Food Safety
1st Edition
Past, Present, and Predictions
Description
Food Safety: Past, Present, and Predictions offers a multi-disciplinary approach to understanding some of the major food industry regulatory compliance changes that have emerged since the landmark 1993 E.coli outbreak. The book is broad in coverage and provides a look back at 25 years of change in order to better conceptualize the future of effective and sustainable food safety compliance efforts and technologies. Historical case studies and technological developments are written by subject matter experts in the field and by those who played a role in the events. Topics are explained in a manner to improve industry and consumer awareness while offering tools to improve education and communication of these issues.
Key Features
- Provides an understanding of the often-missing element of the true burden of disease
- Examines industry change over the past 25 years and beyond
- Explains consumer and industry forces behind FSMA passage and implementation
- Analyses critical criticisms behind FSMA and an integrated food safety partnership
- Offers considerations for effective and sustainable use of new technologies, including Blockchain
Readership
The food industry/food supply chain, food safety consultants, food safety managers, academics, government regulators, researchers and students
Table of Contents
- ‘Modernization’ Started A Century Ago
2. The ‘9/11’ of the Food Industry
3. Growing Concerns Beyond Meat
4. The FDA Food Safety Modernization Act
5. Implementing an Integrated Food Safety Partnership
6. Predicting the Future of Food Safety
7. Beyond Food Safety
Details
About the Author
Darin Detwiler
Dr. Detwiler is a leader in both academia and food safety industry offering expertise in higher education administration; online education; and interdisciplinary studies. Balances instruction with collaboration and consultation for industry, government, and NGOs. Member of multiple editorial and advisory boards; frequently invited as speaker and media consultant. He serves on eight (8) advisory groups, published many articles in magazines and industry newsletters, been FEATURED in magazines, done podcasts, and is constantly being invited to speak at industry conferences/workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean and Professor, Northeastern University, USA