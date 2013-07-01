Food Protected Designation of Origin, Volume 60

Series Page

Contributors to Volume 60

Abbreviations

Series Editor’s Preface

Preface

Part I: The Social and Legal Framework of PDO

Chapter 1. Legal Aspects of Food Protected Designations

1 Introduction

2 A Brief History of the Adoption of European Legislation on PDOs, PGI and TSGs

3 PDO, PGI and TSG: Legal Definition, Labelling and Establishment of Logos. Other Food Quality-Linked Logos in Europe

4 Legal Procedure for Registration of Protected Foods in Europe

5 Legal Establishment of Official Verification of Compliance with Protected Food Specifications

6 Food Authenticity and Legal Establishment of Databases for Protected Agricultural Products and Food and Drinks

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Appendix New EU Regulation No. 1151/2012 on Quality Schemes for Agricultural Products and Foodstuffs

References

Chapter 2. Consumers’ and Producers’ Expectations and Gains from Geographical Indications: Towards a Conceptual Context

1 Different Types of Designation of Agri-Food Products in Europe and the World

2 GIS from the Supply Side: Reasons for Adopting GI Schemes

3 GIS from the Demand Side: Why Consumers Want More GI, the Role of Traceability

4 Discussion of the Pros and Cons and the Way Ahead

References

Part II: Analytical and Chemometric Methods for Food Protected Designation Authentication

Chapter 3. Mineral Profile

1 The Mineral Elements as a Fingerprint of Foods

2 Analytical Process for Authentication of PDO Foods by Mineral Profiling

3 Applications of Mineral Profile in Food Geographical Origin

4 Future Perspectives of Mineral Profile in Food Authentication

References

Chapter 4. Stable Isotope Analysis

1 Isotope Ratio Analysis as a Tool for Geographical Origin Discrimination

2 Recommended Terms for the Expression of Stable Isotope Ratio Measurement Results

3 Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry

4 Brief Overview of the International Stable Isotope Reference Materials

5 IRMS Techniques: New Developments and Applications in Food Traceability and Adulteration

References

Chapter 5. Vibrational Spectroscopy

1 Vibrational Spectroscopy Tools for PDO Authentication

2 Applications of Vibrational Spectroscopy for Food Authentication

3 Critical Discussion of Analytical Procedures and Chemometric Tools Available

4 Vibrational Spectroscopy Perspectives for Food Authentication

References

Chapter 6. Metabolomics and PDO

1 Metabolomics in Food Analysis

2 Analytical Methods Applied to Metabolomics

3 Data Processing and Analysis

4 Metabolomics Applied to Food Protected Origin Designation

5 Future Perspectives and Conclusions in Metabolomics Food Authentication

References

Chapter 7. ELISA Tools for Food PDO Authentication

1 Food Traceability and Authenticity: General Aspects

2 Immunological Approach (ELISA) for Food Authentication

3 ELISA Detection of Target Proteins

4 ELISA Approaches for Exogenous Contaminants

5 Other Immune Developments

References

Chapter 8. Genetic and DNA-Based Techniques

1 Introduction

2 Identification of Species, Breeds, and Varieties

3 Authentication of Origin and Phylogeography

4 Genetic Markers

5 Important Genomic Regions

6 DNA Extraction

7 PCR and Detection Methods

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 9. The Role of Ion Mobility Spectrometry to Support the Food Protected Designation of Origin

1 Introduction

2 Foundation of Ion Mobility Spectrometry

3 Types of Ion Mobility Instruments

4 State of the Art of the IMS Technique

5 Applications of Ion Mobility in Agri-Food Analysis

6 Perspectives of the Use of Ion Mobility Spectrometry for Food Protected Designation of Origin

References

Chapter 10. Electrophoretic Techniques

1 Basic Principles of Electrophoresis

2 Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

3 Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

4 Isoelectric Focusing

5 Two-Dimensional Electrophoresis

6 Electrophoretic Authentication of Animal Foods

7 Electrophoretic Authentication of Plant Foods

8 Future Perspectives of Electrophoresis in Food Authentication

References

Chapter 11. Biosensors in Food PDO Authentication

1 Definition of Biosensors

2 Classification of Biosensors

3 Immobilization of the Receptor Component in Biosensors

4 Applications of Biosensors in Food (Food Processing, Food Monitoring, Food Authenticity, Quality and Safety, etc.)

5 Future Trends and Perspectives

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 12. Basic Chemometric Tools

1 Statistical Analysis of Protected Designation of Origin Data

2 Analysis of Variance

3 Hierarchical Cluster Analysis of Food Data

4 Principal Component Analysis of Food Data

5 Lineal Discriminant Analysis as a Food for PDO Authentication

6 Classification and Regression Tree Methods

7 Limitations and Possibilities of Statistical Analysis in PDO Authentication

References

Chapter 13. Discriminant and Class-Modelling Chemometric Techniques for Food PDO Verification

1 Introduction

2 Classification and Class-Modelling

3 Pre-Modelling Considerations

4 Validation Strategies

5 Model Performance Estimation

6 Discriminant Methods

7 Class-Modelling Methods

8 Conclusions

References

Chapter 14. Classification Methods of Multiway Arrays as a Basic Tool for Food PDO Authentication

1 Multiway Methods in Food Authentication

2 Methods

3 Case Studies

4 Conclusions

References

Part III: Food Applications

Chapter 15. Analytical and Chemometric-Based Methods to Monitor and Evaluate Wine Protected Designation

1 Overview and Definitions of Wine Protected Designation

2 Traditional Analytical Methods

3 Molecular Spectroscopy

4 Electronic Noses and Tongues

5 Sensory Analysis

6 Future and Challenges in Wine Authentication

References

Chapter 16. Analytical Strategies Supporting Protected Designations of Origin for Alcoholic Beverages

1 Issues Associated with PDOS and GIS in the Alcoholic Beverages Sector

2 Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturing Processes—An Overview

3 Alcoholic Beverage Definition—An Overview

4 Alcoholic Beverage Processes and Definitions by Category

5 Counterfeit Issues in the Alcoholic Beverages Sector

6 Analytical Techniques Used in the Authentication of Alcoholic Beverages

7 Analytical Strategy for Checking Claims of Origin

8 Analysis in Practice

9 Conclusions

References

Chapter 17. Juices and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

1 Introduction

2 Juices and Non-Alcoholic Beverages

3 Quality and Authenticity of Fruit Juices

4 Techniques and Analytical Methods for Designation of Origin

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 18. Authentication and Traceability of Fruits and Vegetables

1 The Geographical Indication System of Fruits and Vegetables Around the World

2 Discrimination of Organic and Conventional Fruits and Vegetables

3 Tracing the Geographical Origin of Fruits

4 Tracing Geographical Origin of Vegetables

5 Future Perspectives in PDO Authentication of Fruits and Vegetables

References

Chapter 19. Cheeses

1 PDO Cheeses

2 Traditional Techniques for the Determination of the Authenticity of Cheeses

3 Advanced Techniques for the Determination of the Authenticity of Cheeses

4 Conclusions and Future Trends

References

Chapter 20. Honey Authenticity and Traceability

1 Honey Quality Attributes

2 Honeys PDO in the World

3 Characterization of Honeys with PDO

4 New Tools for Botanical Origin Detection in Honey

References

Chapter 21. Vegetable Oils

1 Introduction

2 PDO Olive Oils

3 Other Vegetable Oils: Protection of Geographical Origin

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 22. Coffee

1 Brief Description of Coffee Plant, Fruit and Seed

2 Geographical Origin Differentiation of Food Products: Where Do We Stand with Coffee?

3 Coffee Geographical Origin Differentiation

References

Chapter 23. Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Wheat and Corn

1 Introduction

2 PDO Wheat-Derived Foodstuffs

3 PDO Corn-Derived Products

4 PDO Rice

References

Chapter 24. Rice

1 Rice Around the World

2 Analytical Methodologies for Determining the Geographical Origin of Rice

3 Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 25. Authentication of Fishery Products

1 Implications of Fishery Product Authentication

2 Protection of Fishery Products: Geographical Indications

3 Markers Used for Fishery Product Authentication

4 Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 26. Sea Salt

1 Importance of Salt Around the World

2 Characteristics of Sea Salt with GI Status

3 Analytical Techniques Employed to Verify the Quality of Sea Salt

4 Chemometric Tools Employed for Sea Salt Authenticity

5 Unexplored Possibilities for Sea Salt with GI Status

Acknowledgements

References

Index