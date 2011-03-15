Food Chain Integrity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090683, 9780857092519

Food Chain Integrity

1st Edition

A Holistic Approach to Food Traceability, Safety, Quality and Authenticity

Editors: Jeffrey Hoorfar K Jordan F Butler R Prugger
eBook ISBN: 9780857092519
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090683
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th March 2011
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
247.27
210.18
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
230.00
195.50
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Foreword

Part I: Tracing and tracking in the food chain

Chapter 1: The role of service orientation in future web-based food traceability systems

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The need for a novel approach to food traceability

1.3 Service-oriented architectures (SOAs) for traceability

1.4 A service-oriented reference architecture for traceability

1.5 The Internet of ‘things’ for traceability

1.6 Developing traceability systems and services

1.7 Conclusions

1.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 2: Biotracing: a new integrated concept in food safety

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction to biotracing

2.2 Tools required for biotracing

2.3 Novel aspects of biotracing

2.4 Strategic impacts of biotracing

2.5 Significance of biotracing for production chains

2.6 Potential bioterror agents and accidental contaminants in the food and feed supply

2.7 Conclusions and future directions

2.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Using stochastic simulation to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of traceability systems: the case of quality control in a fresh produce supply chain

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Review of cost-benefit analysis of food traceability

3.3 Cost-benefit analysis of traceability solutions in a fresh produce distributor

3.4 Conclusions and recommendations

3.5 Acknowledgement

Chapter 4: Preventing and mitigating food bioterrorism

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Contamination of biological origin

4.3 Detection methods for specific organisms

4.4 Detection methods for classes of contaminants

4.5 Detection of products of biological contamination

4.6 Conclusions and recommendations

4.7 Acknowledgements

Part II: Food safety and quality

Chapter 5: Understanding and monitoring pathogen behaviour in the food chain

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Novel platforms to understand the presence and behaviour of pathogens in the food chain

5.3 Importance of number and behaviour of pathogens for risk assessment

5.4 Rapid detection methods

5.5 Hygienic design factors affecting fouling and cleanability of food contact surfaces

5.6 Effective food management systems for ensuring safe food

5.7 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Foodborne viruses: understanding the risks and developing rapid surveillance and control measures

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Occurrence and epidemiology

6.3 Clinical manifestations

6.4 Risk assessment

6.5 Fast and efficient source tracing

6.6 Detection bottlenecks

6.7 Zoonotic and emerging viruses via food-producing animals

6.8 Modelling development and behaviour of viruses

6.9 Production and processing control strategies

6.10 Sampling

6.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: Ranking hazards in the food chain

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hazard identification in the food/feed chain

7.3 Risk ranking

7.4 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Continuous temperature monitoring along the chilled food supply chain

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Needs of food supply chain stakeholders

8.3 Smart labels as temperature monitoring systems

8.4 Prediction of food quality and safety

8.5 Information management to support inter-organizational cold chain management

8.6 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Emerging safety and quality issues of compound feed with implications for human foods

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Interaction between food and feed safety

9.3 Risks associated with Salmonella

9.4 Risks associated with mycotoxin

9.5 Coccidiostat carry-over as indicator of misuse of feed additives

9.6 Tracing and tracking of contaminants in the feed chain

9.7 New feed sources as source of emerging risks

9.8 Organic feedstuffs

9.9 Emerging production technologies

9.10 Conclusions

9.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Improving microbial safety in the beef production chain

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Beef production

10.3 Pathogens associated with beef

10.4 Primary production

10.5 Slaughter and processing

10.6 Storage and distribution

10.7 Conclusions

Chapter 11: Animal welfare: an essential component in food safety and quality

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Animal health, animal welfare and food safety

11.3 Organic farming, animal welfare, and food safety

11.4 Conclusions

Part III: Authenticity and origin of food products

Chapter 12: Detection and traceability of genetically modified organisms in food supply chains

