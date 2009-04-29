Food Constituents and Oral Health
1st Edition
Current Status and Future Prospects
Table of Contents
Part 1 The nature of the problem – oral diseases and the impact of nutrition: Diseases caused by oral bacteria; Viral and fungal infections of the oral cavity; Non-infectious diseases of the oral mucosa; Dental erosion. Part 2 Food components and oral health: Nutrition and its effect on oral health and disease; Relating breath malodour to food constituents and oral health; Sugar alcohols and dental health; Dairy products and oral health; Impact of food sugars and polysaccharides on dental caries; Casein phosphopeptides in oral health; Antioxidants and periodontal disease; Anticaries and antiadhesive properties of food constituents and plant extracts and implications for oral health; Food preservatives and dental caries; Food, nutrition and oral cancer; Vitamin supplements and oral health; Trace elements and oral health; Alcohol and oral health; Malnutrition as an etiological factor in dental caries disparity; Tea as a functional food for oral health. Part 3 Technology and product development: Probiotics and oral health; Oral gum care products; Novel drug delivery systems for therapeutic intervention in the oral environment; Formulating tooth-friendly beverages, confectionery and oral care products; Functional foods and oral health.
Description
Oral diseases can have a significant impact on self esteem and quality of life, are widespread and may be expensive to treat. New methods to reduce their incidence are therefore needed and the protective effect of food constituents is an important area of study. This essential collection reviews the latest research into the effects of food constituents on diseases and conditions of the mouth.
Part one introduces oral conditions and diseases, with chapters on topics such as diseases caused by oral bacteria, viral and fungal infections of the oral cavity and dental erosion. Part two focuses on the effects of specific foods and food components, including sugar alcohols, casein phosphopeptides and antioxidants. The final part of the book covers the technology and development of foods and supplements for oral health and oral healthcare products containing food-derived bioactives.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Food constituents and oral health is an indispensable reference for dentists, professionals in the oral health product, dietary supplement and functional foods industries and academics with an interest in oral health or functional foods.
Key Features
- Essential collection reviews the latest research into the food constituents on diseases and conditions of the mouth
- Examines oral conditions and diseases with specific chapters assessing bacterial, viral and fungal infections
- Reviews the effects of specific foods and food components including sugar alcohols and antioxidants
Readership
Dentists and professionals in the oral health product, dietary supplement and functional foods industries; Academics with an interest in oral health or functional foods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 29th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694180
Reviews
The quality of the book is excellent, and the editor and publishers should be congratulated for achieving pretty rapid publication., Community Dental Health Journal
…provides a unique, authoritative and up-to-date review of the very many aspects of the food we eat, and may eat in the future, that affect health and disease and is, therefore, strongly recommended., Community Dental Health Journal
…provides an excellent introduction to general knowledge of oral health and oral diseases and to the important role that food constituents play in keeping a healthy oral cavity., Food Science and Technology
About the Editors
M. Wilson Editor
Michael Wilson is Professor of Microbiology at UCL Eastman Dental Institute, University College London and Honorary Clinical Microbiologist at the Eastman Dental Hospital, London, UK. He has published widely on antibiotic resistance, biofilms, bacterial virulence factors, and the development of new antimicrobial strategies.
