Food Enrichment with Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Preface

Part I: Background to omega-3 food enrichment

Chapter 1: Nutritional benefits of omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Dietary sources and typical intakes of omega-3 fatty acids

1.3 Marine omega-3 fatty acids

1.4 Health effects of a-linolenic acid

1.5 Future trends

1.6 Conclusion

1.7 Sources of further information and advice

1.9 Appendix: abbreviations

Chapter 2: Sources of omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Background

2.3 Marine oils in perspective

2.4 Current and alternative marine oils

2.5 Krill and single-cell marine oils

2.6 Wild fish and other marine oils

2.7 Species farmed for marine oils

2.8 Sustainability and certifications

2.9 Plant sources

2.10 Conclusion and future trends

Part II: Stabilisation of fish oil and foods enriched with omega-3 fatty acids

Chapter 3: Impact of extraction, refining and concentration stages on the stability of fish oil

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Methods for the extraction, refining and concentration of fish oil

3.3 Impact of extraction, refining and concentration stages on oil stability

3.4 Conclusion and future trends

3.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 4: Stabilization of omega-3 oils and enriched foods using antioxidants

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Lipid oxidation and antioxidant reactions

4.3 Antioxidant protection of oils and oil-based products

4.4 Antioxidant protection of other food products

4.5 Future trends

4.6 Conclusion

Chapter 5: Stabilization of omega-3 oils and enriched foods using emulsifiers

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reasons for using emulsifiers

5.3 Emulsifiers for omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) delivery systems and emulsified foods

5.4 Emulsifiers and lipid oxidation

5.5 The impact of emulsifiers and emulsification on flavour and texture perception

5.6 Applications of emulsifiers to stabilize delivery systems and foods enriched with omega-3 PUFA

5.7 Future trends

5.8 Sources of further information

5.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 6: Spray drying and encapsulation of omega-3 oils

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microencapsulation methods for stabilizing omega-3 oils in food

6.3 Emulsion assemblies for omega-3 oils

6.4 Microencapsulation techniques for stabilizing omega-3 oils

6.5 Characteristics and analysis of microencapsulated omega-3 oil products

6.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 7: Analysis of omega-3 fatty acids in foods and supplements

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The analysis of omega-3 oils by gas–liquid chromatography/flame ionization detector (GC/FID)

7.3 The measurement of omega-3 levels in foods

7.4 Methyl esters and other fatty acid derivatives

7.5 ‘One-step’ methods combining extraction, digestion and derivatization

7.6 Examples in literature of the analysis of omega-3 containing foods

7.7 Alternative analytical methods for omega-3 analysis

7.8 Future trends

7.9 Sources of further information and advice

Part III: Food enrichment with omega-3 fatty acids

Chapter 8: Modification of animal diets for the enrichment of dairy and meat products with omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sources of omega-3 fatty acids

8.3 Feeds that increase omega-3 fatty acids in ruminant milk and meat

8.4 Increasing omega-3 fatty acids in animal diets

8.5 Future trends

8.6 Conclusion

8.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 9: Egg enrichment with omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Egg lipid composition, formation and deposition

9.3 Modifying egg lipid composition

9.4 Egg omega-3 fatty acid enrichment: consequences and challenges

9.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 10: Enrichment of meat products with omega-3 fatty acids by methods other than modification of animal diet

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Enrichment of meat products with omega-3 fatty acids

10.3 Future trends

10.4 Conclusion

10.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 11: Enrichment of baked goods with omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Omega-3 fatty acids in baked goods

11.3 Omega-3 fatty acids in nutrition bars

11.4 Application techniques for adding omega-3 fatty acids to foods

11.5 Analysis of omega-3 fatty acids

11.6 Conclusion

Chapter 12: Enrichment of emulsified foods with omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Volatile oxidation products and off-flavour formation in omega-3 enriched food emulsions – using milk as an example

12.3 Factors affecting lipid oxidation in emulsified omega-3 enriched foods

12.4 Delivery systems

12.5 Antioxidative effects of other ingredients in emulsified omega-3 enriched foods

12.6 Other omega-3 enriched food emulsions

12.7 Future trends

12.8 Conclusion

Chapter 13: Enrichment of infant formula with omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Importance of omega-3 fatty acids during infancy

13.3 Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation in infant formula

13.4 Adding omega-3 fatty acids to infant formula

13.5 Sensory characteristics of omega-3 enriched infant formula

13.6 Future trends

13.7 Conclusion

13.8 Sources of further information and advice

Part IV: New directions

Chapter 14: Algal oil as a source of omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Using microalgae to produce food ingredients

14.3 Typical production of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) algal oils

14.4 DSM DHA intellectual property

14.5 Regulatory approval of algal oil

14.6 A case study: the story of the development of Martek Biosciences Corporation

14.7 Future trends

14.8 Sources of further information and advice

14.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Labelling and claims in foods containing omega-3 fatty acids

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Status of omega-3 health and nutrition claims in Europe

15.3 Status of omega-3 health and nutrition claims in North America

15.4 Status of omega-3 health and nutrition claims in Asia and Australia

15.5 Implications of omega-3 nutrition and health claims for the global food industry

15.6 Conclusion and future trends

Index