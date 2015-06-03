Food Safety and Quality Systems in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Volume One: Export Challenges and Implementation Strategies
Description
Food Safety and Quality Systems in Developing Countries, Volume One: Export Challenges and Implementation Strategies considers both the theoretical and practical aspects of food safety and quality systems implementation by major world markets and new and emerging markets in developing countries. This reference examines issues facing exporters and importers of traditional foods the characteristics of the food and its distribution channels, and market access from a historical and current context to present best practices.
This must-have reference offers real-life, practical approaches for foods from around the world, offering help to those who have found it difficult to implement sustainable, certifiable food safety and quality systems into their businesses and provides scientifically sound solutions to support their implementation.
Key Features
- Includes accessible, relevant case studies of instances when food safety was compromised and offers practical scientific input in dealing with and preventing these issues
- Discusses the role and importance of research and documentation of food safety when exporting products
- Presents risk analysis examples from the past and present for products from various countries and different perspectives including the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, India, South Africa, Haiti, Jamaica, and more
- Offers successful strategies for developing food safety and quality systems from a national and firm-level perspective relevant to academics, regulators, exporters, importers and major distributors handling food from various developing countries
Readership
Food safety practitioners, regulators around the world; trade practitioners, international trade lawyers, exporters in developing countries (globally), buyers interested in imports from developing countries, international organizations, universities and lecturers on food safety, food export trading house businesses; Consultants, Food Science students, agriculture students
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Exporting Traditional Fruits and Vegetables to the United States: Trade, Food Science, and Sanitary and Phytosanitary/Technical Barriers to Trade Considerations
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Imports of Fruits and Vegetables into the United States: Composition and Selected Trends
- 1.3. Nontraditional Tropical Fruit Imports to the United States: Specific Examples
- 1.4. Nontraditional Vegetable Imports to the United States: Specific Examples
- 1.5. Sanitary and Phytosanitary/Technical Barriers to Trade Issues
- 1.6. Summary
- Chapter 2: Natural Toxins in Fruits and Vegetables: Blighia sapida and Hypoglycin
- Abstract
- 2.1. Natural Toxins in Fruits and Vegetables
- 2.2. The Ackee Fruit
- 2.3. Hypoglycin (HGA), the Natural Toxin in Ackee
- 2.4. Dietary Exposure to the Natural Toxin Hypoglycin
- 2.5. Acute and Chronic Toxicity
- 2.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 3: The Life Cycle of Ackee (Blighia sapida): Environmental and Other Influences on Toxicity
- Abstract
- 3.1. The Agronomy of Ackee
- 3.2. HGA in Ackee: Location in the Fruit and the Effect of Maturation
- 3.3. Impact of Geographical Location and Variety on HGA Content in Ackee
- 3.4. Impact of Growing Season and Reaping and Handling Practices on HGA Levels in Ackee
- 3.5. The Role of the Seeds and Hypoglycin B in Detoxification of the Fruit
- 3.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Biochemistry of Hypoglycin and Toxic Hypoglycemic Syndrome
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Biochemistry of Hypoglycin
- 4.3. The Illness Associated with Hypoglycin
- 4.4. Etiology and Clinical Presentation
- 4.5. Recent Reports of Toxic Hypoglycemic Syndrome
- 4.6. Suspected Cases in Export Markets
- 4.7. Treating Ackee Poisoning
- Chapter 5: Effective Science-Based Approaches to Establishing Safe Food Handling Practices for Traditional Foods: The Ackee Example
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction: Background to the Safe Production and Handling of Ackee (Blighia sapida)
- 5.2. The Market, Consumers, and Exports
- 5.3. Raw Material Handling and Processing
- 5.4. The Science Behind the Industry: The Importance of Research, Regulatory Oversight, and Scientific and Technological Support for the Export of Traditional Foods
- 5.5. Quantification of Hypoglycin A (HGA)
- 5.6. Safety of Ackee as a Food
- Chapter 6: Re-entering the US Market with Jamaican Ackees: A Case Study
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Background to the Market-Access Challenge: The Import Alert
- 6.3. Agreeing an Approach to Addressing the Import Alert
- 6.4. Implementation
- 6.5. Accomplishments
- 6.6. Cost/Benefit Analysis
- 6.7. Summary
- Chapter 7: Dealing with Trade Challenges: Science-Based Solutions to Market-Access Interruption
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Canned Ackees Exported to Canada: Mitigating Market-Access Prohibition
- 7.3. Preventing Market-Access Interruption for Canned Ackee Exports to the United Kingdom
- 7.4. Reimposition of the US Import Alert: Lifting the Ban, Again
- 7.5. Synopsis of the Approach Taken After the Market-Access Interruption in 2005/2006
- 7.6. Accomplishments and Subsequent Actions to Maintain the Gains
- Chapter 8: The Food Safety Modernization Act and Its Impact on the Caribbean’s Approach to Export Market Access
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Market-Access Issues for Caribbean Exports to the United States
- 8.3. Background to the Food Safety Modernization Act
- 8.4. Major Provisions of the Preventive Controls for Human Food Final Regulation
- 8.5. Major Provisions of the Standards for Growing, Harvesting, Packing, and Holding of Produce for Human Consumption (Produce Safety Rule)
- 8.6. Major Provisions of the Foreign Supplier Verification Programs for Importers of Food for Humans or Animals
- 8.7. FDA Inspections in the Caribbean and the FSMA
- 8.8. Impact of the FSMA on the Caribbean and the Approach to Export Market Access
- 8.9. Conclusions
- Appendix I
- Appendix II
- References
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 3rd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013519
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128012277
About the Editor
André Gordon
Dr. André Gordon is the Managing Director of Technological Solutions Limited, a Caribbean-based food science and technology service provider. He is widely recognized as a leading expert in food safety and quality systems training, auditing, and implementation, and has consulted widely for clients including the Centre for Development of Enterprise, COLEACP, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization, and the Inter-American Development Bank, among others. Dr. Gordon possesses over 30 years of experience in the provision of solution-oriented technical assistance to the agribusiness sector in the Caribbean, North and Central America, Western and Southern Africa, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. He is an International HACCP Alliance, 21 CFR 117 (PC Rules) and Better Process Control School Lead Trainer and a recognized Processing Authority.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Technological Solutions Limited, Jamaica