Food, Medical, and Environmental Applications of Polysaccharides provides a detailed resource for those interested in the design and preparation of polysaccharides for state-of-the-art applications. This important class of biopolymer can offer attractive properties and modification potential, enabling its use in groundbreaking areas across food, medical and environmental fields.

The book begins with an introductory section covering sources, chemistry, architectures, bioactivity, and chemical modifications of polysaccharides. The subsequent parts of the book are organized by field, with each section offering individual chapters focusing on a specific application, across the areas of food, medical and environment.

This is an extremely valuable book for researchers, scientists, and advanced students, in biopolymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, materials science, biotechnology, biomedical engineering, cosmetics, medicine, food science, and environmental science. In industry, this is of interest to scientists, R&D professionals, designers and engineers, looking to utilize polysaccharide-based materials.