Food and Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118085

Food and Society

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Gibson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128118085
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 488
Description

Food and Society provides a broad spectrum of information to help readers understand how the food industry has evolved from the 20th century to present. It includes information anyone would need to prepare for the future of the food industry, including discussions on the drivers that have, and may, affect food supplies. From a historical perspective, readers will learn about past and present challenges in food trends, nutrition, genetically modified organisms, food security, organic foods, and more. The book offers different perspectives on solutions that have worked in the past, while also helping to anticipate future outcomes in the food supply.

Professionals in the food industry, including food scientists, food engineers, nutritionists and agriculturalists will find the information comprehensive and interesting. In addition, the book could even be used as the basis for the development of course materials for educators who need to prepare students entering the food industry.

Key Features

  • Includes hot topics in food science, such as GMOs, modern agricultural practices and food waste
  • Reviews the role of food in society, from consumption, to politics, economics and social trends
  • Encompasses food safety, security and public health
  • Discusses changing global trends in food preferences

Readership

Food professionals and students in academic, government, and corporate markets

Table of Contents

  1. An Introduction
    2. What Role Food? The Social Constructs of Food
    3. The Feeding of Nations: The 20th Century A New Global Enthusiasm
    4. Between the War Years: 1919-1939
    5. World War Two: 1939-1945
    6. Post-War Years: 1945-1960
    7. A time of Hope: The 1960’s
    8. The 1970’s An Era of Crisis
    9. Lost opportunities: 1980’s
    10. Conferences Conference Conference: 1990’s
    11. Ideological Convergence: The 21st Century
    12. Public Awakening
    13. Present Day Food & Social Trends
    14. Food Identity, Culture and Food Tourism
    15. Food, Diet and Nutrition
    16. Changing Dietary Habits
    17. Food Production: The Macroeconomic Landscape
    18. The Business Environment
    19. Politics of Food
    20. Food, Environmentalism and Sustainability
    21. Food Waste
    22. Slow Food
    23. Organic food
    24. Food and Genetic Modification Biotechnology
    25. Current Global Food Situation: Production, Usage and Needs
    26. Rise of the Industry profile: Celebrity Chefdom
    27. Feeding the Future: Challenges and Limitations

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128118085

About the Author

Mark Gibson

Mark Gibson undertook his PhD in food management, environmental sustainability, and food security at Manchester Metropolitan University (United Kingdom). Dr. Gibson is currently an invited assistant professor at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) Macau, China SAR, and is presently lecturing students in all areas of food production, management and hospitality, business strategy, and governance and sustainability. He is also the program leader (coordinator) of the Culinary Arts Management degree course at the institute, where he is continuing to develop the new 4-year culinary degree course that incorporates many elements of food science. Some notable publications include The Feeding of Nations: Re-defining Food Security for the 21st Century (CRC Press), “Current Food Security Concepts” in “The Global Forum on Food Security Issues: Online Discussions that make a Difference”, “Dying of Hunger” (Scientific Times Journal of Agri Science), “Food Choices – Evolution or Blackmail?” (WorldChefs Magazine), and Food Security in Organic Food: An Australian perspective. As well as writing books and articles, Dr. Gibson is also an associate editor and reviewer for several food-related journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Environmental Sustainability and Food Security, Manchester Metropolitan University

Ratings and Reviews

