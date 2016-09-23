Food Packaging
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Nanotechnological Strategies Yielding High-Barrier Plastic Food Packaging
2. High barrier composite materials based on renewable sources for food packaging applications
3. Bionanocomposites: Smart biodegradable packaging material for food preservation
4. Encapsulation of sensors for intelligent packaging
5. Fabrication of high barrier plastics and its application in food packaging
6. Biodegradable food packaging nanocomposites based on ZnO-reinforced polyhydroxyalkanoates
7. Bioplastics from agro-wastes for food packaging applications
8. Study of the structure/property relationship of nano-materials for development of novel food packaging
9. Bioactive food packaging with nanodiamond particles manufactured by detonation and plasma-chemical methods
10. Biodegradable polymernanocomposites for packaging applications
11. Flexible packaging for non-thermal decontamination by high hydrostatic pressure
12. An overview of nanoparticles role in the improvement of barrier properties of bioplastics for food packaging applications
13. Biopolymer/clay nanocomposites as the high barrier packaging material: recent advances
14. Barrier Properties Improvement Using Additives
15. Metal nanoparticles and carbon nanotubes - perfect antimicrobial nano-fillers in polymer based food packaging materials
16. New approaches and future aspects of antibacterial food packaging: from nanoparticles coating to nanofibers and nanocomposites with foresight to address the regulatory uncertainty
17. Nanoencapsulation of flavor and aromas in food packaging
18. Polypropylene/talc nanocomposites films as low cost barrier materials for food packaging
19. The influence of nanofillers on physical-chemical properties of polysaccharide-based film
20. High barrier graphene/polymer nanocomposite films
Description
Food Packaging: Nanotechnology in the Agri-Food Industry, Volume 7, focuses on the development of novel nanobiomaterials, the enhancement of barrier performance of non-degradable and biodegradable plastics, and their fabrication and application in food packaging.
The book brings together fundamental information and the most recent advances in the synthesis, design, and impact of alternative food packaging. Special attention is offered on smart materials and nanodevices that are able to detect quality parameters in packaged food, such as freshness, degradation, and contamination, etc.
In addition, ecological approaches aiming to obtain bioplastics packages from waste materials are highlighted and discussed as a novel approach in modern food packaging. Nonetheless, this volume presents the advances made in biodegradable and bioactive packaging utilized for preserving flavor, nutritious ingredients, and therapeutic food compounds.
Key Features
- Includes fabrication techniques, such as nanofiber films, nanocoating, nanocompositing, multi-layered structures, and layer-by-layer nanoassemblies based on synthetic and bio-based polymers
- Presents the latest information on new biodegradeable materials using fabrication of new high barrier plastics to enhance research
- Provides examples of risk assessment for nanomaterials for food safety and the benefits of antimicrobial food packaging
Readership
Professionals, researchers, academic & government staff and students across all of food science, biotechnological, and engineering fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 796
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 23rd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043738
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128043028
Reviews
"Nevertheless, the book has succeeded in presenting readers with the frontiers of food packaging materials science. The state-of-the-art in developing high barrier and multifunctional food packaging materials using nanotechnology and biodegradable or renewable polymers is well documented, as well as fundamental knowledge, scientific background and insights into the future development of packaging materials" --Johnson Matthey Technology Review
"…a valuable resource for anyone in the food industry who needs the most current information and scientifi c advances in the fi eld of nanotechnology as applied to food packaging." --Acta Alimentaria
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania