Food Safety and Preservation

Section 1: Advanced tools in food safety and hazard detection

1. A Critical Appraisal on Different Food Safety and Quality Management Tools to Accomplish Food Safety

Siva Kumar Korada, Nagendra Sastry Yarla, Swathi Putta, Avinash Saab Hanumakonda, Dhananjaya Bhadrapura Lakkappa, Anupam Bishayee, Luciana Scotti, Marcus T. Scotti, Gjumrakch Aliev, Mohammad A. Kamal, Da-Yong Lu, Mukerrem Betul Yerer Aycan, Raffaella Reggi, Maura Palmery, Ghulam Ashraf, Thonas Alexiou, Ilaria Peluso

2. Food Safety: Benefits of Contamination Control in Consumers Health

Muhammad Atif Randhawa, Ali Asghar, Muhammad Nadeem, Naveed Ahmad and Sidrah

3. Preemptive and Proactive strategies for Food Control and Biosecurity

Ali Talha Khalil, Irum Iqrar, Samina Bashir, Muhammad Ali, Ali Hamza Khalil, Zabta Khan Shinwari

4. Validation of Analytical Methods for the Assessment of Hazards in Food

Sibel A. Özkan, Sevinc Kurbanoglu, Bengi Uslu

5. The Assay of Pesticide in Foods Using Electrochemical Sensors

Sibel A. Özkan, Nurgul K. Bakirhan, Bengi Uslu

6. Multiway Calibration Approaches for Quality Control of Food Samples

Romina Brasca, Héctor C. Goicoechea and María J. Culzoni

7. Biocontrol as Efficient Tool for Food Control and Biosecurity

K. Nathiely Ramírez-Guzmán, Cristian Torres-León, Eduardo Martínez-Terrazas, Reynaldo De la cruz-Quiroz, Adriana C. Flores-Gallegos, Raúl Rodríguez-Herrera and Cristóbal N. Aguilar

Section 2: Microbial contamination and emerging food-borne diseases

8. Foodborne Diseases and Responsible Agents

Md. Latiful Bari and Sabina Yeasmin

9. Challenges in Emerging Food-borne Diseases

Nelluri Kanaka Durga Devi and Navya Sree Thota

10. Opportunistic Foodborne Pathogens

Vincenzina Fusco, Hikmate Abriouel, Nabil Benomar, Jan Kabisch, Daniele Chieffi, Gyu-Sung Cho and Charles MAP Franz

11. Food Poisoning and Intoxication – A Global Leading Concern for Human Health

Mohammad AL –Mamun, Tuhina Chowdhury, Baishakhi Biswas, Nurul Absar

12. Staphylococcal Food Poisoning

Vincenzina Fusco, Giuseppe Blaiotta, Karsten Becker

13. Campylobacter: An Important Food Safety Issue

Willian Cruzeiro Silva, Brenda Neres Targino, Amanda Gonelli Gonçalves, Marcio Roberto Silva and Humberto Moreira Hungaro

14. Food Contamination: From Food Degradation to Food-borne Diseases

Antonietta Morena Gatti and Stefano Montanari

15. A review on Implications of Interaction between Human Pathogenic Bacteria and Host on Food Quality and Disease

Rishi Mahajan, Shalini Chandel and Gunjan Goel

16. Novel Strategies for the Reduction of Microbial Degradation of Foods

Tuba Dilmaçünal, Hakan Kuleaşan

Section 3: New preservation approaches to increase food safety

17. Relevance and Legal Frame in Novel Food Preservation Approaches for Improving Food Safety and Risks Assessment

Gassan Hodaifa and Leopoldo Martínez Nieto

18. The Current Approaches and Challenges of Biopreservation

Dr. Celile Aylin Oluk, Oya Berkay Karaca

19. Modern Preservation Tools through Packaging for High Hydrostatic Pressure Processing

Mythili Prakasam and Alain Largeteau

20. Natural Food Preservatives Against Microorganisms

Sonia Barberis*, Héctor Gustavo Quiroga, Cristina Barcia, Juan Manuel Talia, and Nora Debattista