Food Nanotechnology Applications is the definitive guide covering all aspects of of nano-sized ingredients and devices for the food sector. The book brings science and applications together on nano-scale and nano-structured food materials with emphasis on production, processing, engineering, characterization, and applications of food materials containing true nano-sized dimensions or nano-structures that enable novel/enhanced properties or functions.

All chapters emphasize original results relating to experimental, theoretical, computational, and/or applications of nano-materials in food. Topics such as application of nanotechnology in food processing operations, functional ingredients, quality control, nutraceutical delivery, and packaging of food products are very attractive and beneficial to the both academics and practitioners. Also, the safety of applying nano ingredients and nano devices is covered too which is the concern of many consumers and producers.