Food Polymers, Gels and Colloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737877, 9781845698331

Food Polymers, Gels and Colloids

1st Edition

Editors: E. Dickinson
eBook ISBN: 9781845698331
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737877
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 588
Description

Manufactured foodstuffs typically exist in the form of complex, multi-phase, multi-component, colloidal systems. One way to try to make sense of their chemical and structural complexity is to study simple model systems in which the nature and properties of the polymer molecules and dispersed particles are relatively well known. This volume consists of a collection of papers delivered at a conference on food colloids, the main theme of which was the role of food macromolecules in determining the stability, structure, texture and rheology of food colloids, with particular reference to gelling behaviour and interactions between macromolecules and interfaces. A feature of the collection is the wide range of physico-chemical techniques now being used to address problems in this field.

Readership

Food scientists and technologists

Table of Contents

Aggregation mechanisms in food colloids; Stability of food emulsions; Protein-stabilised foams; Behaviour of low-calorie spreads; Oil-in-water emulsions; Polysaccharide gels; Biopolymer gels.

About the Editor

E. Dickinson

