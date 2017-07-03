Food Biosynthesis, Volume 1
Table of Contents
- Microbial Biosynthesis of Health-Promoting Food Ingredients
2. Bacterial Biosynthesis: A Repertory of Natural Products
3. Biocatalysis and its process intensification in the chemical industry
4. The role of biocatalysis and membrane techniques in processing of high-pectin content food stuffs and wastes
5. Sugar and sugar alcohol biosynthesis in genetically modified cyanobacteria
6. Lignan biosynthesis for food bioengineering
7. Amphiphilic Acyl Ascorbates: Their Enzymatic Synthesis and Applications to Food
8. Phytoassisted Synthesis of Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles by Swertia Chirayaita
9. The enzyme production control by sound waves - In the case of koji mold
10. A Review on Impact of Process Variable on Microbial Production of Carotenoid Pigments
11. Curcuminoids analogues via microbial biotransformation with improved therapeutic properties
12. Microbial Production of bioactive pigments, oligosaccharides and peptides
13. New Insights On Bacterial Cellulose
14. Biosynthesis of nanoparticles for food preservations: A green expertise
15. An applied research perspectives of alpha-keto acids: From the production to applications
Description
Food Biosynthesis, Volume One in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, describes the main aspects related to the biological production of synthetic ingredients and natural foods, highlighting the impact of bacteria and plants in the biosynthesis of key food components. Biosynthesis methods could help solve issues like food shortages, providing consumers with preferred ‘natural’ food options. This book represents how biologically synthesized ingredients, such as vanilla flavoring, soy, milk and egg substitutes can be utilized as a desired option future foods. It is ideal for scientists and researchers who want to improve their knowledge on the field of food biosynthesis.
Key Features
- Presents practical approaches of biosynthesis and the impact of biological origin on the field of food engineering
- Offers alternative applications to produce natural foods
- Includes processes and techniques to produce health promoting foods
- Discusses the positive effects of biosynthesis on microbial production to enhance food safety
- Offers a variety of perspectives on biosynthesis and its benefits for food ingredient production
Readership
Food Science researchers, academic staff, undergraduate and postgraduate students, professional organizations, food industry sector, ecological domain, pharmaceutical companies, engineering and innovative companies, technological sector and potential medical domain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 3rd July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112083
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128113721
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania