Food Nanotechnology
1st Edition
Applications and Approaches
Description
Food Nanotechnology Applications is the definitive guide covering all aspects of of nano-sized ingredients and devices for the food sector. The book brings science and applications together on nano-scale and nano-structured food materials with emphasis on production, processing, engineering, characterization, and applications of food materials containing true nano-sized dimensions or nano-structures that enable novel/enhanced properties or functions.
All chapters emphasize original results relating to experimental, theoretical, computational, and/or applications of nano-materials in food. Topics such as application of nanotechnology in food processing operations, functional ingredients, quality control, nutraceutical delivery, and packaging of food products are very attractive and beneficial to the both academics and practitioners. Also, the safety of applying nano ingredients and nano devices is covered too which is the concern of many consumers and producers.
Key Features
- Brings novel applications of nanotechnology in processing food products
- Shows how to improve the formulation of food products with nano-structured ingredients
- Explores new opportunities in food packaging through nano-structured materials
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, practitioners, and those who are working or interested in various fields of food nanotechnology
Table of Contents
Section 1: Application of nanotechnology in food processing
1. Nanofluid thermal processing
2. Nanofilteration
3. Nanosorbents and nano-porous materials
Section 2: Application of nanotechnology in food ingredients
4. Nanoemulsions and nano-sized ingredients for food formulations
5. Nanoencapsulation of food ingredients
6. Enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients by nano-delivery systems
Section 3: Application of nanotechnology in food quality and safety
7. Metal nanoparticles as antimicrobial agents
8. Nano-based aptasensors for detection of food contaminants
9. Nanoparticles for checking adulteration/spoilage of food products
Section 4: Application of nanotechnology in food packaging
10. Nanoparticles for bioactive food packaging
11. Reinforced nanocomposites for food packaging
Section 5: Characterization and safety of food nanomaterials
12. Characterization and analysis of nano-materials in foods
13. Safety and regulatory issues of nano-materials in foods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 15th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158661
About the Editor
Seid Jafari
Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran