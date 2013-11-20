Food Safety Management
1st Edition
A Practical Guide for the Food Industry
Description
Food Safety Management: A Practical Guide for the Food Industry with an Honorable Mention for Single Volume Reference/Science in the 2015 PROSE Awards from the Association of American Publishers is the first book to present an integrated, practical approach to the management of food safety throughout the production chain. While many books address specific aspects of food safety, no other book guides you through the various risks associated with each sector of the production process or alerts you to the measures needed to mitigate those risks.
Using practical examples of incidents and their root causes, this book highlights pitfalls in food safety management and provides key insight into the means of avoiding them. Each section addresses its subject in terms of relevance and application to food safety and, where applicable, spoilage. It covers all types of risks (e.g., microbial, chemical, physical) associated with each step of the food chain. The book is a reference for food safety managers in different sectors, from primary producers to processing, transport, retail and distribution, as well as the food services sector.
Key Features
- Honorable Mention for Single Volume Reference/Science in the 2015 PROSE Awards from the Association of American Publishers
- Addresses risks and controls (specific technologies) at various stages of the food supply chain based on food type, including an example of a generic HACCP study
- Provides practical guidance on the implementation of elements of the food safety assurance system
- Explains the role of different stakeholders of the food supply
Readership
Food safety managers including those involved with primary production, processing, transport, retail and distribution and food service. Food inspectors and auditors responsible for the evaluation and assessment of food production processes and facilities. Upper level undergraduate/graduate students in food safety, food microbiology, and food engineering courses
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Foreword
Preface
Nomenclature
Abbreviations of Important Technical Terms
Abbreviation of Selected Organizations Involved in Food Safety
Chapter 1. Fundamentals in Management of Food Safety in the Industrial Setting: Challenges and Outlook of the 21st Century
Consumer Trust: The Corner Stone of a Food Business
The 21st Century: A New Era in Food Safety
The Concept of Food Safety and its Definition
Elements of Food Safety Management
Challenges in Management of Food Safety and Outlook
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
I: Risks and Controls in the Food Supply Chain
Chapter 2. Management of Safety in the Feed Chain
Overview of the Feed Chain
Characteristics of the Feed Chain
Potential Hazards
Good Hygiene Practices in the Feed Sector
Examples of Feed Safety Incidents and What Lessons Can be Learned
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Naturally Occurring Toxicants of Plant Origin
Introduction
Scope and Definitions
Inherent Plant Toxicants: Chemical Diversity and Roles in the Plants
Toxicological and Biological Considerations
Risk Assessment Considerations
Risk Management of Inherent Plant Toxicants
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Allergens
Introduction
Food Allergy: A Public Health Problem
Allergenic Foods of Public Health Importance
Management of Food Allergens
Analytical Aspects of Allergen Management
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Milk and Dairy Products
Introduction
Historical Perspective
Foodborne Disease Outbreaks
Risk and Controls
Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Meat and Meat Products
Introduction
Hazards Associated with Meat and Meat Products
Contamination Frequency and Incidence of Disease
Control of Hazards at Different Stages of the Meat Chain
Meat Safety Process Management
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 7. Poultry and Eggs
Introduction
Microbial Hazards
Chemical Hazards
Physical Hazards
HACCP Generic Model
Importance of Equipment/Process Selection
Advantages of Implementing HACCP
Egg Breaking Operations
References
Chapter 8. Seafood
Introduction
Production of Safe Seafood – Prerequisite Programs and Haccp
Hazards Associated with Seafood
Risks at Different Stages of the Food Chain
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Fruits and Vegetables (including Herbs)
Introduction
Food Safety
Hazards Associated with Fruits and Vegetables (Including Herbs)
