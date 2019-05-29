Food Applications of Nanotechnology, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nanotechnology in food and nutrition - past, present and future perspectives
Michael Rogers
2. Assembled protein nanoparticles in food and nutrition applications
Owen Griffith Jones
3. Nano-scale carbohydrate Materials in food/nutrition/agricultural applications
Alvaro Renato Guerra Dias and Elessandra da Rosa Zavareze
4. Nanotechnology-based colloidal delivery systems in foods
Qingrong Huang
5. Electrospinning and Electrospraying in food
L.T Lim
6. Bioavailability of nanotechnology-based bioactives and nutraceuticals
Gabriel Davidov Pardo
7. Packaging Nanotechnology
Rafael A. Auras and Maria Rubino
8. Health, environmental, safety of nanomaterials in food
Hongda Chen
Description
Food Applications of Nanotechnology, Volume 88, consolidates the literature on recent developments in nanotechnology, addressing production, safety and nutritional aspects pertaining to foods and nutraceuticals. Chapters in this new release include Assembled protein nanoparticles in food and nutrition applications, Nano-scale carbohydrate Materials in food/nutrition/agricultural applications, Nanotechnology-based colloidal delivery systems in foods, Electrospinning and Electrospraying in food, Bioavailability of nanotechnology-based bioactives and nutraceuticals, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from experts in the areas of food nano-science and technology
- Provides extensive citation of references to cover up-to-date and background literature
- Covers past, present and future aspects of food nano science and technology
Readership
Academia and industry technical audience who are interested in transformative nanotechnologies, specifically on how their techniques and principles can be applied to increase safety, reduce waste, enhance nutrition/quality of food
About the Serial Volume Editors
Loong-Tak Lim Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Loong-Tak Lim received his Doctoral degree in Food Science from the University of Guelph, Canada in 1999, and B.Sc. degree in Food Science from Acadia University, Canada in 1994. He is currently a Professor in the Department of Food Science and the team leader for the Packaging and Biomaterial Group, and the Director of Guelph Food Innovation Centre. His team focuses on exploiting ultrafine fibers and particles for encapsulation and advanced packaging applications, aiming to reduce food waste and improve food safety during distribution. His group also works on research and development of various coffee technologies, especially the single-serve and cold brew product categories. He and his collaborators have published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters, and presented in more than 50 conferences. He teaches Food Packaging and Food Engineering Principles, and co-teaches several other food and material science courses at graduate and undergraduate levels. Prior to joining the University of Guelph in 2005, he was with Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Bolton, Canada), where he was a project manager working with injection and single/two-stage injection stretch blow molding technologies, as well as package prototyping
Michael Rogers Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Michael Rogers’ first appointment after the completion of his Ph.D. was at the University of Saskatchewan in Food Nanotechnology as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Food and Bioproduct Sciences. From 2012-2015, he took a position at Rutgers University in Food Science and as the Director of the Center for Gastrointestinal Physiology at the New Jersey Institute of Food, Nutrition and Health where he was awarded both the Endel Karmas award for teaching excellence and the Directors Award for Scientific excellence. Dr. Rogers is currently an Associate Professor and Tier II Canada Research Chair in Food Nanotechnology at the University of Guelph. He has been awarded the Top Young Scientist awards through both IUFoST, in 2008 and the American Oil Chemists’ Society in 2015. Dr. Rogers has published over 75 peer reviewed publications which have accumulated an H-index of 26. His work has appeared on the cover of Chemical Society Reviews (2015, 44, 6035-6058: Impact factor 38.62) and Langmuir (2015, 30, 14128-14142: Impact factor 3.83). He has presented his work more than 55 times at international conferences and has overseen more than 1.5 million dollars in research funding.
