Food Packaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123935908, 9780080923956

Food Packaging

1st Edition

Editors: Takashi Kadoya
eBook ISBN: 9780080923956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123935908
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 452
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41900.00
35615.00
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
72.95
62.01
516.36
438.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
41900.00
35615.00
450.00
382.50
70.95
60.31
72.95
62.01
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book describes the basic principles of food packaging, as well as recent advances in new materials. The Japanese are world leaders in this area, and detailed information on certain aspects of their industry are presented in this volume.

Key Features

  • Sanitation and waste of food packaging materials
  • Food packaging and energy in Japan
  • New trends in the technology of food preservation
  • Fresh and processed food packaging

Readership

Professionals in the food packaging industry and undergraduate and graduate students in food science

Table of Contents

Fundamentals of Foods:

T. Yano, Physical Properties and Microbiology of Foods.

S. Matsusuhita, Oxidation of Foods.

New Food Packaging Materials:

A. Kishimoto, New Food Packaging Materials--An Introduction.

M. Sumimoto, Paper and Paperboard Containers.

H. Matsubayashi, Metal Containers.

Y. Yamato, Glass Containers.

K. Kondo, Plastic Containers.

Food Packaging and Energy:

T. Kadoya, Food Packaging and Energy in Japan--Energy Analysis of Consumer Beverage Containers.

Packaging Systems and Technology of Food Materials:

H. Nakai, Recent Development of Packaging Machinery in Japan.

New Trends in the Technology of Food Preservation:

M. Yokoyama, New Trends in the Technology of Food Preservation--An Introduction.

K. Yamaguchi, Retortable Packaging.

M. Yokoyama, Aseptic Packaged Foods.

Y. Harima, Free Oxygen Scavenging Packaging.

K. Ono, Frozen Food and Oven-Proof Trays.

K. Satomi, Gas-Exchange Packaging.

N. Yamaguchi, Vacuum Packaging.

Packaging Fresh and Processed Foods:

A. Yamane, Fruits.

M. Ohkubo, Vegetables.

Y. Tomioka, Fresh Meat.

Y. Tohma, Meat By-Products.

T. Fujita, Seafood Products.

S. Sasayama, Fish Meat By-Products.

K. Ono, Dairy Products.

S. Minakuchi and H. Nakamura, Cake and Snack Foods.

Physical Distribution and Food Packaging:

Y. Hasegawa, Physical Distribution of Packaged Foods. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923956
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123935908

About the Editor

Takashi Kadoya

Affiliations and Expertise

Kanagawa University, Hiratsuka, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.