Abstract:

12.1 History of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

12.2 The European regulatory framework for genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

12.3 Current challenges for traceability in supply chains containing and ‘free from’ genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

12.4 Conclusions

Chapter 13: The relevance of sampling for the control of genetically modified organisms in the agri-food chain

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Overview of international norms and legislative provisions

13.3 Strategies for cost-effective sampling in different scenarios in food and feed chains

13.4 Sample preparation strategies

13.5 Estimation of sampling uncertainty

13.6 Statistical programs/software

13.7 Conclusions

Chapter 14: New approaches to determining the origin of food

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Molecular biological methods

14.3 Spectroscopic and fingerprinting techniques

14.4 Bio-element and heavy element stable isotope ratio analysis

14.5 Food isotope maps

14.6 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Tracing fish and fish products from ocean to fork using advanced molecular technologies

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The traceability tool box: an overview of available molecular technologies for species identification and origin assignment of fish products

15.3 Species identification and origin assignment of fish: key components of an efficient traceability framework

15.4 Technology transfer: from the research laboratory to authorities, industry and policy makers

15.5 Conclusions

15.6 Acknowledgements

Part IV: Consumer views and future trends

Chapter 16: Communicating food and food chain integrity to consumers: lessons from European research

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Definition and perception of traditional foods

16.3 Attitudes to beef safety and processing

16.4 Interest in seafood traceability and labelling

16.5 Emergence of ethical issues

16.6 Conclusions

16.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 17: The role of traceability in restoring consumer trust in food chains

Abstract:

17.1 Food safety regulation, trust and traceability

17.2 Initiatives to restore consumer confidence

17.3 Translation of techniques into labels

17.4 Communicating traceability information to consumers

17.5 Conclusions

Chapter 18: Future trends in food chain integrity

Abstract:

18.1 Globalization impacts on the food supply chain

18.2 Broader understanding of food integrity

18.3 Closing the EU gaps in traceability

18.4 Future traceability solutions

18.5 Future food safety solutions

Appendix: Project abstracts

Index

Description

Improving the integrity of the food chain, making certain that food is traceable, safe to eat, high quality and genuine requires new diagnostic tools, the implementation of novel information systems and input from all food chain participants. Food chain integrity reviews key research in this fast-moving area and how it can be applied to improve the provision of food to the consumer.

Chapters in part one review developments in food traceability, such as food ‘biotracing’, and methods to prevent food bioterrorism. Following this, part two focuses on developments in food safety and quality management. Topics covered include advances in understanding of pathogen behaviour, control of foodborne viruses, hazard ranking and the role of animal feed in food safety. Chapters in part three explore essential aspects of food authenticity, from the traceability of genetically modified organisms in supply chains to new methods to demonstrate food origin. Finally, part four focuses on consumer views on food chain integrity and future trends.

With its distinguished editors and expert team of contributors, Food chain integrity is a key reference for all those tasked with predicting and implementing actions to prevent breaches in the integrity of food production.

Key Features

  • Reviews key research in this fast-moving area and how it can be applied to improve the provision of food to the consumer
  • Examines developments in food traceability, such as food ‘biotracing’, and methods to prevent food bioterrorism
  • Focuses on developments in food safety and quality management featuring advances in understanding pathogen behaviour and control of foodborne viruses

Readership

Professionals and academics.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092519
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090683

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jeffrey Hoorfar Editor

Jeffrey Hoorfar is a Professor and Research Manager at the Technical University of Denmark.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University of Denmark, Denmark

K Jordan Editor

Kieran Jordan works at the Teagasc Food Research Centre, Moorepark, Ireland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Teagasc

F Butler Editor

Francis Butler is an Associate Professor at University College Dublin, Ireland.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Dublin, Ireland

R Prugger Editor

Raffaello Prugger is a Director of Tecnoalimenti S.C.p.A., Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technoalimenti S.C.p.A., Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.