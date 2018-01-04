Food Science and the Culinary Arts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118160, 9780128118177

Food Science and the Culinary Arts

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Gibson
eBook ISBN: 9780128118177
Paperback ISBN: 9780128118160
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 2018
Page Count: 528
Description

Food Science and the Culinary Arts is a unique reference that incorporates the principles of food and beverage science with practical applications in food preparation and product development. The first part of the book covers the various elements of the chemical processes that occur in the development of food products. It includes exploration of sensory elements, chemistry, and the transfer of energy and heat within the kitchen. The second part looks in detail at the makeup of specific foodstuffs from a scientific perspective, with chapters on meat, fish, vegetables, sugars, chocolate, coffee, and wine and spirits, among others. It provides a complete overview of the food science relevant to culinary students and professionals training to work in the food industry.

Key Features

  • Provides foundational food science information to culinary students and specialists
  • Integrates principles of food science into practical applications
  • Spans food chemistry to ingredients, whole foods, and baked and mixed foods
  • Includes a comprehensive glossary of terms in food science

Readership

Food science professionals and students; food quality assurance; product developers, food safety managers, food production managers; culinary professionals working in food companies

Table of Contents

Part 1 Through the eyes of a Scientist
1. Food Phases
2. Taste, Flavour and Aroma
3. Protein Chemistry
4. Energy and Heat
5. Crystallisation
6. Food and Water
7. Rheology
8. Acids and Bases
9. Hydrolysis, Oxidation and Reduction

Part Two: Ingredients and the Science
10. Bread
11. Milk and Dairy
12. Edible Plants: An Introduction to Fruits and Vegetables
13. Seeds: Grains, Legumes, and Nuts
14. Meat: Food and Science of the Animal Kingdom
15. Fish and Shellfish
16. Sauces
17. Sugars, Chocolate, and Confectionery
18. Cereal Doughs and Batters: Bread, Cakes, Pastry, Pasta
19. Lipids, Oils, Fats and Extracts
20. Flavourings from Plants: Herbs and Spices, Tea and Coffee
21. Food additives
22. Wine, Beer, and Distilled Spirits
23. Appendices
24. Basic Chemistry
25. Organic Chemistry
26. Chemical Categorisation
27. An Introduction to Microbiology
28. Essential Oils
29. Food Grade Essential Oils
30. Gelatine
31. A Note About Units of Measurement
32. Glossary

About the Author

Mark Gibson

Mark Gibson undertook his PhD in food management, environmental sustainability, and food security at Manchester Metropolitan University (United Kingdom). Dr. Gibson is currently an invited assistant professor at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) Macau, China SAR, and is presently lecturing students in all areas of food production, management and hospitality, business strategy, and governance and sustainability. He is also the program leader (coordinator) of the Culinary Arts Management degree course at the institute, where he is continuing to develop the new 4-year culinary degree course that incorporates many elements of food science. Some notable publications include The Feeding of Nations: Re-defining Food Security for the 21st Century (CRC Press), “Current Food Security Concepts” in “The Global Forum on Food Security Issues: Online Discussions that make a Difference”, “Dying of Hunger” (Scientific Times Journal of Agri Science), “Food Choices – Evolution or Blackmail?” (WorldChefs Magazine), and Food Security in Organic Food: An Australian perspective. As well as writing books and articles, Dr. Gibson is also an associate editor and reviewer for several food-related journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Environmental Sustainability and Food Security, Manchester Metropolitan University

