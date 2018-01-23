Food Quality: Balancing Health and Disease, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Improvement of the functional and healthy properties of meat products
Maria Jose Beriain, Inmaculada Gómez, Francisco C Ibanez, M. Victoria Sarries, Ana I. Ordonez
2. Biogenic amines as food quality index and chemical risk for human consumption
Marion P. Costa, Bruna L. Rodrigues, Beatriz S. Frasao, Carlos A. Conte-Junior
3. Marine-based toxins and their health risk
Fatih Ozogul and Imen Hamed
4. Olive oil antioxidants and aging
Nadia Sabatini, Enzo Perri, Domenico Rongai
5. Heavy Metal Levels in Fish, Molluscs and Crustacea from Turkish Seas and Potential Risk of Human Health
Levent Bat and Elif Arici
6. Trace and major elements content of cereals and proteinaceous feeds in Greece analysed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry
lias Giannenas, Pavlos Nisianakis, Ioannis Sarakatsianos, Eleftherios Bonos, Efterpi Christaki, Panagiota Florou-Paneri
7. The bioavailability of nutrients which have a health-promoting effect on the nervous system function
Mariusz Jaworski and Anna Fabisiak
8. Αgro-industrial by-products & Animal products - A great alternative for improving food quality characteristics and preserving human health
Panagiotis E. Simitzis and Stelios G. Deligeorgis
9. Development of a functional food security for parents for transgenerational epigenetic health promotion and disease prevention among offsprings
Anil K Chauhan, Ram B Singh, Ravi P Singh, Meenakshi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Fabien De Meester, Krasimira Hristova, Toru Takahashi, Jan Fedacko, Anna Gvozdjakova, .Arunporn Itharat, Ekasit Onsaard, DW Wilson
10. Heated oil and its effect on health
Kamsiah Jaarin, Norliana Masbah and Yusof Kamisah
11. Contribution of Infant Formula and Tea on Daily Fluoride Intake and Prevalence of Fluorosis among Infants and Children
Gopalan Viswanathan
12. Preventive and therapeutic effects of dietary fibers against cardiovascular diseases
Maya Raman, Padma Ambalam, Mukesh Doble
13. Role of high salt intake in the development and progression of diverse diseases
Elzbieta Kompanowska-Jezierska and Krzysztof Hubert Olszynski
14. Spices and herbs as therapeutic foods
Irene Dini
15. Vitamin D Deficiency in Children: Health Consequences and Prevention
Ayse Sonay Turkmen and Indrani Kalkan
Description
Food Quality: Balancing Health and Disease, Volume Thirteen in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, provides essential information for researchers, scientists and students on the relationship between the quality of foods and disease at the biological level. It presents different technological approaches to detect food properties and their capabilities for balancing health and disease to deliver high-quality products to consumers. This volume explores the dynamic potential of how food bioengineering can improve traditional foods through modern methods to make a positive impact on human health and foster innovation.
Key Features
- Provides information on how bioavailability of nutrients and food formulation can be used to prevent or improve disease
- Includes the most recent research methods of metabolomics and genomics to detect best outcomes
- Includes innovative applications for anti-aging effects and curative properties in foods
- Presents research examples on how both human gut microbiota and food components control the way certain organisms develop and react in different environmental conditions
Readership
Scientific researchers, academic staff, industry personnel in high quality food production, dietetics and nutrition; biotechnologists, microbiologists, nanotechnologists, geneticists and pharmaceutical professionals. Graduate and postdoc students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 23rd January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114940
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114421
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania