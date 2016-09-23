Food Packaging: Nanotechnology in the Agri-Food Industry, Volume 7, focuses on the development of novel nanobiomaterials, the enhancement of barrier performance of non-degradable and biodegradable plastics, and their fabrication and application in food packaging.

The book brings together fundamental information and the most recent advances in the synthesis, design, and impact of alternative food packaging. Special attention is offered on smart materials and nanodevices that are able to detect quality parameters in packaged food, such as freshness, degradation, and contamination, etc.

In addition, ecological approaches aiming to obtain bioplastics packages from waste materials are highlighted and discussed as a novel approach in modern food packaging. Nonetheless, this volume presents the advances made in biodegradable and bioactive packaging utilized for preserving flavor, nutritious ingredients, and therapeutic food compounds.