Food Legislative System of the UK discusses the principles underlying the country's food laws, the historical context of today's food legislation, and the process for amendments in legislation. The book also reviews the influences on the system such as those arising from interest groups, the changing diet, and health environment. In addressing the Food Legislative System of the United Kingdom, the book tackles various examples of food legislation and numerous food- related advisory bodies. Industry, consumer, or enforcement pressures can initiate changes and modifications of laws. Once ministers are convinced that a prima-facie case exists for amending food legislation, they will seek advice from various authorities; make a draft, and present it for full parliamentary procedure. For example, the "Food and Environment Bill" has passed through Parliament by ministers representing the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, while the "Food Bill" has gone through another route with the chief legal officers and company. The book emphasizes the mechanisms through which change is achieved, as well as the points when opportunities exist for interest groups to make their views known to the decision makers. The book can be helpful for food lobbyists, consumer food groups, nutritionists, political scientists, and heads of food and welfare organizations.