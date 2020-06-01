Food Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128182192

Food Safety

1st Edition

Past, Present, and Predictions

Authors: Darin Detwiler
Paperback ISBN: 9780128182192
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 350
Description

Food Safety: Past, Present, and Predictions offers a multi-disciplinary approach to understanding some of the major food industry regulatory compliance changes that have emerged since the landmark 1993 E.coli outbreak. The book is broad in coverage and provides a look back at 25 years of change in order to better conceptualize the future of effective and sustainable food safety compliance efforts and technologies. Historical case studies and technological developments are written by subject matter experts in the field and by those who played a role in the events. Topics are explained in a manner to improve industry and consumer awareness while offering tools to improve education and communication of these issues.

Key Features

  • Provides an understanding of the often-missing element of the true burden of disease
  • Examines industry change over the past 25 years and beyond
  • Explains consumer and industry forces behind FSMA passage and implementation
  • Analyses critical criticisms behind FSMA and an integrated food safety partnership
  • Offers considerations for effective and sustainable use of new technologies, including Blockchain

Readership

The food industry/food supply chain, food safety consultants, food safety managers, academics, government regulators, researchers and students

Table of Contents

  1. ‘Modernization’ Started A Century Ago
    2. The ‘9/11’ of the Food Industry
    3. Growing Concerns Beyond Meat
    4. The FDA Food Safety Modernization Act
    5. Implementing an Integrated Food Safety Partnership
    6. Predicting the Future of Food Safety
    7. Beyond Food Safety

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128182192

About the Author

Darin Detwiler

Dr. Detwiler is a leader in both academia and food safety industry offering expertise in higher education administration; online education; and interdisciplinary studies. Balances instruction with collaboration and consultation for industry, government, and NGOs. Member of multiple editorial and advisory boards; frequently invited as speaker and media consultant. He serves on eight (8) advisory groups, published many articles in magazines and industry newsletters, been FEATURED in magazines, done podcasts, and is constantly being invited to speak at industry conferences/workshops.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Dean and Professor, Northeastern University, USA

Ratings and Reviews