Factors Affecting Biological Contamination
Contamination Along the Food Chain
Control Measures in Preventing Contamination
Application of the HACCP System
A Case Study on the Application of the HACCP Approach for the Management of the PrepAration of Fresh Tomatoes for Storage and Sale
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 10. Coffee, Cocoa and Derived Products (e.g. Chocolate)
General Considerations
Cocoa and Derived Products
References
Further Reading
Chapter 11. Honey, Confectionery and Bakery Products
Introduction
Honey
Confectionery
Bakery
Concluding Remarks
References
Further Reading
Chapter 12. Edible Nuts, Oilseeds and Legumes
Part 1: Perspectives on Mycotoxins
Part 2: Pistachio Nut Processing HACCP Study
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Chapter 13. Oils and Fats
Introduction
Contaminants in Crude Oils and Fats
Refining Process Validation for Contaminant Removal
By-Products Formed During Oil Refining
HACCP
References
Chapter 14. Bottled and Drinking Water
Water and the Food Industry
Definitions for Water
Legislation
Sources of Water
Drinking-water Applications in the Food Industry
Hazards Associated with Drinking Water
Risk Assessment and Risk Management
HACCP Case Studies
References
Further Reading
Chapter 15. Pet Food
Introduction
Biological Hazards
Mycotoxicosis
Toxicities Caused by Medicated Feed Carry-over into Pet Food Raw Materials
Adulteration for Profit, the Melamine Case
Toxicities Caused by Nutrient Misformulation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Food Contact Materials
Introduction
Definitions
Classification of Materials
Hazard Identification
Management of Safety of Food Contact Materials
Recycling and Reuse
The Potential Environmental Impact
Lessons from Case Studies
Annex
References
Further Reading
II: Technologies and Food Safety
Chapter 17. Thermal Treatment
Introduction
Heat Processing
Fundamentals of Thermal Death of Microorganisms
Heat Resistance of Microorganisms
Determination of Heat Process Requirement
Conventional Heat Preservation
Factors Determining Heat Treatment
Non-Traditional Heat Treatment
Combined Treatments
References
Chapter 18. Non-thermal Processing Technologies
Introduction: Identification of Risks in Non-Thermal Processes
Non-Thermal Treatments for Food Preservation
Verification and Validation Methods for Non-Thermal Technologies
Final Remarks
References
Chapter 19. Acids and Fermentation
Introduction: Acidity and pH
Acidity and Foods
Acidity and Microorganisms
Control of Pathogens by pH and Acidity
Fermented Foods
Food Safety Problems with Acidic Foods
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 20. Chilling and Freezing
Introduction
Effect of Chilling on Food Safety
Effect of Chilling Rate on Food Safety
Effect of Freezing on Food Safety
Effect of Freezing Rate on Food Safety
Chilling and Freezing Principles
Chilling/Freezing Methods/Equipment
Thawing (DEFROSTING) and Tempering Systems
Transportation
Chilled Retail Display
Frozen Retail Display
Domestic Handling
Specifying Refrigeration Systems
Managing/Production Principles for Refrigerated Foods
Temperature Measurement and Monitoring
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 21. Detection of Physical Hazards
Introduction
Sorters and Detection Equipment (Figure 21.1)
Metal Detection
X-Ray Detection
Equipment Selection
Detection Equipment Management
Further Reading
III: Food Safety Assurance Systems
Chapter 22. Principles and Systems for Quality and Food Safety Management
Principles, Systems and Schemes
Principles and Associated Systems
Integrated Schemes and Their Limitations
The Future of Systems
Further Reading
Chapter 23. Hygiene in Primary Production
Introduction
Part 1: Good Animal Husbandry
Potential Health Risks on Animal Farms
Foodborne Diseases
Examples of Foodborne Pathogens
Good Farming Practices for Animal Husbandry
Animal Health
Principles of Biosecurity
Good Hygiene Practices on the Livestock Farms
Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points
Part 2: Good Agricultural Practices for Food Safety
Sources of Microbiological Contaminations of Fresh Vegetables
Microbiological Quality of Irrigation Water
Presence of Pathogenic Bacteria on Fresh Vegetables
Transmission of Pathogenic Bacteria from Contaminated Irrigation Water and Soil to Plants
Good Agricultural Practices
Part 3: Fish Hygiene
Disease Prevention
Disease Treatment
Major Fish Diseases
Diseases of Mollusca and Crustacea
Fish Toxicity
Pathogenic Bacterial Growth and Toxin Formation
References
Chapter 24. Hygiene in Food Processing and Manufacturing
Introduction
Prerequisite Management Plan
