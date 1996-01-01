Food Irradiation
1st Edition
A Reference Guide
Table of Contents
Introduction: Trends in food spoilage and safety, food preservation technologies, the use of ionising radiation; Food irradiation topics from additives to yoghurt; List of entries by category including listing by food groups and components, control of microbiological hazards and irradiation methods.
Description
Food irradiation is an area of food technology that has been poorly documented and consequently has provoked much confusion and misunderstanding. This reference guide provides comprehensive information on all aspects of food irradiation in an easily accessible format. The dictionary style of this book with extensive cross-referencing provides clear and concise coverage of food irradiation.
Readership
Food industry, research institutions, academia, trade and consumer organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1996
- Published:
- 1st January 1996
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736351
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733596
Reviews
This reference guide is most valuable to the food industry, research institutions, academia, trade and consumer organisations. No library will be complete without it., Paisan Loaharanu, FAO/IAEA Division for Nuclear Techniques in Food
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
V M Wilkinson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Leatherhead Food Research
G. Gould Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Unilever Research Laboratory, Colworth House, Sharnbrook, Bedford, U.K.