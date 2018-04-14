Food Safety and Preservation
1st Edition
Modern Biological Approaches to Improving Consumer Health
Description
Food Safety and Preservation: Modern Biological Approaches to Improving Consumer Health explores the most recent and investigated hot topics in food safety, microbial contamination, food-borne diseases and advanced preservation methods. It brings together the significant, evidence-based scientific progress of various approaches to improve the safety and quality of foods, also offering solutions to help address food industry challenges. Recent studies and technological advancements in biological control are presented to control foodborne pathogens. In addition, analytical methods for reducing potential biological hazards make this book essential to researchers, scientists, technologists and grad students.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of food contamination, from food degradation, to food-borne diseases
- Examines validated, biological control approaches to reduce microbial and chemical contamination
- Includes detailed discussions of risk and safety assessments in food preservation
Readership
Researchers/academics/students in the fields of food science, safety, food microbiology, food biochemistry/chemistry
Table of Contents
Section 1: Advanced tools in food safety and hazard detection
1. A Critical Appraisal on Different Food Safety and Quality Management Tools to Accomplish Food Safety
Siva Kumar Korada, Nagendra Sastry Yarla, Swathi Putta, Avinash Saab Hanumakonda, Dhananjaya Bhadrapura Lakkappa, Anupam Bishayee, Luciana Scotti, Marcus T. Scotti, Gjumrakch Aliev, Mohammad A. Kamal, Da-Yong Lu, Mukerrem Betul Yerer Aycan, Raffaella Reggi, Maura Palmery, Ghulam Ashraf, Thonas Alexiou, Ilaria Peluso
2. Food Safety: Benefits of Contamination Control in Consumers Health
Muhammad Atif Randhawa, Ali Asghar, Muhammad Nadeem, Naveed Ahmad and Sidrah
3. Preemptive and Proactive strategies for Food Control and Biosecurity
Ali Talha Khalil, Irum Iqrar, Samina Bashir, Muhammad Ali, Ali Hamza Khalil, Zabta Khan Shinwari
4. Validation of Analytical Methods for the Assessment of Hazards in Food
Sibel A. Özkan, Sevinc Kurbanoglu, Bengi Uslu
5. The Assay of Pesticide in Foods Using Electrochemical Sensors
Sibel A. Özkan, Nurgul K. Bakirhan, Bengi Uslu
6. Multiway Calibration Approaches for Quality Control of Food Samples
Romina Brasca, Héctor C. Goicoechea and María J. Culzoni
7. Biocontrol as Efficient Tool for Food Control and Biosecurity
K. Nathiely Ramírez-Guzmán, Cristian Torres-León, Eduardo Martínez-Terrazas, Reynaldo De la cruz-Quiroz, Adriana C. Flores-Gallegos, Raúl Rodríguez-Herrera and Cristóbal N. Aguilar
Section 2: Microbial contamination and emerging food-borne diseases
8. Foodborne Diseases and Responsible Agents
Md. Latiful Bari and Sabina Yeasmin
9. Challenges in Emerging Food-borne Diseases
Nelluri Kanaka Durga Devi and Navya Sree Thota
10. Opportunistic Foodborne Pathogens
Vincenzina Fusco, Hikmate Abriouel, Nabil Benomar, Jan Kabisch, Daniele Chieffi, Gyu-Sung Cho and Charles MAP Franz
11. Food Poisoning and Intoxication – A Global Leading Concern for Human Health
Mohammad AL –Mamun, Tuhina Chowdhury, Baishakhi Biswas, Nurul Absar
12. Staphylococcal Food Poisoning
Vincenzina Fusco, Giuseppe Blaiotta, Karsten Becker
13. Campylobacter: An Important Food Safety Issue
Willian Cruzeiro Silva, Brenda Neres Targino, Amanda Gonelli Gonçalves, Marcio Roberto Silva and Humberto Moreira Hungaro
14. Food Contamination: From Food Degradation to Food-borne Diseases
Antonietta Morena Gatti and Stefano Montanari
15. A review on Implications of Interaction between Human Pathogenic Bacteria and Host on Food Quality and Disease
Rishi Mahajan, Shalini Chandel and Gunjan Goel
16. Novel Strategies for the Reduction of Microbial Degradation of Foods
Tuba Dilmaçünal, Hakan Kuleaşan
Section 3: New preservation approaches to increase food safety
17. Relevance and Legal Frame in Novel Food Preservation Approaches for Improving Food Safety and Risks Assessment
Gassan Hodaifa and Leopoldo Martínez Nieto
18. The Current Approaches and Challenges of Biopreservation
Dr. Celile Aylin Oluk, Oya Berkay Karaca
19. Modern Preservation Tools through Packaging for High Hydrostatic Pressure Processing
Mythili Prakasam and Alain Largeteau
20. Natural Food Preservatives Against Microorganisms
Sonia Barberis*, Héctor Gustavo Quiroga, Cristina Barcia, Juan Manuel Talia, and Nora Debattista
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149577
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149560
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania