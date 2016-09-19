Food Preservation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Antimicrobic nanocomposites for food packaging
2. Food applications of nanostructured antimicrobials
3. Nanostructured antimicrobial materials in the food industry
4. Antimicrobial nanotechnology: Research implications and prospects in food safety
5. Sanitation of Equipment
6. Recent advances in gas plasma technology for decontamination of food surfaces
7. Use of high intensity ultrasound for production of antimicrobial and self-cleaning surfaces
8. Multifunctional antimicrobial nanocomposites for food packaging applications
9. Nanostructurated materials for prolonged and safe food preservation
10. Nanobiotechnological strategies for toxigenic fungi and mycotoxin control
11. Natural products used for food preservation
12. Use of nanoparticles as a potential antimicrobial for food packaging
13. Recent Advances in the Direct and Nanomaterials-based Matrix-assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Mass Spectrometric Approaches for Rapid Characterization and Identification of Foodborne Pathogens
14. Nano-metals Appraisal in Food Preservation and Food-Related Activities
15. Photodamage and photoprotection: towards safety and sustainability through nanotechnology solutions
16. Nanoparticles and their potential application as antimicrobials in food industry
17. Nanobiotechnology of cyanobacterial UV-protective compounds: Innovations and prospects
18. Advances in molecular biology based assays for the rapid detection of food microbial contaminants
19. Antimicrobial Food Packaging with Cellulose-Copper Nanoparticles Embedded in Thermoplastic Resins
20. Scientometric overview in food nanopreservation
Description
Food Preservation, Volume Six, the latest in the Nanotechnology in the Agri-Food Industry series, discusses how nanotechnology can improve and control the growth of pathogenic and spoilage compounds to improve food safety and quality. The book includes research information on nanovesicles, nanospheres, metallic nanoparticles, nanofibers, and nanotubes, and how they are capable of trapping bioactive substances to increase and maintain the stability of compounds often sensitive under typical food processing and storage conditions. This book will be useful to a wide audience of food science research professionals and professors and students doing research in the field.
Key Features
- Describes the effective utilization of nanostructured antimicrobials in toxicological studies and real food systems
- Offers research strategies for understanding opportunities in antimicrobial nanostructures and the potential challenges of their toxicity
- Presents diverse applications of nanostructured antimicrobials in food preservation
- Covers the potential benefits of nanotechnology and methods of risk assessment that ensure food safety
Readership
Professionals, Researchers, academic and government staff and students across all of food science and students in food science, biotechnological, and engineering fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043745
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128043035
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania