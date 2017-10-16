Food and Feed Safety Systems and Analysis

1) Changing Food Safety Landscape of U.S. Pet Foods

2) Mycotoxins Issues in Pet Food and Feed

3) Emerging Pet Food and Feed Drying and Storage Strategies to Maintain Safety

4) Animal Feed Mill Biosecurity: Prevention of Biological Hazards

5) Title: Physical and Chemical Methods for the Reduction of Biological Hazards in Animal Feeds

6) Animal Feed Safety and Food Safety Modernization Act - Implications

7) Cereal Grain Fractions for Preharvest Control of Foodborne Pathogens: Opportunities and Potential Applications

8) Abattoir Interventions to Reduce/Eliminate Shiga-Toxin Producing Escherichia coli on Beef

9) Moving beyond Escherichia coli O157:H7 – The New STEC Millenium in Preharvest Food Safety

10) Characteristics of bacteriocins and use as food antimicrobials in the United States

11) The viable but non-culturable state in Listeria monocytogenes, what are the implications?

12) Perspectives on Food Safety in Cantaloupes

13) Using the Agricultural Environment to Find Better Surrogates for Foodborne Pathogens

14) Application of Genomics for Novel Detection Strategies of Salmonella in Food Production Systems

15) Use and Impacts of Whole Genome Sequencing in Retail Food Safety

16) The Poultry Gut Microbiome and Foodborne Pathogens in Poultry- Current Methods and Interpretations

17) Application of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology for Microbiome Analysis in Poultry Product Processing Systems

18) Application of Proteomics and Genomics to Understand Listeria monocytogenes Establishment in the Gastrointestinal Tract

19) Supply Chain Analysis: Farm to Fork

20) Creating the Next Generation of Food Safety Practitioners – Essential Cross-Training in Engineering, Data analytics and Food Science

21) Intelligent Computer Systems in Food Safety – An Illustration of Machine Learning’s Role in the Analysis of DNA Sequencing Data

22) Data Mining’s Contribution to Food Safety through Threat Detection

23) Quantitative Models for Food Security Decision Analysis

24) Accounting for the Role of Uncertainty in Food Protection: Risk and Reliability