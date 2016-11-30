Food for the Aging Population
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Part I: Understanding Older People as Consumers of Food and Beverages
- Chapter 1. Older People, Food, and Satisfaction With Life
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Satisfaction and Quality of Life
- 1.3 How Does Food Contribute to Quality of Life?
- 1.4 Factors Impacting Satisfaction With Food-related Life
- 1.5 Food-related Goals and Resources
- 1.6 Ways of Enhancing Quality of Life Through Food
- References
- Chapter 2. Control of Food Intake in Aging
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Regulation of Food Intake
- 2.3 Anorexia of Aging
- 2.4 Conclusion and Recommendations
- Abbreviations
- References
- Further Resources
- Chapter 3. Sensory Perception of Food and Aging
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 General Function and Role of the Chemical Senses
- 3.3 Chemosensory Perception and Food Intake
- 3.4 Age-related Changes in Chemosensory Perception
- 3.5 Consequences of Age-related Chemosensory Changes for Food Intake and Health
- 3.6 Effects of Flavor Enhancement of Food for the Elderly
- 3.7 Conclusions and Future Trends
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 4. Social Significance of Older People’s Meals—Balancing Adaptive Strategies Between Ideals and Structure
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Foodways and Cuisine—Constructions and Ideals in Everyday Life
- 4.3 Dilemmas—Being Elderly and Being Cared For
- 4.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Gender and Food in Later Life: Shifting Roles and Relationships
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Gender and Identity in Later Life
- 5.3 The Importance of Food Activities in the Lives of Older Women
- 5.4 From “Traditional Man” to “New Man”
- 5.5 Factors Impacting the Relationship Between Food and Gender
- 5.6 Future Directions in Food and Gender
- References
- Chapter 6. Older People’s Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages: Social Significance and Health
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Alcohol Consumption by Elderly Populations
- 6.3 Social Significance of Alcohol Consumption
- 6.4 Alcohol Intake in Health and Disease
- 6.5 Research and Future Directions
- 6.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Economic Determinants of Diet in Older Adults
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Background
- 7.3 Socioeconomic Status and Diet
- 7.4 Current Economic Concerns and Diet
- 7.5 Understanding Complexity: Multilevel, Multicomponent Economic Determinants
- 7.6 Future Directions for Research
- 7.7 Conclusions
- 7.8 Other Resources
- References
- Chapter 1. Older People, Food, and Satisfaction With Life
- Part II: Extending Functionality Into Later Life
- Chapter 8. Aging and Changes in Body Composition
- Abstract
- 8.1 Aging and Changes in Body Composition
- 8.2 Overweight—Mortality, Morbidity, and Functionality
- 8.3 Underweight—Mortality, Morbidity, and Functionality
- References
- Chapter 9. Interaction Between Diet and Physical Activity in Older People
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Adaptive Response to Exercise Training with Aging
- 9.3 Physical Activity and Macronutrient Metabolism
- 9.4 Conclusion and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 10. Drug-Nutrition Interactions in Older People
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Adverse Drug Reactions
- 10.3 Risk of Adverse Drug Reactions in Older People
- 10.4 Drug–Nutrition Interactions as Adverse Drug Reactions
- 10.5 Conclusion
- 10.6 Recommendations
- References
- Chapter 11. Dietary Patterns and Healthy Aging
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Dietary Patterns and Age-related Diseases
- 11.3 Dietary Patterns and Healthy Aging Indicators
- 11.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. Aging and Changes in Body Composition
- Part III: Developing Food Products and Services for Older People
- Chapter 12. Public Policy and Older People’s Diets
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Challenges in Developing Dietary Recommendations for Older Adults
- 12.3 Examples of Dietary Recommendations for Older Adults
- 12.4 Policies on Food Provision for Older People
- 12.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 13. The Aging Marketplace: Implications for Food Marketers
- Abstract
- 13.1 The Importance of the Mature Consumer Market
- 13.2 Purpose and Objectives
- 13.3 Approach
- 13.4 Biophysical Changes in Late Life
- 13.5 Cognition
- 13.6 Psychosocial Changes in Late Life
- 13.7 Marketing Strategies
- 13.8 Concluding Comments
- References
- Chapter 14. Interventions to Support Healthy Eating in Later Life
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Plasticity of the Aging Trajectory and the Healthy Aging Phenotype
- 14.3 Health-Related Behaviors and Human Aging
- 14.4 Looking for Window of Opportunity for More Effective Interventions
- 14.5 The Mediterranean Diet as a Model of Healthy Eating
- 14.6 Characteristics of More Effective Dietary Interventions
- 14.7 Personalizing Dietary Interventions for More Effective Behavior Change
- 14.8 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 15. Food Safety and Older People
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Food-handling Behaviors and Practices
- 15.3 Changing Behavior
- 15.4 Future Trends
- 15.5 Conclusions
- 15.6 Sources of Further Information and Advice
- References
- Chapter 16. Designing New and Functional Foods for the Aging
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Consumer-Led Product Development
- 16.3 Marketing to Older Consumers
- 16.4 Implications for Functional Food Development
- 16.5 Conclusion and Future Research
- References
- Chapter 17. Food Packaging and Older Adults
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Forms of Packaging
- 17.3 The Discipline of Ergonomics
- 17.4 Pack Assessment
- 17.5 Meeting the Nutritional Needs of Older Adults: Implications for Pack Design
- 17.6 Food and Beverage Packs in Hospital Food Service
- 17.7 Future Directions for Food and Beverage Packs and Older Users
- 17.8 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. Public Policy and Older People’s Diets
- Index
Description
Food for the Aging Population, Second Edition, is a unique volume that reviews the characteristics of the aging population as food consumers, the role of nutrition in healthy aging, and the design of food products and services for the elderly. The first section of the book discusses the older population as consumers of food and beverages, while the second section covers the extension of functionality into later life. The final section highlights tactics on how to develop food products and services for older people.
Fully updated and revised from the first edition, the book covers advances in various fields, introducing a number of new chapters, including, amongst others, topics on the economic determinants of diet in older adults, public policy and older people’s diets, and interventions to support healthy eating in later life.
Key Features
- Covers the topic of food for an aging population more broadly than any other book on the market
- Presents a thoroughly revised and updated edition of a very popular and well regarded book
- Contains new chapters on the implementation of food-related interventions among the elderly population and their relationship to policymakers
Readership
Researchers involved in both developing foods and understanding the role of food in an aging population, in addition to policy makers who are involved in the provision of food for the elderly and geriatric medical professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 30th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003497
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003480
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Monique Raats Editor
Dr Monique Raats is Co-Director of the Food, Consumer Behaviour and Health Research Centre at the University of Surrey, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of the Food, Consumer Behaviour and Health Research Centre, University of Surrey, UK
Lisette De Groot Editor
Professor in Nutrition and Ageing, Wageningen University, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Nutrition and Ageing, Wageningen University, The Netherlands
Dieneke van Asselt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Doctor specializing in Geriatric Medicine, Medical Centre Leeuwarden, The Netherlands