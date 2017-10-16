Food and Feed Safety Systems and Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Food and Feed Safety Systems and Analysis discusses the integration of food safety with recent research developments in food borne pathogens. The book covers food systems, food borne ecology, how to conduct research on food safety and food borne pathogens, and developing educational materials to train incoming professionals in the field. Topics include data analysis and cyber security for food safety systems, control of food borne pathogens and supply chain logistics. The book uniquely covers current food safety perspectives on integrating food systems concepts into pet food manufacturing, as well as data analyses aspects of food systems.
Key Features
- Explores cutting edge research about emerging issues associated with food safety
- Includes new research on understanding foodborne Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli
- Presents foodborne pathogens and whole genome sequencing applications
- Provides concepts and issues related to pet and animal feed safety
Readership
Food safety professionals in R&D; A&G; and corporate markets; students in food science/safety
Table of Contents
1) Changing Food Safety Landscape of U.S. Pet Foods
2) Mycotoxins Issues in Pet Food and Feed
3) Emerging Pet Food and Feed Drying and Storage Strategies to Maintain Safety
4) Animal Feed Mill Biosecurity: Prevention of Biological Hazards
5) Title: Physical and Chemical Methods for the Reduction of Biological Hazards in Animal Feeds
6) Animal Feed Safety and Food Safety Modernization Act - Implications
7) Cereal Grain Fractions for Preharvest Control of Foodborne Pathogens: Opportunities and Potential Applications
8) Abattoir Interventions to Reduce/Eliminate Shiga-Toxin Producing Escherichia coli on Beef
9) Moving beyond Escherichia coli O157:H7 – The New STEC Millenium in Preharvest Food Safety
10) Characteristics of bacteriocins and use as food antimicrobials in the United States
11) The viable but non-culturable state in Listeria monocytogenes, what are the implications?
12) Perspectives on Food Safety in Cantaloupes
13) Using the Agricultural Environment to Find Better Surrogates for Foodborne Pathogens
14) Application of Genomics for Novel Detection Strategies of Salmonella in Food Production Systems
15) Use and Impacts of Whole Genome Sequencing in Retail Food Safety
16) The Poultry Gut Microbiome and Foodborne Pathogens in Poultry- Current Methods and Interpretations
17) Application of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology for Microbiome Analysis in Poultry Product Processing Systems
18) Application of Proteomics and Genomics to Understand Listeria monocytogenes Establishment in the Gastrointestinal Tract
19) Supply Chain Analysis: Farm to Fork
20) Creating the Next Generation of Food Safety Practitioners – Essential Cross-Training in Engineering, Data analytics and Food Science
21) Intelligent Computer Systems in Food Safety – An Illustration of Machine Learning’s Role in the Analysis of DNA Sequencing Data
22) Data Mining’s Contribution to Food Safety through Threat Detection
23) Quantitative Models for Food Security Decision Analysis
24) Accounting for the Role of Uncertainty in Food Protection: Risk and Reliability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128498880
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118351
About the Editor
Steven Ricke
Dr. Ricke received his B.S. degree in Animal Science (1979) an M.S. degree in Ruminant Nutrition (1982) from the Univ. of Illinois and his Ph.D. degree (1989) from the Univ. of Wisconsin with a co-major in Animal Science and Bacteriology. From 1989 to 1992 Dr. Ricke was a USDA-ARS postdoctorate in the Microbiology Department at North Carolina State Univ. He was at Texas A&M Univ. for 13 years and was a professor in the Poultry Science Dept. with joint appointments on the Food Science and Technology, Molecular and Environmental Plant Sciences, and Nutrition Faculties and the Veterinary Pathobiology Dept. He has been honored in 2002 as a Texas Agricultural Experiment Station Faculty Fellow. In 2005, he became the first holder of the new Wray Endowed Chair in Food Safety and Director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Arkansas. He is also a faculty member of the Dept. of Food Science and the Cellular and Molecular Graduate program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Science Department, Division of Agriculture, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, USA
Griffiths Atungulu
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor - Grain Processing Engineering, Department of Food Science and Division of Agriculture, University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Chase Rainwater
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Si Park
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, University of Arkansas, Department of Food Science