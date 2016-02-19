Food Legislative System of the UK - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407015401, 9781483182711

Food Legislative System of the UK

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen J. Fallows
eBook ISBN: 9781483182711
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st September 1988
Page Count: 168
Description

Food Legislative System of the UK discusses the principles underlying the country's food laws, the historical context of today's food legislation, and the process for amendments in legislation. The book also reviews the influences on the system such as those arising from interest groups, the changing diet, and health environment. In addressing the Food Legislative System of the United Kingdom, the book tackles various examples of food legislation and numerous food- related advisory bodies. Industry, consumer, or enforcement pressures can initiate changes and modifications of laws. Once ministers are convinced that a prima-facie case exists for amending food legislation, they will seek advice from various authorities; make a draft, and present it for full parliamentary procedure. For example, the "Food and Environment Bill" has passed through Parliament by ministers representing the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, while the "Food Bill" has gone through another route with the chief legal officers and company. The book emphasizes the mechanisms through which change is achieved, as well as the points when opportunities exist for interest groups to make their views known to the decision makers. The book can be helpful for food lobbyists, consumer food groups, nutritionists, political scientists, and heads of food and welfare organizations.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1 Introduction to Current Food Law

Chapter 1 Primary Legislation

Chapter 2 Subordinate Legislation

Part 2 Historical Summaries

Chapter 3 Development of Primary Food Legislation

Chapter 4 Development of Product-Specific Food Legislation

Part 3 Deciding on Legislation

Chapter 5 Replacing Primary Legislation

Chapter 6 Making Regulations

Chapter 7 The European Connection

Chapter 8 Codex Alimentarius

Part 4 Influences on the System

Chapter 9 Impact of Concerns About Diet and Health

Chapter 10 Role of Interest Groups

Part 5 Concluding Comments

Chapter 11 Summary and Overview

Appendix 1 The Food Act, 1984: Arrangement of Sections

Appendix 2 Notes on the European Economic Community and the Operation of its Institutions

Appendix 3 Key Addresses

Index

About the Author

Stephen J. Fallows

