Food Polymers, Gels and Colloids
1st Edition
Description
Manufactured foodstuffs typically exist in the form of complex, multi-phase, multi-component, colloidal systems. One way to try to make sense of their chemical and structural complexity is to study simple model systems in which the nature and properties of the polymer molecules and dispersed particles are relatively well known. This volume consists of a collection of papers delivered at a conference on food colloids, the main theme of which was the role of food macromolecules in determining the stability, structure, texture and rheology of food colloids, with particular reference to gelling behaviour and interactions between macromolecules and interfaces. A feature of the collection is the wide range of physico-chemical techniques now being used to address problems in this field.
Readership
Food scientists and technologists
Table of Contents
Aggregation mechanisms in food colloids; Stability of food emulsions; Protein-stabilised foams; Behaviour of low-calorie spreads; Oil-in-water emulsions; Polysaccharide gels; Biopolymer gels.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698331
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737877