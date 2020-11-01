Microbial Biocontrol: Food Security and Plant Disease Management is a comprehensive exploration of biocontrol, the latest technologies being used in plant health assurance, and the resulting impact on crop production and food security. Discussing both theoretical and practical topics, the book looks at basic and advanced applications of biosensor and nano-technologies.

The direct or indirect applications of beneficial microbes in the treatment of plant disease is termed “microbial control” and these methods have increasingly been identified as important options for plant health management. The beneficial microbes as well as recent omic and nano-technologies also reveal important mechanisms that can be utilized in disease management strategies.

Beginning with a general introduction of plant disease, modes of action and their transmission in the host plants, the volume moves systematically through the factors that contribute to plant disease and then moves into the various means of addressing those diseases.

Microbial Biocontrol: Food Security and Plant Disease Management is part of the Microorganisms in Agriculture and the Environment series and provides important information for the research and development of new effective plant protection practices.