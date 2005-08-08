Food Safety Control in the Poultry Industry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Bacterial infection of eggs; Pathogen contamination risks in poultry as a risk to human health; Detecting and controlling veterinary drug residues in poultry; Modelling risks from antibiotic and other residues in poultry and eggs; Pathogen population on poultry farms; Catching, transporting and lairage of live poultry; Ensuring the safety of poultry feed; The effective control of hazards in Swedish poultry: the case for Sweden; The use of probiotics to control pathogens in poultry; The HACCP concept and its application in primary production; Microbial risk assessment in poultry production and processing; Techniques for reducing pathogens in eggs; Improving slaughter and processing technologies; Refrigeration and the safety of poultry meat; Sanitation in poultry processing; HACCP in poultry processing; On-line physical methods for decontaminating poultry meat; Microbial treatments to reduced pathogens in poultry and poultry meat; Irradiation of poultry meat; Rapid detection and enumeration of pathogens on poultry meat; Modified atmosphere packaging and the safety of poultry meat; Handling poultry and eggs in the kitchen.
Description
The safety of poultry meat and eggs continues to be a major concern for consumers. As a result, there has been a wealth of research on identifying and controlling hazards at all stages in the supply chain. Food safety control in the poultry industry summarises this research and its implications for all those involved in supplying and marketing poultry products.
The book begins by analysing the main hazards affecting poultry meat and eggs, both biological and chemical. It then discusses methods for controlling these hazards at different stages, from the farm through slaughter and carcass processing operations to consumer handling of poultry products. Further chapters review established and emerging techniques for decontaminating eggs or processed carcasses, from physical methods to the use of bacteriophage and bacteriocins.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Food safety control in the poultry industry is a standard reference for both academics and food companies.
Key Features
- Reviews recent research on identifying and controlling hazards at all stages in the supply chain
- Edited by a leading expert in this hot area with contributions from a worldwide team of experts
- Identify how to meet and excede consumers high expectations in food safety
Readership
Academics and food companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 8th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739543
Reviews
Mead's detailed handling of a broad and complex subject is done in a surprisingly accessible manner. Edited by distinguished Professor Geoffrey Mead …a respected consultant of food safety., Euro Food and Drink
…contains prodigious amounts of both scientific and applied detail, it is useful for those working in the poultry industry, for microbiological and veterinary libraries., Microbiology Today
…a standard reference recommended to both academics and members of food companies, invlolved in suppling and marketing poultry., Advances in Food Science
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G.C. Mead Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
AFRC Laboratory of Food Research, Bristol Laboratory, Langford, Bristol, UK