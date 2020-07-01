Rosalee Hellberg is an assistant professor in the Food Science Program at Chapman University. She teaches courses on food fraud, food microbiology, and general microbiology. Dr. Hellberg received an M.S. and Ph.D. in food science and rechnology at Oregon State University, where she studied seafood safety and fish mislabeling. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the United States Food and Drug Administration working on the development and optimization of DNA-based methods for the detection of food pathogens and food mislabeling. Dr. Hellberg’s research program at Chapman University is focused on the development and application of rapid methods for the detection of food fraud and food contaminants. Her research on food fraud has been dedicated to the development and application of molecular techniques to identify meat and seafood species in food products. Dr. Hellberg and her research team have published numerous studies that utilize methods such as DNA barcoding and real-time PCR to reveal undeclared species in food products, including pet foods, game meats, and seafood products. In 2017, Dr. Hellberg was selected as a recipient of the Emerging Leaders Network Award from the Institute of Food Technologists. She was also a recipient of the 2017 Faculty Award for Excellence in Research from Chapman University. She has published over 30 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters