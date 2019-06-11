Food Quality and Shelf Life
1st Edition
Description
Food Quality and Shelf Life covers all aspects and challenges of food preservation, packaging and shelf-life. It provides information on the most important pillars in the field, starting with active and smart packaging materials, novel technologies, and control tools in all stages between production and consumer. The book gives emphasis to methodological approaches for sensory shelf-life estimation and the impact of packaging on sensorial properties. Researchers and professionals alike will find this reference useful, especially those who are interested in the performance evaluation of future packaging for fresh produce in the cold chain and temperature management in the supply chain.
Key Features
- Presents insights regarding new trends in emerging technologies in the field
- Includes hot topics, such as modified atmosphere packaging and active materials to improve shelf-life
- Provides shelf-life assessment and modeling methodologies and accelerated shelf-life testing
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, microbiologists. Personnel related to food preservation, food processing units, academics and professionals. R&D department and processing plants in the food industries
Table of Contents
- Food quality changes during shelf life
2. Introduction to hygienic strategies for food preservation and food quality
3. Innovative bio-based and active materials to improve shelf-life
4. Natural antimicrobial agents to improve foods shelf-life
5. Intelligent packaging to improve shelf-life
6. Food packaging and migration
7. Impact of packaging on sensorial properties of food
8. Modified atmosphere packaging for food preservation
9. Emerging technologies to improve shelf-life and ensure food quality
10. Accelerated shelf-life testing
11. Temperature management in food supply chain
12. Performance evaluation of future packaging for fresh produce in the cold chain
13. Shelf-life assessment and modeling
14. Sensory shelf-life estimation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128171912
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171905
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece