Food Processing Technology
3rd Edition
Principles and Practice
Table of Contents
Part 1 Basic principles: Properties of foods. Part 2 Ambient-temperature processing: Raw material preparation; Size reduction; Mixing and forming; Separation and concentration of food components; Food biotechnology; Irradiation; High-pressure processing; Minimal processing methods under development. Part 3 Processing by application of heat: Heat processing; Heat processing using steam or water; Pasteurisation; Heat sterilisation; Evaporation and distillation; Extrusion; Heat processing using hot air; Smoking; Baking and roasting; Frying; Heat processing by direct and radiated energy. Part 4 Processing by removal of heat: Chilling and modified atmospheres; Freezing; Freeze drying and freeze concentration. Part 5 Post-processing operations: Coating; Packaging; Filling and sealing of containers; Materials handling and process control.
Description
The first edition of Food processing technology was quickly adopted as the standard text by many food science and technology courses. This completely revised and updated third edition consolidates the position of this textbook as the best single-volume introduction to food manufacturing technologies available. This edition has been updated and extended to include the many developments that have taken place since the second edition was published. In particular, advances in microprocessor control of equipment, ‘minimal’ processing technologies, functional foods, developments in ‘active’ or ‘intelligent’ packaging, and storage and distribution logistics are described. Technologies that relate to cost savings, environmental improvement or enhanced product quality are highlighted. Additionally, sections in each chapter on the impact of processing on food-borne micro-organisms are included for the first time.
Key Features
- Introduces a range of processing techniques that are used in food manufacturing
- Explains the key principles of each process, including the equipment used and the effects of processing on micro-organisms that contaminate foods
- Describes post-processing operations, including packaging and distribution logistics
Readership
Students studying food science and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 22nd June 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696344
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781845692162
Reviews
"This book represents excellent value for money." --International Journal of Dairy Technology
"I congratulate the author on such a comprehensive text on the principles and practice of food processing technology." --Croatian Journal of Food Science and Technology
"I warmly recommend this book to food engineers, students and university professors, and to food industry professionals." --Croatian Journal of Food Science and Technology
About the Authors
P J Fellows Author
Dr Peter Fellows is a senior consultant in food processing, working mostly in Africa and Asia. Over the last 30 years, he has worked extensively as a food technologist in over twenty countries, supporting institutions that promote small-scale agro-industrial development programmes. He is a Visiting Fellow at Oxford Brookes University in the UK, and has held the UNESCO Chair in Post-Harvest Technology at Makerere University, Uganda. In addition to Food processing technology, he has written 22 books and numerous articles on different aspects of food processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK