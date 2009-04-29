Oral diseases can have a significant impact on self esteem and quality of life, are widespread and may be expensive to treat. New methods to reduce their incidence are therefore needed and the protective effect of food constituents is an important area of study. This essential collection reviews the latest research into the effects of food constituents on diseases and conditions of the mouth.



Part one introduces oral conditions and diseases, with chapters on topics such as diseases caused by oral bacteria, viral and fungal infections of the oral cavity and dental erosion. Part two focuses on the effects of specific foods and food components, including sugar alcohols, casein phosphopeptides and antioxidants. The final part of the book covers the technology and development of foods and supplements for oral health and oral healthcare products containing food-derived bioactives.



With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Food constituents and oral health is an indispensable reference for dentists, professionals in the oral health product, dietary supplement and functional foods industries and academics with an interest in oral health or functional foods.