Recommended Procedure for Developing a Processing Environment Plan
Future Studies
References
Further Reading
Chapter 25. Site Selection, Site Layout, Building Design
Introduction
Regulatory Requirements
Retailer’s Requirements
Site Selection
Site Layout
Building Design
References
Further Reading
Chapter 26. Hygienic Design and Maintenance of Equipment
Introduction
Legislation
Basic Hygienic Requirements
Materials of Construction
Surface Finish
Hygienic Design of Open Equipment for Processing of Food
Hygienic Design Closed Equipment for Processing of Liquid Food
Installation of the Food Processing Equipment in the Food Factory
Hygiene Practices During Maintenance Operations in the Food Industry
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 27. Development of a Comprehensive Cleaning and Sanitizing Program for Food Production Facilities
Introduction: Cleaning and Sanitizing Operations in Food Processing Facilities
CIP Background (Figure 27.1)
COP Cleaning
Environmental Cleaning
Cleaning of Allergens
Cleaning of Dry or Low Moisture Foods
Cleaning Chemistry
Common Cleaning Problems in Food Process Environments
Sanitizing Chemistry
Application of Sanitizers in Food Processing Facilities
Cleaning Validation and Verification Technology
Conclusions
References
Chapter 28. Personal Hygiene and Health
Risks of Outbreaks Associated from Infected Food Workers
Factors Contributing to Outbreaks
Examples of Outbreaks Caused By Food Workers
Pathogens Carried by Food Workers
Hygienic Practices of Food Workers
Practical Aspects of Hand Hygiene
Barriers in Food Operations to Limit Spread of Pathogens
Exclusion of Infected Employees to Work in Specific Food Operations
Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Chapter 29. Pest Management
Introduction
Pests of Food Processing and Production Facilities and the Risks they Impose
Minimizing Pest Occurrence in Food Premises
Pest Detection Strategies
Pest Control Strategies
Emerging Threats for the Successful Maintenance of Pest Management
References
Chapter 30. Safe Handling of Food in Homes and Food Services
Introduction
Evidence of Foodborne Illness and Consequences
Food Safety Hazards
Food Safety Risk Factors
Food Safety Management
Application of Haccp Principles to Food Service and the Home
Prerequisite Programs
Hazard Analysis
Education and Training
Conclusions
References
Chapter 31. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System (HACCP)
Introduction
Historical Background
The Need for HACCP
Principles of the HACCP System
Application of HACCP
HACCP in Small Businesses or Less Developed Business
Assessment of HACCP
Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Chapter 32. HACCP Misconceptions
Introduction
Misconceptions
Common Errors or Shortcomings in the Application of HACCP
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 33. Management of Microbiological Hazards: Role of Testing as Verification
Introduction
When are Microbiological Testing Programs Useful for Verification?
Prerequisites to the Development and Implementation of Microbiological Testing Programs
Microbiological Monitoring of the Factory Environment
Acceptance Criteria and Testing Programs for Finished Products and Raw Materials
Microbiological Monitoring of Raw Materials
Microbiological Monitoring of Finished Products
Root Cause Analysis and Corrective Actions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 34. Management of Chemical Contaminants
Introduction
Nature of Chemical Hazards
Health Consequences
Factors Affecting the Occurrence of Chemical Hazards
Regulatory Requirements and Challenges
Regulatory Compliance
Management of Chemicals in Industry
Application of the Haccp System to Management of Chemicals
Further Reading
Chapter 35. Food Defense
Description of Issues
Definitions for Food Defense and Related Terms
Farm to Fork
Types of Risk and Hazards
Methods of Vulnerability Analysis
Preventive Measures
How to Manage the Case
Food Recall Case Studies
References
Chapter 36. Effective Leadership
Introduction
Theories on the Subject of Leadership
Models of Effective Leadership
Final Remarks
References
Chapter 37. Human Factors in Food Safety Management
Introduction
Swiss Cheese Concept
Root Cause of Failures
Management Commitment
Conclusions
References
Chapter 38. Assessment of Food Safety Management Systems
Introduction
Background
Definition and Purpose
Scope and Frequency of Assessments
Competence of Assessors
The Procedure and Methodology
The Development and use of a Checklist
Conclusions
Acknowledgment
Further Reading
Chapter 39. Consumer Information and Labeling
Introduction
Who is the Consumer?
Consumer Protection
Global Regulatory Measures
Consumer Choice, Information and Education
Clear and Legible Label, a Legal Requirement
Product Information Within a Food Chain
Consumer and Risk
Labeling of Allergens
Precaution
Labeling “May Contain”
Consumer Feedback
Discussion for the Future
References
Further Reading
Chapter 40. Incident Management and Root Cause Analysis
Introduction
Prevention of Incidents
Reporting an Incident
Managing an Incident
Investigation
Root Cause Analysis
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 41. Crisis Management
Introduction
What is a Crisis?
What did we Learn from our Crises?
What Lessons for the Future?
Essentials of Crisis Management
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 42. The Role of International, Regional and National Organizations
Introduction
Leading International Standards Organizations
Leading Regional Standards Organizations
Leading National Governmental Organizations
Leading Industry Organizations
Leading Hygienic Design Standards Organizations
Conclusions
Further Reading
IV: Sustainability and Ethics
Chapter 43. Sustainability and Food Production
Introduction
Sustainability – An Introduction
Social Aspects of Sustainability and Food Production
Economic Aspects of Sustainability and Food Production
Environmental Concerns Related to Food Production
Improving Sustainability in the Food Sector
Food Safety and Sustainability
Sustainability and Food Production in the Future
References
Chapter 44. Climatic Changes
Introduction
Impact of Climate Change on Food Safety
Conclusion
Further Reading
Chapter 45. Nutritional Trends and Health Claims
Introduction
Historical Perspective
Modern Times
Foods for Health
Diet and Health
References
Chapter 46. Ethics in Food Safety Management
Introduction
What is Ethics?
Ethical Issues in Food Safety
Ethical Decision-Making
Conclusion
References
Chapter 47. Training and Education
Reference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 20th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123815057
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123815040
About the Editor
Yasmine Motarjemi
Yasmine Motarjemi holds a Masters degree in Food Science and Technology from the University of Languedoc, Montpellier, France (1978) and a Doctoral degree in Food Engineering from the University of Lund, Sweden (1988). In 2003, she followed a training at the IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland and in 2014 a course on Human Rights at the University of Geneva Switzerland.
After her research and academic career at the University of Lund, in 1990 she joined the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva as Senior Scientist. In WHO, she was responsible for the surveillance and prevention of foodborne illnesses (including education of professional and domestic food handlers), the development of the food safety assurance system (e.g. Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point system), and for assistance to the WHO Member States in strengthening their national food safety programme and the development of the risk analysis process. She has served in the Secretariat of various sessions of the Codex Alimentarius Commissions and its Committees.
From 2000 to 2011, she held the position of Assistant Vice President in Nestlé and worked as the Corporate Food Safety Manager. In this capacity, she has, among others, developed the Nestlé Food Safety Management system and managed various emerging food safety issues and crises. She was active in several industry organizations, among others FooddrinkEuorpe (formerly Conféderation des Industries Agroalimentaires (CIAA)) where she advised management of international crisis.
She is the author, co-author or editor of numerous peer-reviewed articles, books, training manuals and other publications, including a book on food safety for children. In 2014 she published Encyclopedia on Food Safety and the book Food Safety Management: A Practical Guide for the Food Industry (both published by Elsevier/Academic Press).
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, FOSA and FOSIN, Nyon, Switzerland
Huub Lelieveld
Prof. Dr. h.c. H.L.M. (Huub) Lelieveld is President of the Global Harmonization Initiative and Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology. He editor or co-editor of numerous books, including several on hygiene and food safety management; novel food processing technologies and harmonization of food safety regulations. He produced chapters for many books and encyclopaedia, hundreds of scientific articles and articles for magazines and presented hundreds of papers, globally. He has been awarded doctor honoris causa at the National University of Food Technologies in Kiev, Ukraine.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Unilever, Vlaardingen, The Netherlands
Awards
2015 PROSE Awards - Honorable Mention, Single Volume Reference - Science: Association of American Publishers, Food Safety Management
Honorable Mention, Single Volume Reference/Science, 2015 PROSE Awards, Association of American Publishers
Reviews
"Recognizing that food safety is a multi-disciplinary responsibility and that not all food safety professionals have the same scientific and technical background, this book presents essentials of managing food safety that food safety professionals from any discipline should know. It provides an overview and integrated perspective, including risk and control measures for various categories of food, the elements of food safety assurance systems used in the food industry,…" --ProtoView.com, 2014