Food Packaging and Preservation, Volume 9
1st Edition
- Basic and Applied Concepts of Edible Packaging for Foods
Jorge A. Aguirre-Joya, Miguel A. De Leon-Zapata, Olga B. Alvarez-Perez, Cristian Torres-León, Diana E. Nieto-Oropeza, Janeth M. Ventura-Sobrevilla, Miguel A. Aguilar, Xochitl Ruelas-Chacón, Romeo Rojas, María Elena Ramos-Aguiñaga and Cristóbal N. Aguilar
2. New food packaging systems
Rui M. S. Cruz, Vera Alves, Igor Khmelinskii and Margarida C. Vieira
3. Active food packaging from botanical, animal, bacterial and synthetic sources
Leimann, Fernanda Vitória, Gonçalves, Odinei Hess, Sakanaka, Lyssa Setsuko; Azevedo, Alexandre Santa Bárbara; Lima, Mirela Vanin dos Santos; Barreiro, Filomena; Shirai, Marianne Ayumi
4. Powerful solution to mitigate the temperature variation effect: development of novel super-insulating materials
Safoura Ahmadzadeh, Ali Nasirpour, Javad Keramat, Stephane Desobry
5. Report on edible films and coatings
Joslin Menezes and Dr.K.A.Athmaselvi
6. Antioxidant polymers for food packaging
Giuseppe Cirillo, Manuela Curcio, Tania Spataro, Nevio Picci, Donatella Restuccia, Francesca Iemma, Umile Gianfranco Spizzirri
7. Polysarccharide Nanobased Packaging Materials for Food Application
Rungsinee Sothornvit and Aungkana Orsuwan
8. Bio-based nanocomposites for food packaging and their effect in food quality and safety
Óscar L. Ramos, Ricardo N. Pereira, Miguel A. Cerqueira, Joana R. Martins, José A. Teixeira, F. Xavier Malcata and António A. Vicente
9. Biodegradable films: An alternative food packing
M. Rocha, M. M. Souza and C. Prentice
10. Recent Trends in active, smart and intelligent packaging for food products
Gargi Ghoshal
11. New materials for the aging of wines and beverages. Evaluation and comparison
Ignacio Nevares and Maria del Alamo-Sanza
12. Natural antimicrobial agents for food biopreservation with future prospects
Mohd Yusuf
13. Dairy whey protein-based edible films and coatings for food preservation
Prospero Di Pierro, Loredana Mariniello, C. Valeria L. Giosafatto, Marilena Esposito, Mohammed Sabbah, and Raffaele Porta
14. Polymers for Modified Atmosphere Packaging Applications
Behjat Tajeddin, Bahareh Ahmadi, Farahnaz Sohrab, Hossein Ahmadi Chenarbon
15. Using laccases for food preservation
F. Debaste, S. Flahaut, M. Penninckx, G. Songulashvili
Food Packaging and Preservation, Volume 9 in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, explores recent approaches to preserving and prolonging safe use of food products while also maintaining the properties of fresh foods. This volume contains valuable information and novel ideas regarding recently investigated packaging techniques and their implications on food bioengineering. In addition, classical and modern packaging materials and the impact of materials science on the development of smart packaging approaches are discussed. This book is a one-stop-shop for anyone in the food industry seeking to understand how bioengineering can foster research and innovation.
- Presents cutting technologies and approaches utilized in current and future food preservation for both food and beverages
- Offers research methods for the creation of novel preservatives and packaging materials to improve the quality and lifespan of preserved foods
- Features techniques to ensure the safe use of foods for longer periods of time
- Provides solutions of antimicrobial films and coatings for food packaging applications to enhance food safety and quality
Industry professionals involved in food safety, quality, and processing; food engineers, food microbiologists, food regulators
- 588
- English
- © Academic Press 2018
- 20th October 2017
- Academic Press
- 9780128112656
- 9780128115169
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania