Food Labelling
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Labelling requirements: EU; Legal labelling requirements: USA; Declaration of ingredients and additives: EU; Declaration of ingredients and additives: USA; Durability indication: EU; Durability indication: USA; Nutrition information: EU; Nutrition information: USA; Nutrition and health claims: EU; Nutrition and health claims: USA; Special issues in food labelling; Determining-shelf life; Role of traceability in food labelling; Instructions for storage and use.
Description
J Ralph Blanchfield has brought together a distinguished panel of European and American experts from industry and academia. Together they provide a comprehensive guide to producing labelling that complies with existing legislation and satisfies the needs of all interested parties. Food labelling also provides a valuable insight into possible future developments.
The book deals with each aspect of food labelling from the EU and USA perspectives in turn. The legislative requirements for both are fully examined in sections written by experts from the UK Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the US Food and Drug Administration respectively. There are chapters on major themes including the declaration of ingredients and additives, durability indication, nutrition information and nutrition and health claims. Readers will find answers to the questions raise by the issues of Genetically Modified and irradiated foods and ingredients, as well as guides to good international practice in design, multi-lingual requirements, shelf-life issues, traceability and instructions for storage and use.
Food labelling is an invaluable guide for food processors, those concerned with food law and regulation, and all those involved in selling food products in the European Union, United States and throughout the rest of the world.
Key Features
- Current legislation on the labelling of food products in the EU and US
- Full coverage of US and EU labelling regulations in a single source
- Controversial issue of labelling genetically modified and irradiated ingredients and foods
Readership
Food processors, those concerned with food law and regulation, and all those involved in selling food products in the European Union, United States and throughout the rest of the world
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 25th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734968
Reviews
The definitive guide to producing effective labelling., SOFHT Focus
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J R Blanchfield Editor
J. Ralph Blanchfield MBE has over fifty years experience in food science and technology. He is a past President of the Institute of Food Science and Technology, a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists, Vice President of the European Food Law Association of the UK and, in 1998, was elected one of the first group of Fellows of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology. He is editor of the IFST Guide to Good Manufacturing Practice in the Food and Drink Industries (Fourth Edition), and has his own international consultancy in food science, technology and food law.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK