Food Irradiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733596, 9781855736351

Food Irradiation

1st Edition

A Reference Guide

Authors: V M Wilkinson G. Gould
eBook ISBN: 9781855736351
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733596
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

Introduction: Trends in food spoilage and safety, food preservation technologies, the use of ionising radiation; Food irradiation topics from additives to yoghurt; List of entries by category including listing by food groups and components, control of microbiological hazards and irradiation methods.

Description

Food irradiation is an area of food technology that has been poorly documented and consequently has provoked much confusion and misunderstanding. This reference guide provides comprehensive information on all aspects of food irradiation in an easily accessible format. The dictionary style of this book with extensive cross-referencing provides clear and concise coverage of food irradiation.

Readership

Food industry, research institutions, academia, trade and consumer organizations

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736351
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733596

Reviews

This reference guide is most valuable to the food industry, research institutions, academia, trade and consumer organisations. No library will be complete without it., Paisan Loaharanu, FAO/IAEA Division for Nuclear Techniques in Food

About the Authors

V M Wilkinson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Leatherhead Food Research

G. Gould Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Unilever Research Laboratory, Colworth House, Sharnbrook, Bedford, U.K.

