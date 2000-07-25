J Ralph Blanchfield has brought together a distinguished panel of European and American experts from industry and academia. Together they provide a comprehensive guide to producing labelling that complies with existing legislation and satisfies the needs of all interested parties. Food labelling also provides a valuable insight into possible future developments.



The book deals with each aspect of food labelling from the EU and USA perspectives in turn. The legislative requirements for both are fully examined in sections written by experts from the UK Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the US Food and Drug Administration respectively. There are chapters on major themes including the declaration of ingredients and additives, durability indication, nutrition information and nutrition and health claims. Readers will find answers to the questions raise by the issues of Genetically Modified and irradiated foods and ingredients, as well as guides to good international practice in design, multi-lingual requirements, shelf-life issues, traceability and instructions for storage and use.



Food labelling is an invaluable guide for food processors, those concerned with food law and regulation, and all those involved in selling food products in the European Union, United States and throughout the rest of the world.