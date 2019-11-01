Food and Society
1st Edition
Description
Food and Society provides a broad spectrum of information to help readers understand how the food industry has evolved from the 20th century to present. It includes information anyone would need to prepare for the future of the food industry, including discussions on the drivers that have, and may, affect food supplies. From a historical perspective, readers will learn about past and present challenges in food trends, nutrition, genetically modified organisms, food security, organic foods, and more. The book offers different perspectives on solutions that have worked in the past, while also helping to anticipate future outcomes in the food supply.
Professionals in the food industry, including food scientists, food engineers, nutritionists and agriculturalists will find the information comprehensive and interesting. In addition, the book could even be used as the basis for the development of course materials for educators who need to prepare students entering the food industry.
Key Features
- Includes hot topics in food science, such as GMOs, modern agricultural practices and food waste
- Reviews the role of food in society, from consumption, to politics, economics and social trends
- Encompasses food safety, security and public health
- Discusses changing global trends in food preferences
Readership
Food professionals and students in academic, government, and corporate markets
Table of Contents
- An Introduction
2. What Role Food? The Social Constructs of Food
3. The Feeding of Nations: The 20th Century A New Global Enthusiasm
4. Between the War Years: 1919-1939
5. World War Two: 1939-1945
6. Post-War Years: 1945-1960
7. A time of Hope: The 1960’s
8. The 1970’s An Era of Crisis
9. Lost opportunities: 1980’s
10. Conferences Conference Conference: 1990’s
11. Ideological Convergence: The 21st Century
12. Public Awakening
13. Present Day Food & Social Trends
14. Food Identity, Culture and Food Tourism
15. Food, Diet and Nutrition
16. Changing Dietary Habits
17. Food Production: The Macroeconomic Landscape
18. The Business Environment
19. Politics of Food
20. Food, Environmentalism and Sustainability
21. Food Waste
22. Slow Food
23. Organic food
24. Food and Genetic Modification Biotechnology
25. Current Global Food Situation: Production, Usage and Needs
26. Rise of the Industry profile: Celebrity Chefdom
27. Feeding the Future: Challenges and Limitations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118085
About the Author
Mark Gibson
Mark Gibson undertook his PhD in food management, environmental sustainability, and food security at Manchester Metropolitan University (United Kingdom). Dr. Gibson is currently an invited assistant professor at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) Macau, China SAR, and is presently lecturing students in all areas of food production, management and hospitality, business strategy, and governance and sustainability. He is also the program leader (coordinator) of the Culinary Arts Management degree course at the institute, where he is continuing to develop the new 4-year culinary degree course that incorporates many elements of food science. Some notable publications include The Feeding of Nations: Re-defining Food Security for the 21st Century (CRC Press), “Current Food Security Concepts” in “The Global Forum on Food Security Issues: Online Discussions that make a Difference”, “Dying of Hunger” (Scientific Times Journal of Agri Science), “Food Choices – Evolution or Blackmail?” (WorldChefs Magazine), and Food Security in Organic Food: An Australian perspective. As well as writing books and articles, Dr. Gibson is also an associate editor and reviewer for several food-related journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Environmental Sustainability and Food Security, Manchester Metropolitan University