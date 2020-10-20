Food Security and Nutrition
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Food and nutrition security - identified via availability, access, utilization, and stability - and transitions to sustainable food systems are major discourses in the agro-food arena, as many countries today experience different forms of malnutrition simultaneously, such as child undernutrition, anemia among women, and adult obesity. Meanwhile, the triple burden of malnutrition (undernutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiency) is still widespread. Food Security and Nutrition explores integrated, context-specific approaches to food security challenges, emphasizing nutrition security as an integral component and addressing the implications of food content to food and nutrition security policies.
Providing insight into these challenges through agricultural, policy, nutritional, geographic and sustainability lenses, Food Security and Nutrition is a valuable reference for food scientists and nutrition researchers working in food supply, food security, and nutrition security, and policy makers, investors, and other decision-makers seeking to address food insecurity around the world.
Key Features
- Addresses nutrition security as part of the overall challenge of food security
- Explores contributing factors that impact both food and nutrition security
- Presents insights into effective policy development and implementation
Readership
Food scientists and nutrition researchers working with food supply and food security as well as those who are interested nutrition security, policy makers, investors, policy- and decision-makers working on food and nutrition security, e.g. in governments, academia, industry, and philanthropic foundations
Table of Contents
1. Leveraging Nutrition for Food Security: The Integration of Nutrition in the Four Pillars of Food Security
2. Transition Towards Sustainable Food Systems: A holistic pathway towards Sustainable Development
3. Food security and nutrition in agro-food sustainability transitions
4. Agri-food markets, trade and food and nutrition security
5. The linkage between agricultural input subsidies, productivity, food security and nutrition
6. Diversifying crops for food and nutrition security - a case of vegetable amaranth, an ancient climate-smart crop
7. Metrics for identifying food security status
8. Public policies, food and nutrition security, and sustainable food systems: Convergences from the Food Acquisition Program - PAA
9. Food and nutrition security and wildlife conservation: Case studies from Kenya
10. Food losses and waste in the context of sustainable food and nutrition security
11. Dynamics and innovative technologies affecting diets: Implications on global food and nutrition security
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 20th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205211
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.