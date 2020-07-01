Food Fraud
1st Edition
A Global Threat with Public Health and Economic Consequences
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Food Fraud: A Global Threat with Public Health and Economic Consequences serves as a comprehensive resource on the topic of food fraud and compliance with industry standards. It provides an overview of strategies applicable to the food industry and guidance on how to start the process of mitigating the vulnerability to food fraud. It includes a brief overview of the history of food fraud, current challenges and vulnerabilities faced by the food industry, and requirements for compliance with industry standards on mitigating vulnerability to food fraud, with a focus on the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Benchmarking Requirements.
Key Features
- Presents industry standards for mitigating vulnerability to food fraud including Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Benchmarking Requirements
- Provides tools and resources to comply with industry standards, including steps for developing a food fraud vulnerability assessment
- Includes detailed, commodity-specific information on the major targets of food fraud
Readership
Food science researchers across all disciplines especially food safety, regulatory officials, and industry, and graduate-level students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Food Fraud
2. History of Food Fraud and Development of Mitigation Requirements and Standards
3. Strategic Approaches and Tools for Food Fraud Mitigation
4. Analytical Detection Methods and Strategies
5. Food Fraud Criminology
6. Meat and Poultry Products
7. Seafood
8. Coffee and Tea
9. Oils and Fats
10. Herbs and Spices
11. Fruit Juices
12. Wine and Other Alcoholic Beverages
13. Dairy Products
14. Grains and Cereals
15. Natural Sweeteners
16. Organic Foods
17. Dietary Supplements
18. Food Fraud at the Foodservice/Retail Level
19. Concluding Remarks
Appendices
I. Case studies
II. Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172421
About the Editor
Rosalee Hellberg
Rosalee Hellberg is an assistant professor in the Food Science Program at Chapman University. She teaches courses on food fraud, food microbiology, and general microbiology. Dr. Hellberg received an M.S. and Ph.D. in food science and rechnology at Oregon State University, where she studied seafood safety and fish mislabeling. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the United States Food and Drug Administration working on the development and optimization of DNA-based methods for the detection of food pathogens and food mislabeling. Dr. Hellberg’s research program at Chapman University is focused on the development and application of rapid methods for the detection of food fraud and food contaminants. Her research on food fraud has been dedicated to the development and application of molecular techniques to identify meat and seafood species in food products. Dr. Hellberg and her research team have published numerous studies that utilize methods such as DNA barcoding and real-time PCR to reveal undeclared species in food products, including pet foods, game meats, and seafood products. In 2017, Dr. Hellberg was selected as a recipient of the Emerging Leaders Network Award from the Institute of Food Technologists. She was also a recipient of the 2017 Faculty Award for Excellence in Research from Chapman University. She has published over 30 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Food Science Program, Chapman University, USA
Steven Sklare
Steven Sklare is the Director of Customer Engagement for the Foods Program for the United States Pharmacopeia, a not-for-profit, science-based company of scientific references and standards. He has spent his professional career protecting the public’s food and health. Dr. Sklare's focus is on helping the food industry and the public understand the significance of food fraud as a threat to public health, a food organization’s brand, and a source of economic fraud. Dr. Sklare's background includes working with the foodservice and hospitality industry, retail food, and food manufacturing as a provider of food fraud, food safety, sanitation and pest elimination consulting, training, and services on a domestic and international basis. Heis a registered environmental Health specialist, licensed environmental health practitioner, a certified professional in food safety, a and certified pest control technician.
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Pharmacopeia, Rockville, Maryland, USA
Karen Everstine
Affiliations and Expertise
Decernis, Washington, D.C., USA