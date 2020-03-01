Food Safety Lessons for Cannabis-infused Edibles
1st Edition
Description
The world of cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing is coming into the light as the industry moves from one of isolation to regulatory compliance. The cannabis industry has unique challenges as cannabis-infused edibles are not regulated as food, drugs or dietary supplements at the federal level. Despite these current conditions, the industry is aware of the need to examine the safety of these edibles and prepare for a future of federal compliance. This book looks at the cannabis industry through a scientific lens to increase awareness and level of expertise in food safety within the field of cannabis-infused edibles.
Key Features
- Includes lessons learned by the food industry
- Presents unique challenges in the manufacture of cannabis-infused edibles
- Provides information of US Federal food safety compliance
- Explores the current state of research regarding edibles
Readership
Professionals from the traditional food industry with expertise in food safety, quality assurance, quality control, laboratory methods, microbiology and chemistry, as well as those involved in manufacturing and product development of cannabis-infused edibles
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Overview
3. Growing Operations
4. Security Looks Like Food Defense
5. Begin with the End in Mind®: The Dispensary
6. Food Safety Builds on a Foundation of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs)
7. The Flow Diagram
8. The Hazard Analysis and Preventive Controls
9. Operation: Extraction of THC and CBD
10. Operation: Manufacturing of Edibles
11. Operation: Packaging of Edibles
12. The Canadians
13. How to Transfer Your Food Safety Skillset to the Cannabis Industry
14. Training Needed in the Cannabis Industry
15. Summary: The Food Industry Can Learn from the Cannabis Industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195123
About the Author
Kathy Knutson
Dr. Kathy Knutson works nationwide with food and cannabis manufacturers on recall investigations, problem-solving, training, and FDA compliance. Dr. Knutson writes a food safety blog on ConnectFood. She trains and consults on writing Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), food defense, and food safety plans; laboratory methods and results; environmental monitoring; Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs); Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs); and FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). As Project Manager with ImEpik, she updated the online curriculum for a Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) certificate and developed a course for GMPs for the cannabis industry. Dr. Knutson is a consultant with Kornacki Microbiology Solutions, NSF International, EAS Consulting Group, and Kathy Knutson Food Safety Consulting LLC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kathy Knutson Food Safety Consulting LLC