviews
"In preparing for a mission to Somalia I was delighted to discover just the text that I needed on the concept and practice of food security. There seems to be nothing else readily available on the market, in spite of the fact that the term "food security" is used so widely in the international aid and development business. I found Dr. Ashley’s comprehensive and detailed approach really helpful." –-Dr. Alan J. Taylor, Director and Senior Consultant, Designers for Development Ltd., United Kingdom
"It is a very meticulous book ...particularly ...the emphasis on land tenure as a cause of food security. Very few books give it the importance it deserves as a basis of wealth creation." –-James Breen, Agronomist and Consultant to FAO (1975-2015)
"Excellent, highly readable book and companion website, bringing alive a subject which could be boring if not written well. A great deal of information has been presented, much from the author's own experience in the field, which he has collated and presented in a style which holds reader interest." --Dr Perry Bosshart, Crop Production, Management and Research Consultant, California, USA