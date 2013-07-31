Food Enrichment with Omega-3 Fatty Acids
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Background to omega-3 food enrichment
Chapter 1: Nutritional benefits of omega-3 fatty acids
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Dietary sources and typical intakes of omega-3 fatty acids
1.3 Marine omega-3 fatty acids
1.4 Health effects of a-linolenic acid
1.5 Future trends
1.6 Conclusion
1.7 Sources of further information and advice
1.9 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 2: Sources of omega-3 fatty acids
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Background
2.3 Marine oils in perspective
2.4 Current and alternative marine oils
2.5 Krill and single-cell marine oils
2.6 Wild fish and other marine oils
2.7 Species farmed for marine oils
2.8 Sustainability and certifications
2.9 Plant sources
2.10 Conclusion and future trends
Part II: Stabilisation of fish oil and foods enriched with omega-3 fatty acids
Chapter 3: Impact of extraction, refining and concentration stages on the stability of fish oil
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Methods for the extraction, refining and concentration of fish oil
3.3 Impact of extraction, refining and concentration stages on oil stability
3.4 Conclusion and future trends
3.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 4: Stabilization of omega-3 oils and enriched foods using antioxidants
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Lipid oxidation and antioxidant reactions
4.3 Antioxidant protection of oils and oil-based products
4.4 Antioxidant protection of other food products
4.5 Future trends
4.6 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Stabilization of omega-3 oils and enriched foods using emulsifiers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Reasons for using emulsifiers
5.3 Emulsifiers for omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) delivery systems and emulsified foods
5.4 Emulsifiers and lipid oxidation
5.5 The impact of emulsifiers and emulsification on flavour and texture perception
5.6 Applications of emulsifiers to stabilize delivery systems and foods enriched with omega-3 PUFA
5.7 Future trends
5.8 Sources of further information
5.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: Spray drying and encapsulation of omega-3 oils
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microencapsulation methods for stabilizing omega-3 oils in food
6.3 Emulsion assemblies for omega-3 oils
6.4 Microencapsulation techniques for stabilizing omega-3 oils
6.5 Characteristics and analysis of microencapsulated omega-3 oil products
6.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 7: Analysis of omega-3 fatty acids in foods and supplements
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The analysis of omega-3 oils by gas–liquid chromatography/flame ionization detector (GC/FID)
7.3 The measurement of omega-3 levels in foods
7.4 Methyl esters and other fatty acid derivatives
7.5 ‘One-step’ methods combining extraction, digestion and derivatization
7.6 Examples in literature of the analysis of omega-3 containing foods
7.7 Alternative analytical methods for omega-3 analysis
7.8 Future trends
7.9 Sources of further information and advice
Part III: Food enrichment with omega-3 fatty acids
Chapter 8: Modification of animal diets for the enrichment of dairy and meat products with omega-3 fatty acids
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sources of omega-3 fatty acids
8.3 Feeds that increase omega-3 fatty acids in ruminant milk and meat
8.4 Increasing omega-3 fatty acids in animal diets
8.5 Future trends
8.6 Conclusion
8.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 9: Egg enrichment with omega-3 fatty acids
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Egg lipid composition, formation and deposition
9.3 Modifying egg lipid composition
9.4 Egg omega-3 fatty acid enrichment: consequences and challenges
9.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 10: Enrichment of meat products with omega-3 fatty acids by methods other than modification of animal diet
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Enrichment of meat products with omega-3 fatty acids
10.3 Future trends
10.4 Conclusion
10.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 11: Enrichment of baked goods with omega-3 fatty acids
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Omega-3 fatty acids in baked goods
11.3 Omega-3 fatty acids in nutrition bars
11.4 Application techniques for adding omega-3 fatty acids to foods
11.5 Analysis of omega-3 fatty acids
11.6 Conclusion
Chapter 12: Enrichment of emulsified foods with omega-3 fatty acids
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Volatile oxidation products and off-flavour formation in omega-3 enriched food emulsions – using milk as an example
12.3 Factors affecting lipid oxidation in emulsified omega-3 enriched foods
12.4 Delivery systems
12.5 Antioxidative effects of other ingredients in emulsified omega-3 enriched foods
12.6 Other omega-3 enriched food emulsions
12.7 Future trends
12.8 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Enrichment of infant formula with omega-3 fatty acids
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Importance of omega-3 fatty acids during infancy
13.3 Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation in infant formula
13.4 Adding omega-3 fatty acids to infant formula
13.5 Sensory characteristics of omega-3 enriched infant formula
13.6 Future trends
13.7 Conclusion
13.8 Sources of further information and advice
Part IV: New directions
Chapter 14: Algal oil as a source of omega-3 fatty acids
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Using microalgae to produce food ingredients
14.3 Typical production of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) algal oils
14.4 DSM DHA intellectual property
14.5 Regulatory approval of algal oil
14.6 A case study: the story of the development of Martek Biosciences Corporation
14.7 Future trends
14.8 Sources of further information and advice
14.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: Labelling and claims in foods containing omega-3 fatty acids
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Status of omega-3 health and nutrition claims in Europe
15.3 Status of omega-3 health and nutrition claims in North America
15.4 Status of omega-3 health and nutrition claims in Asia and Australia
15.5 Implications of omega-3 nutrition and health claims for the global food industry
15.6 Conclusion and future trends
Index
Description
Omega-3 fatty acids provide many health benefits, from reducing cardiovascular disease to improving mental health, and consumer interest in foods enriched with omega-3 fatty acids is increasing. Formulating a product enriched with these fatty acids that is stable and has an acceptable flavour is challenging. Food enrichment with omega-3 fatty acids provides an overview of key topics in this area.
Part one, an introductory section, reviews sources of omega-3 fatty acids and their health benefits. Chapters in part two explore the stabilisation of both fish oil itself and foods enriched with omega-3 fatty acids. Part three focuses on the fortification of different types of foods and beverages with omega-3 fatty acids, including meat products, by the modification of animal diets and other methods, infant formula and baked goods. Finally, part four highlights new directions in the field and discusses algal oil as a source of omega-3 fatty acids and labelling and claims in foods containing omega-3 fatty acids.
Food enrichment with omega-3 fatty acids is a standard reference for professionals in the functional foods industry involved with research, development and quality assessment and for researchers in academia interested in food lipids, oxidation and functional foods.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of formulating a product enriched with omega-3 fatty acids that is stable, provides many health benefits and has an acceptable flavour
- Reviews sources of omega-3 fatty acids and their health benefits and explores the stabilisation of fish oil and foods enriched with omega-3 fatty acids
- Focuses on the fortification of different types of foods and beverages with omega-3 fatty acids and highlights new directions in the field
Readership
Lipidologists; Food technicians; Biochemists and nutritionists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
- 31st July 2013
Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098863
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094285
About the Editors
Charlotte Jacobsen Editor
Charlotte Jacobsen, Ph.D., is professor with special responsibilities in lipids and oxidation in foods. She leads the research group for Bioactives—Analysis and Application at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark. She obtained her M.Sc. in 1990 and her Ph.d. in 1999, both from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). During the last 20 years she has carried out research in the area of oxidative stability of foods enriched with functional lipids including omega-3 enriched foods. She is internationally renowned for her research in this area and she has received several awards for her work including the Danish Danisco price 2003 (40.000 $), the French La Médaille Chevreul 2010 awarded by Association Francaise pour l’étude des Corps Gras as well as two best paper awards from the American Oil Chemist’s society. She was appointed by EFSA as an expert in the Fish Oil working group under the Biohazard Panel to evaluate the potential hazard associated with human intake of refined fish oil. Her publication list includes more than 130 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters. Her research group collaborates with several large national and international companies such as Arla Foods (DK), Pronova (Norway), EPAX (Norway), Dupont (DK/US) and Glaxo Smith Kline (US/UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Nina Skall Nielsen Editor
Nina Skall Nielsen works at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Denmark.
Anna Frisenfeldt Horn Editor
Anna Frisenfeldt Horn works at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Denmark.
Ann-Dorit Moltke Sørensen Editor
Ann-Dorit Moltke Sørensen works at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Denmark.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Denmark, Denmark