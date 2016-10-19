Food Processing Technology: Principles and Practice, Fourth Edition, has been updated and extended to include the many developments that have taken place since the third edition was published. The new edition includes an overview of the component subjects in food science and technology, processing stages, important aspects of food industry management not otherwise considered (e.g. financial management, marketing, food laws and food industry regulation), value chains, the global food industry, and over-arching considerations (e.g. environmental issues and sustainability).

In addition, there are new chapters on industrial cooking, heat removal, storage, and distribution, along with updates on all the remaining chapters. This updated edition consolidates the position of this foundational book as the best single-volume introduction to food manufacturing technologies available, remaining as the most adopted standard text for many food science and technology courses.