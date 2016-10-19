Food Processing Technology
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Table of Contents
PART I: BASIC PRINCIPLES
PART II: AMBIENT-TEMPERATURE PROCESSING
PART III: PROCESSING BY APPLICATION OF HEAT
PART IV: PROCESSING BY REMOVAL OF HEAT
PART V POST-PROCESSING OPERATIONS
Description
Food Processing Technology: Principles and Practice, Fourth Edition, has been updated and extended to include the many developments that have taken place since the third edition was published. The new edition includes an overview of the component subjects in food science and technology, processing stages, important aspects of food industry management not otherwise considered (e.g. financial management, marketing, food laws and food industry regulation), value chains, the global food industry, and over-arching considerations (e.g. environmental issues and sustainability).
In addition, there are new chapters on industrial cooking, heat removal, storage, and distribution, along with updates on all the remaining chapters. This updated edition consolidates the position of this foundational book as the best single-volume introduction to food manufacturing technologies available, remaining as the most adopted standard text for many food science and technology courses.
Key Features
- Updated edition completely revised with new developments on all the processing stages and aspects of food industry management not otherwise considered (e.g. financial management, marketing, food laws, and food industry regulation), and more
- Introduces a range of processing techniques that are used in food manufacturing
- Explains the key principles of each process, including the equipment used and the effects of processing on micro-organisms that contaminate foods
- Describes post-processing operations, including packaging and distribution logistics
- Includes extra textbook elements, such as videos and calculations slides, in addition to summaries of key points in each chapter
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students in food technology and food science. Students/lecturers in biotechnology; reference book for all professionals in the food industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 19th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005231
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081019078
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
P J Fellows Author
Dr Peter Fellows is a senior consultant in food processing, working mostly in Africa and Asia. Over the last 30 years, he has worked extensively as a food technologist in over twenty countries, supporting institutions that promote small-scale agro-industrial development programmes. He is a Visiting Fellow at Oxford Brookes University in the UK, and has held the UNESCO Chair in Post-Harvest Technology at Makerere University, Uganda. In addition to Food processing technology, he has written 22 books and numerous articles on different aspects of food processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK