Food Process Engineering Principles and Data provides an overview of the topics that are of importance for processing foods to ensure safety and quality. It covers a range of physical properties of foods and provide background information on the physical, chemical and engineering properties of foods to ensure food safety and perform engineering calculations.

It features a series of short chapters, each with 5 to 6 key references and a selection of data, where appropriate. Each chapter is self-contained and brings comprehensive charts with food properties data, making this unique book a reference for scientists to have all the data required for specific problems in one single book.

Written by an authority on physical properties of foods and food engineering, this book aims to reach food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and processors. Chemical engineers and biotechnologists will also benefit from the content of Food Process Engineering Principles and Data.