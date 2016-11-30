Food for the Aging Population, Second Edition, is a unique volume that reviews the characteristics of the aging population as food consumers, the role of nutrition in healthy aging, and the design of food products and services for the elderly. The first section of the book discusses the older population as consumers of food and beverages, while the second section covers the extension of functionality into later life. The final section highlights tactics on how to develop food products and services for older people.

Fully updated and revised from the first edition, the book covers advances in various fields, introducing a number of new chapters, including, amongst others, topics on the economic determinants of diet in older adults, public policy and older people’s diets, and interventions to support healthy eating in later life.