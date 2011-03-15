Food Chain Integrity
1st Edition
A Holistic Approach to Food Traceability, Safety, Quality and Authenticity
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Foreword
Part I: Tracing and tracking in the food chain
Chapter 1: The role of service orientation in future web-based food traceability systems
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The need for a novel approach to food traceability
1.3 Service-oriented architectures (SOAs) for traceability
1.4 A service-oriented reference architecture for traceability
1.5 The Internet of ‘things’ for traceability
1.6 Developing traceability systems and services
1.7 Conclusions
1.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 2: Biotracing: a new integrated concept in food safety
2.1 Introduction to biotracing
2.2 Tools required for biotracing
2.3 Novel aspects of biotracing
2.4 Strategic impacts of biotracing
2.5 Significance of biotracing for production chains
2.6 Potential bioterror agents and accidental contaminants in the food and feed supply
2.7 Conclusions and future directions
2.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 3: Using stochastic simulation to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of traceability systems: the case of quality control in a fresh produce supply chain
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Review of cost-benefit analysis of food traceability
3.3 Cost-benefit analysis of traceability solutions in a fresh produce distributor
3.4 Conclusions and recommendations
3.5 Acknowledgement
Chapter 4: Preventing and mitigating food bioterrorism
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Contamination of biological origin
4.3 Detection methods for specific organisms
4.4 Detection methods for classes of contaminants
4.5 Detection of products of biological contamination
4.6 Conclusions and recommendations
4.7 Acknowledgements
Part II: Food safety and quality
Chapter 5: Understanding and monitoring pathogen behaviour in the food chain
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Novel platforms to understand the presence and behaviour of pathogens in the food chain
5.3 Importance of number and behaviour of pathogens for risk assessment
5.4 Rapid detection methods
5.5 Hygienic design factors affecting fouling and cleanability of food contact surfaces
5.6 Effective food management systems for ensuring safe food
5.7 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Foodborne viruses: understanding the risks and developing rapid surveillance and control measures
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Occurrence and epidemiology
6.3 Clinical manifestations
6.4 Risk assessment
6.5 Fast and efficient source tracing
6.6 Detection bottlenecks
6.7 Zoonotic and emerging viruses via food-producing animals
6.8 Modelling development and behaviour of viruses
6.9 Production and processing control strategies
6.10 Sampling
6.11 Acknowledgements
Chapter 7: Ranking hazards in the food chain
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hazard identification in the food/feed chain
7.3 Risk ranking
7.4 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Continuous temperature monitoring along the chilled food supply chain
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Needs of food supply chain stakeholders
8.3 Smart labels as temperature monitoring systems
8.4 Prediction of food quality and safety
8.5 Information management to support inter-organizational cold chain management
8.6 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Emerging safety and quality issues of compound feed with implications for human foods
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Interaction between food and feed safety
9.3 Risks associated with Salmonella
9.4 Risks associated with mycotoxin
9.5 Coccidiostat carry-over as indicator of misuse of feed additives
9.6 Tracing and tracking of contaminants in the feed chain
9.7 New feed sources as source of emerging risks
9.8 Organic feedstuffs
9.9 Emerging production technologies
9.10 Conclusions
9.11 Acknowledgements
Chapter 10: Improving microbial safety in the beef production chain
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Beef production
10.3 Pathogens associated with beef
10.4 Primary production
10.5 Slaughter and processing
10.6 Storage and distribution
10.7 Conclusions
Chapter 11: Animal welfare: an essential component in food safety and quality
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Animal health, animal welfare and food safety
11.3 Organic farming, animal welfare, and food safety
11.4 Conclusions
Part III: Authenticity and origin of food products
Chapter 12: Detection and traceability of genetically modified organisms in food supply chains
12.1 History of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)
12.2 The European regulatory framework for genetically modified organisms (GMOs)
12.3 Current challenges for traceability in supply chains containing and ‘free from’ genetically modified organisms (GMOs)
12.4 Conclusions
Chapter 13: The relevance of sampling for the control of genetically modified organisms in the agri-food chain
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Overview of international norms and legislative provisions
13.3 Strategies for cost-effective sampling in different scenarios in food and feed chains
13.4 Sample preparation strategies
13.5 Estimation of sampling uncertainty
13.6 Statistical programs/software
13.7 Conclusions
Chapter 14: New approaches to determining the origin of food
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Molecular biological methods
14.3 Spectroscopic and fingerprinting techniques
14.4 Bio-element and heavy element stable isotope ratio analysis
14.5 Food isotope maps
14.6 Conclusions
Chapter 15: Tracing fish and fish products from ocean to fork using advanced molecular technologies
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The traceability tool box: an overview of available molecular technologies for species identification and origin assignment of fish products
15.3 Species identification and origin assignment of fish: key components of an efficient traceability framework
15.4 Technology transfer: from the research laboratory to authorities, industry and policy makers
15.5 Conclusions
15.6 Acknowledgements
Part IV: Consumer views and future trends
Chapter 16: Communicating food and food chain integrity to consumers: lessons from European research
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Definition and perception of traditional foods
16.3 Attitudes to beef safety and processing
16.4 Interest in seafood traceability and labelling
16.5 Emergence of ethical issues
16.6 Conclusions
16.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 17: The role of traceability in restoring consumer trust in food chains
17.1 Food safety regulation, trust and traceability
17.2 Initiatives to restore consumer confidence
17.3 Translation of techniques into labels
17.4 Communicating traceability information to consumers
17.5 Conclusions
Chapter 18: Future trends in food chain integrity
18.1 Globalization impacts on the food supply chain
18.2 Broader understanding of food integrity
18.3 Closing the EU gaps in traceability
18.4 Future traceability solutions
18.5 Future food safety solutions
Appendix: Project abstracts
Index
Improving the integrity of the food chain, making certain that food is traceable, safe to eat, high quality and genuine requires new diagnostic tools, the implementation of novel information systems and input from all food chain participants. Food chain integrity reviews key research in this fast-moving area and how it can be applied to improve the provision of food to the consumer.
Chapters in part one review developments in food traceability, such as food ‘biotracing’, and methods to prevent food bioterrorism. Following this, part two focuses on developments in food safety and quality management. Topics covered include advances in understanding of pathogen behaviour, control of foodborne viruses, hazard ranking and the role of animal feed in food safety. Chapters in part three explore essential aspects of food authenticity, from the traceability of genetically modified organisms in supply chains to new methods to demonstrate food origin. Finally, part four focuses on consumer views on food chain integrity and future trends.
With its distinguished editors and expert team of contributors, Food chain integrity is a key reference for all those tasked with predicting and implementing actions to prevent breaches in the integrity of food production.
- Reviews key research in this fast-moving area and how it can be applied to improve the provision of food to the consumer
- Examines developments in food traceability, such as food ‘biotracing’, and methods to prevent food bioterrorism
- Focuses on developments in food safety and quality management featuring advances in understanding pathogen behaviour and control of foodborne viruses
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 15th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092519
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090683
Jeffrey Hoorfar Editor
Jeffrey Hoorfar is a Professor and Research Manager at the Technical University of Denmark.
Technical University of Denmark, Denmark
K Jordan Editor
Kieran Jordan works at the Teagasc Food Research Centre, Moorepark, Ireland.
Teagasc
F Butler Editor
Francis Butler is an Associate Professor at University College Dublin, Ireland.
University College Dublin, Ireland
R Prugger Editor
Raffaello Prugger is a Director of Tecnoalimenti S.C.p.A., Italy.
Technoalimenti S.C.p.A., Italy