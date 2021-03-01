Food Process Engineering Principles and Data
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Food Process Engineering Principles and Data provides an overview of the topics that are of importance for processing foods to ensure safety and quality. It covers a range of physical properties of foods and provide background information on the physical, chemical and engineering properties of foods to ensure food safety and perform engineering calculations.
It features a series of short chapters, each with 5 to 6 key references and a selection of data, where appropriate. Each chapter is self-contained and brings comprehensive charts with food properties data, making this unique book a reference for scientists to have all the data required for specific problems in one single book.
Written by an authority on physical properties of foods and food engineering, this book aims to reach food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and processors. Chemical engineers and biotechnologists will also benefit from the content of Food Process Engineering Principles and Data.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores a collection of data on physical properties of foods and food processing systems
- Presents background information on the chemical, physical, and engineering properties of foods
- Brings comprehensive charts with food properties data
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and processors. Chemical engineers and biotechnologists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to food
2. What is it; major food types, complexity, biological variability
3. Food processing – processed foods
4. Foods composition- food composition tables- benefits and limitations
5. Food nutritional value – Atwater factors
6. Food pH – pH values for different foods- acid and low-acid foods
7. Units and dimensions
8. Mass balances
9. Some Physical concepts, eg derived units, velocity, momentum, acceleration, force, energy and work
10. Food size, shape and other physical characteristics
11. Density and specific gravity
12. Viscosity simple rheology
13. More complex rheology
14. Surface properties
15. Thermal properties
16. Specific heat
17. Latent heat
18. Enthalpy and enthalpy data for food
19. Heat balance calculations
20. Heat transfer
21. Mechanisms, steady state and unsteady state
22. Conductions and thermal conductivity
23. Convection and heat film coefficients
24. Overall heat transfer coefficients and heat exchangers
25. The electromagnetic spectrum, food processing and food analysis
26. Reaction kinetics
27. D values and Z values, thermal process calculations – strengths and weaknesses
28. Properties of steam and refrigerants
29. Properties of air-water systems
30. Some electrical properties, temperature measurement
31. Mass transfer - diffusion
32. Packaging material properties!
33. Membrane processing
34. Combined heat and mass transfer – eg drying
35. Unit Operations
36. Novel processing methods
37. Processing measurements; temperature, pressure and flow
38. Homogenisation, size reduction
39. Food colour
40. Food flavour
41. Food texture
42. Water useage/Energy conservation/waste and its disposal
43. Emerging topics, eg sustainability, 3-D printing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211823
About the Author
Michael Lewis
Dr. Lewis joined the University of Reading in 1973. He has lectured in food processing, dairy science and food physics and supervised numerous PhD students. He retired from lecturing in 2011 and acts as a full-time consultant to the food and dairy industry. He has actively been involved in Teaching Company Schemes (TCS) and Knowledge Transfer Programmes (KTP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Dairy Industry Consultant, UK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.