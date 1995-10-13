Food Processing
1st Edition
Recent Developments
Description
Sustained developments in various branches of science and technology have resulted in considerable improvements in food processing methods. These new processing technologies have in turn contributed to enhancement of the quality and acceptability of foods. The aim of this book is to assemble, for handy reference, new developments pertaining to selected food processing technologies.
Food processing methods covered include: NMR imaging, on-line NMR, on-line sensors, ultrasonics, synchrotron radiation to study fast events, membrane processing, bioseparation, high pressure processing, aseptic processing, irradiation, freezing, extrusion and extraction technologies. The book, adequately referenced and illustrated with numerous figures and tables, is a valuable reference for scientists, engineers, and technologists in industries and government laboratories involved in food processing, food research and/or development, and also for faculty, advanced undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students from the Food Science, Food Engineering, and Agricultural Engineering departments.
Table of Contents
- Applications of NMR imaging in processing of foods (R. Kauten, M. McCarthy). 2. The use of nuclear magnetic resonance for on-line process control and quality assurance (P.J. McDonald). 3. On-line quality control: Advances in sensor technology (F.W. Henrikson). 4. Ultrasonics in food processing (D.J. McClements). 5. New methodology using synchrotron radiation to characterize fast events in food processing (A.E. Blaurock). 6. New developments in membrane processing (G. Trägårdh). 7. Applications of microporous glass membranes: Membrane emulsification (K. Kandori). 8. Separation processes for biotechnology in the food industry (G.W. Niven). 9. Advances in high pressure food processing technology in Japan (R. Hayashi). 10. Recent progress in aseptic processing of food (T.E. Szemplenski). 11. The use of ionizing radiation in the preservation of food (W.W. Nawar). 12. Emerging-freezing technologies (C.O. Bejarano Wallens, J. Venetucci). 13. Role of extrusion in food processing (D.R. Gray, R. Chinnaswamy). 14. Progress in extraction technology related to food processing (K.K. Tiwari). Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 13th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531847
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444815002
About the Editor
Anilkumar Gaonkar
Affiliations and Expertise
Kraft General Foods, Inc., Glenview, IL, USA
Reviews
@qu:...is exceptionally well produced, and the 14 chapters are written by a distinguished panel of international experts in their field. @source:ASLIB Book Guide