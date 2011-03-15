Food Chain Integrity

Contributor contact details

Foreword

Part I: Tracing and tracking in the food chain

Chapter 1: The role of service orientation in future web-based food traceability systems

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The need for a novel approach to food traceability

1.3 Service-oriented architectures (SOAs) for traceability

1.4 A service-oriented reference architecture for traceability

1.5 The Internet of ‘things’ for traceability

1.6 Developing traceability systems and services

1.7 Conclusions

1.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 2: Biotracing: a new integrated concept in food safety

2.1 Introduction to biotracing

2.2 Tools required for biotracing

2.3 Novel aspects of biotracing

2.4 Strategic impacts of biotracing

2.5 Significance of biotracing for production chains

2.6 Potential bioterror agents and accidental contaminants in the food and feed supply

2.7 Conclusions and future directions

2.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Using stochastic simulation to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of traceability systems: the case of quality control in a fresh produce supply chain

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Review of cost-benefit analysis of food traceability

3.3 Cost-benefit analysis of traceability solutions in a fresh produce distributor

3.4 Conclusions and recommendations

3.5 Acknowledgement

Chapter 4: Preventing and mitigating food bioterrorism

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Contamination of biological origin

4.3 Detection methods for specific organisms

4.4 Detection methods for classes of contaminants

4.5 Detection of products of biological contamination

4.6 Conclusions and recommendations

4.7 Acknowledgements

Part II: Food safety and quality

Chapter 5: Understanding and monitoring pathogen behaviour in the food chain

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Novel platforms to understand the presence and behaviour of pathogens in the food chain

5.3 Importance of number and behaviour of pathogens for risk assessment

5.4 Rapid detection methods

5.5 Hygienic design factors affecting fouling and cleanability of food contact surfaces

5.6 Effective food management systems for ensuring safe food

5.7 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Foodborne viruses: understanding the risks and developing rapid surveillance and control measures

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Occurrence and epidemiology

6.3 Clinical manifestations

6.4 Risk assessment

6.5 Fast and efficient source tracing

6.6 Detection bottlenecks

6.7 Zoonotic and emerging viruses via food-producing animals

6.8 Modelling development and behaviour of viruses

6.9 Production and processing control strategies

6.10 Sampling

6.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: Ranking hazards in the food chain

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hazard identification in the food/feed chain

7.3 Risk ranking

7.4 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Continuous temperature monitoring along the chilled food supply chain

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Needs of food supply chain stakeholders

8.3 Smart labels as temperature monitoring systems

8.4 Prediction of food quality and safety

8.5 Information management to support inter-organizational cold chain management

8.6 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Emerging safety and quality issues of compound feed with implications for human foods

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Interaction between food and feed safety

9.3 Risks associated with Salmonella

9.4 Risks associated with mycotoxin

9.5 Coccidiostat carry-over as indicator of misuse of feed additives

9.6 Tracing and tracking of contaminants in the feed chain

9.7 New feed sources as source of emerging risks

9.8 Organic feedstuffs

9.9 Emerging production technologies

9.10 Conclusions

9.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Improving microbial safety in the beef production chain

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Beef production

10.3 Pathogens associated with beef

10.4 Primary production

10.5 Slaughter and processing

10.6 Storage and distribution

10.7 Conclusions

Chapter 11: Animal welfare: an essential component in food safety and quality

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Animal health, animal welfare and food safety

11.3 Organic farming, animal welfare, and food safety

11.4 Conclusions

Part III: Authenticity and origin of food products

Chapter 12: Detection and traceability of genetically modified organisms in food supply chains

12.1 History of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

12.2 The European regulatory framework for genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

12.3 Current challenges for traceability in supply chains containing and ‘free from’ genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

12.4 Conclusions

Chapter 13: The relevance of sampling for the control of genetically modified organisms in the agri-food chain

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Overview of international norms and legislative provisions

13.3 Strategies for cost-effective sampling in different scenarios in food and feed chains

13.4 Sample preparation strategies

13.5 Estimation of sampling uncertainty

13.6 Statistical programs/software

13.7 Conclusions

Chapter 14: New approaches to determining the origin of food

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Molecular biological methods

14.3 Spectroscopic and fingerprinting techniques

14.4 Bio-element and heavy element stable isotope ratio analysis

14.5 Food isotope maps

14.6 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Tracing fish and fish products from ocean to fork using advanced molecular technologies

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The traceability tool box: an overview of available molecular technologies for species identification and origin assignment of fish products

15.3 Species identification and origin assignment of fish: key components of an efficient traceability framework

15.4 Technology transfer: from the research laboratory to authorities, industry and policy makers

15.5 Conclusions

15.6 Acknowledgements

Part IV: Consumer views and future trends

Chapter 16: Communicating food and food chain integrity to consumers: lessons from European research

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Definition and perception of traditional foods

16.3 Attitudes to beef safety and processing

16.4 Interest in seafood traceability and labelling

16.5 Emergence of ethical issues

16.6 Conclusions

16.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 17: The role of traceability in restoring consumer trust in food chains

17.1 Food safety regulation, trust and traceability

17.2 Initiatives to restore consumer confidence

17.3 Translation of techniques into labels

17.4 Communicating traceability information to consumers

17.5 Conclusions

Chapter 18: Future trends in food chain integrity

18.1 Globalization impacts on the food supply chain

18.2 Broader understanding of food integrity

18.3 Closing the EU gaps in traceability

18.4 Future traceability solutions

18.5 Future food safety solutions

Appendix: Project abstracts

Index