Food, Medical, and Environmental Applications of Polysaccharides
1st Edition
Description
Food, Medical, and Environmental Applications of Polysaccharides provides a detailed resource for those interested in the design and preparation of polysaccharides for state-of-the-art applications. This important class of biopolymer can offer attractive properties and modification potential, enabling its use in groundbreaking areas across food, medical and environmental fields.
The book begins with an introductory section covering sources, chemistry, architectures, bioactivity, and chemical modifications of polysaccharides. The subsequent parts of the book are organized by field, with each section offering individual chapters focusing on a specific application, across the areas of food, medical and environment.
This is an extremely valuable book for researchers, scientists, and advanced students, in biopolymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, materials science, biotechnology, biomedical engineering, cosmetics, medicine, food science, and environmental science. In industry, this is of interest to scientists, R&D professionals, designers and engineers, looking to utilize polysaccharide-based materials.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive information of the polymeric structures and properties that can be developed from polysaccharides
- Offers systematic coverage of classification, synthesis and characterization, enabling targeted design and preparation of polysaccharides for specific applications
- Explores advanced methods, for novel applications across food, medicine, and environment
Readership
Academic: Researchers, scientists and advanced students in biopolymers, polymer science, polymer chemistry, biomaterials, materials science, biotechnology, biomedical engineering, cosmetics, medicine, food science, and environmental science. Industry: Scientists, R&D professionals, designers and engineers across industries and disciplines, looking to utilize polysaccharide-based materials
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
1. Introduction to polysaccharides
2. Bioactivity of the polysaccharides
3. Chemical modifications of polysaccharides
Part II: Food applications
4. Protein separation and purification
5. Edible films
6. Oil entrapped films
7. Gels
8. Nanocomposites
9. Nutraceutical delivery systems
Part III: Medical applications
10. Tissue engineering
11. Anticoagulation
12. Drug delivery systems
13. Antitumor activity of polysaccharides
14. Polysaccharides for osteoarthritis therapy
15. Polysaccharides for ocular disorder therapy
16. Environment-responsive polysaccharides
17. Antimicrobial polysaccharides
18. Immobilization of probiotics
19. Immobilization of enzymes
20. Wound dressings
21. Biosensors
Part IV: Environmental applications
22. Marine applications
23. Electrochemical biosensors
24. Immobilization of microbial cells
25. Effluent treatment using polysaccharide
26. Biodiesel production
27. Reinforcing agents in green composites
28. Environment-responsive polysaccharides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192399
About the Editor-in-Chief
Kunal Pal
Dr. Pal pursued his graduation in Pharmacy from University of Delhi, New Delhi, India in the year 2002 followed by post-graduation in Biomedical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India in the year 2004. Later, he did his Ph.D. in Materials Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India in the year 2006. Subsequently, he joined Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada as a post-doctoral fellow in the year 2007. During his tenure at Ryerson University, he served as Vice-Chair (Elect), HQPA, AFMNet Network of Excellence, Canada. He joined National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India in the year 2009 as an Assistant Professor in Biomedical Engineering. He is currently the Professor-in-Charge of Medical Electronics and Instrumentation Laboratory in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, National Institute of technology, Rourkela, India. His major research interests revolve around Biomedical Signal Processing and Biomedical Equipment Design. He is also working in the fields of soft materials and controlled drug delivery. He has more than 140 publications in SCI cited journals of high repute, Book Chapters and peer-reviewed conferences. He is a very well cited researcher having more than 1800 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
About the Editor
Indranil Banerjee
Prof. Indranil Banerjee did his Ph. D. in Biotechnology (Tissue Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India in the year 2011. Presently, is holding the position of an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering at National Institute of Technology- Rourkela. He is the Professor-in-Charge of the Bioprocess Laboratory and Biomicrofludics Laboratory. His group is actively involved in understanding the cell physiology in response to biomaterials developed on a length scale (nano to macro). He was a visiting scientist in Maxplanck Institute of Intelligent System, Germany. Dr. Banerjee has authored 35 SCI cited publications in various journals of repute with a total citation of more than 450. He is also serving as industrial consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Andrew and Marjorie McCain Human Performance Laboratory, Faculty of Kinesiology, University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, NB, Canada
Preetam Sarkar
Dr. Preetam Sarkar graduated with an MS in Food and Nutritional Sciences from California State University-Fresno and a PhD in Food Sciences from Purdue University. Thereafter, he has been working as an Assistant Professor of Food Sciences at National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India. Dr. Sarkar’s primary research interests lie in the development of delivery vehicles for the protection of functional molecules within food systems, and he is also working on the utilization of food processing techniques such as extrusion for the utilization of food by-products. He has published several research and review articles, as well as book chapters, in the area of food delivery systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Food Process Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Arindam Bit
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India
Doman Kim
Prof. Kim is a Professor in the Department of International Agricultural Technology at Seoul National University. He also serves as a Director of the Institute of Food Industrialization, Institutes of Green Bio Science & Technology, SNU, and holds the post of Adjunct Professor at Audubon Sugar Institute, LSU-AgCenter, St. Gabriel, USA. Prof. Kim has published 192 research papers, and has registered 39 patents in South Korea, and 3 patents in the US. He also serves as the Editor of the ‘Journal of Biotechnology and Bioprocess Engineering’.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of International Agricultural Technology, Seoul National University, South Korea
Arfat Anis
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, SABIC Polymer Research Center, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Samarendra Maji
Dr. Maji obtained his Ph. D. in Materials Science from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India in 2010. After 1.5 years of postdoctoral research with Professor Dr. Seema Agarwal and Professor Dr. Andreas Greiner at Philipps University Marburg (Germany), he moved to Ghent University (Belgium) for his second postdoctoral training with Professor Richard Hoogenboom. From July 2017, he was appointed as Assistant Professor at the Department of Chemistry, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai, India. He has authored more than 40 SCI cited publications in various journals of repute and book chapters. He is recipient of prestigious Alexander von Humboldt fellowship of Germany (2010) and FWO Pegasus Marie Curie Fellowship of Belgium (2012).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai, India