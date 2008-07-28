Food Contaminants and Residue Analysis, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Challenges in Chemical Food Contaminants and Residue Analysis, Michel W.F. Nielen and Hans J.P. Marvin Chapter 2. International regulations on food contaminants and residue analysis., Ioannis S. Arvanitoyannis Chapter 3. Guidelines on quality implementation for analytical methods., Sergio Caroli Chapter 4. Immunochemical and receptor technologies: The role of Immunoassay, Immunoaffinity chromatography, Immunosensors, and Molecularly Imprinted Polymeric Sensors, Marinel•la Farré, Elena Martínez and Damià Barceló Chapter 5. Advanced sample preparation techniques for the analysis of food contaminants and residues , Pat Sandra, Frank David and Gerd Vanhoenacker Chapter 6. Recent developments in chromatographic techniques, Katerina Mastovska Chapter 7. New approaches in mass spectrometry, Yolanda Picó Chapter 8. Capillary based separation techniques, Peter Viberg Chapter 9. Pesticide residues, Anna Sannino Chapter 10. Food Contaminants and Residue Analysis, Sherri B. Turnipseed and Wendy C. Andersen Chapter 11. Analytical strategies to control the illegal use of banned growth promoters in meat produced animals, Bruno Le Bizec, Jean-Philippe Artignac and Gaud Pinel Chapter 12. Mycotoxins, Carlo Brera, Barbara De Santis, Francesca Debegnach and Marina Miraglia Chapter 13. Phycotoxins, Kevin J. James, Daniel O’Driscoll, Javier García Fernández and Ambrose Furey Chapter 14. Persistent organochlorine pollutants, dioxins and polychlorinated biphenyls, Marie-Louise Scippo, Gauthier Eppe, Claude Saegerman, Georges Scholl, Edwin De Pauw, Guy Maghuin-Rogister and Jean-François Focant Chapter 15. Brominated Flame Retardants as Food Contaminants, Adrian Covaci, Stefan Voorspoels, Kyle D’Silva, Janice Huwe and Stuart Harrad Chapter 16. Metals, Clinio Locatelli Chapter 17. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, Katsumi Tamakawa Chapter 18. Methods for the Determination of N-nitroso Compounds in Food and Biological Matrices, Sidney S. Mirvish Chapter 19. Heterocyclic Amines, Mark G. Knize and James S. Felton Chapter 20. Acrylamide, chloropropanols and chloropropanol esters, furans, Richard H. Stadler and Till Goldman Chapter 21. Food Contact Materials, Catherine Simoneau Chapter 22. Non-target Multicomponent Analytical Surveillance of Food Contact Materials, Leon Coulier, Sander Koster, Bas Muilwijk, Leo van Stee, Ruud Peters, Esther Zondervan-van den Beuken, Rinus Rijk, Monique Rennen, Geert Houben and William D. van Dongen
Description
Food Contaminants and Residue Analysis treats different aspects of the analysis of contaminants and residues in food and highlights some current concerns facing this field. The content is initiated by an overview on food safety, the objectives and importance of determining contaminants and residues in food, and the problems and challenges associated to these analyses. This is followed by full details of relevant EU and USA regulations. Topics, such as conventional chromatographic methods, accommodating cleanup, and preparing substances for further instrumental analysis, are encompassed with new analytical techniques that have been developed, significantly, over the past few years, like solid phase microextraction, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, immunoassays, and biosensors. A wide range of toxic contaminants and residues, from pesticides to mycotoxins or dioxins are examined, including polychlorinated biphenyls, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, N-nitrosamines, heterocyclic amines, acrylamide, semicarbazide, phthalates and food packing migrating substances. This book can be a practical resource that offers ideas on how to choose the most effective techniques for determining these compounds as well as on how to solve problems or to provide relevant information. Logically structured and with numerous examples, Food Contaminants and Residue Analysis will be valuable a reference and training guide for postgraduate students, as well as a practical tool for a wide range of experts: biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, food chemists, toxicologists, chemists, agronomists, hygienists, and everybody who needs to use the analytical techniques for evaluating food safety.
Readership
biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, food chemists, toxicologists, chemists, agronomists, hygienist, and everybody who need to use the analytical techniques for evaluating food safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 28th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931920
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530196
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yolanda Picó Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Area de Nutricio i Bromatologia, Universitat de Valencia, Spain