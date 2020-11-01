Food Security and Plant Disease Management
1st Edition
Description
Microbial Biocontrol: Food Security and Plant Disease Management is a comprehensive exploration of biocontrol, the latest technologies being used in plant health assurance, and the resulting impact on crop production and food security. Discussing both theoretical and practical topics, the book looks at basic and advanced applications of biosensor and nano-technologies.
The direct or indirect applications of beneficial microbes in the treatment of plant disease is termed “microbial control” and these methods have increasingly been identified as important options for plant health management. The beneficial microbes as well as recent omic and nano-technologies also reveal important mechanisms that can be utilized in disease management strategies.
Beginning with a general introduction of plant disease, modes of action and their transmission in the host plants, the volume moves systematically through the factors that contribute to plant disease and then moves into the various means of addressing those diseases.
Microbial Biocontrol: Food Security and Plant Disease Management is part of the Microorganisms in Agriculture and the Environment series and provides important information for the research and development of new effective plant protection practices.
Key Features
- Explores the impact of climate change on plant diseases and new methods of resolution
- Includes information on gene expression during crop disease management
- Presents insights into the legal and commercial aspects of microbial control
Readership
Researchers and students interested in utlizing microbes in crop plant protection and fertilization, general agriculture, environment management. Microbiologists, ecologists, plant pathologists, physiologists, agronomists, molecular biologists, pharmacologist and related researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction of plant diseases: Infections and transmission
2. Current status of plant diseases and food security
3. Impact of climate change on plant diseases and food production: an Overview
4. Exploring the Molecular signatures of host –pathogen interactions in plant diseases: conflict and cooperation
5. Principle, diversity, mechanism and potential of practical application of plant probiotic bacteria for the biocontrol of phytopathogens by induced systemic resistance
6. RNA interference as a promising strategy for plant disease management
7. Safflower plant disease -sustainable protection against (Alternaria carthamus L.)
8. Mycotoxins associated food safety concerns of agriculture crops
9. CRISPER/CAS technology for food security and plant disease management
10. An overview of nanotechnology in disease management and food safety
11. Plant growth promoting bacteria (PGPB) as biocontrol agents in the cereal crops
12. Recent advances in commercial production and formulation of microbial biocontrol agents
13. Harnessing the potential of biostimulants and biocontrol agents for sustainable management of agricultural productivity
14. Microbial formulation approaches in postharvest disease managemen
15. Utilization of antagonistic microbes for the eco-friendly management of fungal diseases of the harvested fruits during post harvest handling and storage
16. Microbiological efficacy of decontamination methodologies for fresh produce
17. Sustainable agricultural practices using microbial strains for crop protection
18. Probiotics in edible coatings: approaches to food security and fruits disease management
19. Microbial volatiles: prospects for plant defense and disease management
20. Molecular techniques used in plant disease diagnosis
21. Biomanagement of Fusarium spp associated with pulses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2022
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218433
About the Editor
Dr. Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar is a visiting scientist at the Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani center, Rishon Leziyon, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development Israel. Dr. Kumar completed his doctoral research from Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. He has published more than sixty research articles and book chapters in the leading International and National journals or books. He has wide area of research experience, especially in the field of Plant-Microbe Interactions, Microbial biocontrol, and Endophytes related with the medicinal plants. He is an invited member of the editorial committee of the“International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences” and “Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research. He is also an active reviewer for journals including PLOS ONE, Agriculture, Ecosystem and Environment, Biological Control, Plant Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 3Biotech etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani Center, Rishon, Lezziyon, Israel
Samir Droby
Prof. Samir Droby is a senior research scientist at the ARO, the Volcani Center and Professor of Plant Pathology and postharvest Sciences at the Division of Biochemistry and Food Science at the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture Food and Environment, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Since 2013, he has been serving as the chair of the Postharvest Pathology Subject Matter Committee of the International Society of Plant Pathology. His research expertise include developing biological and natural based control strategies for postharvest diseases, microbiome of harvested commodities, mode of action of yeast biocontrol agents, pathogenicity mechanisms of Penicillium species on citrus and apple fruit and resistance mechanisms of fruits against postharvest pathogens. Prof. Droby has published more than 120 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 25 review articles and 27 book chapters on various topics related to postharvest pathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, ARO, Volcani Center and Professor of Plant Pathology and postharvest Sciences, Division of Biochemistry and Food Science, Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture Food and Environment, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ratings and Reviews
