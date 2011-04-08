Food and Beverage Stability and Shelf Life

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Preface

Part I: Deteriorative processes and factors influencing shelf life

Chapter 1: Microbiological spoilage of foods and beverages

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Spoilage of foods and beverages; a microbiological approach: microbes vs indigenous enzymes

1.3 Factors affecting the rate of microbiological spoilage of foods and beverages

1.4 Evaluating, monitoring and measuring microbiological spoilage of foods and beverages

1.5 Predicting microbiological spoilage of foods and beverages

1.6 Preventing microbiological spoilage of foods and beverages

1.7 Future trends

Chapter 2: Chemical deterioration and physical instability of foods and beverages

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Chemical deterioration and physical instability of foods and beverages

2.3 Factors affecting the rate of quality loss due to chemical deterioration and physical instability

2.4 Measuring chemical deterioration and physical instability of foods and beverages

2.5 Predicting and monitoring chemical deterioration and physical instability of foods and beverages

2.6 Preventing chemical deterioration and physical instability of foods and beverages

2.7 Future trends

Chapter 3: Moisture loss, gain and migration in foods

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction: moisture loss, gain and migration in foods and quality deterioration

3.2 Mechanism of the moisture transfers in food products

3.3 Measuring, monitoring and predicting moisture loss, gain and migrations

3.4 Moisture loss, gain and migration related to the shelf life

3.5 Conditions for moisture migration and foods affected by moisture transfer

Chapter 4: Insect and mite penetration and contamination of packaged foods

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Insects and mites contaminating stored food products

4.3 Combating critical points in the food chain

4.4 Future trends

Chapter 5: The influence of ingredients on product stability and shelf life

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction to shelf life

5.2 Methods of shelf life extension

5.3 Movement of moisture in food systems

5.4 Food spoilage due to water activity

5.5 Edible moisture barriers

5.6 Molecular mobility

5.7 Preservation of foods by freezing

5.8 Sweetener ingredients as humectants or cryoprotectants

5.9 Ingredients for shelf life extension

5.10 Future trends

5.12 Appendix

Chapter 6: Processing and food and beverage shelf life

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Main quality change factors and their interaction with processing

6.3 Shelf life and stability

6.4 Product and process design

6.5 Processing

6.6 Unit operations

6.7 Production of low and intermediate moisture foods

6.8 Thermal processing

6.9 Filling and packaging

6.10 Novel processes

6.11 Hygiene

6.12 Future trends

Chapter 7: Packaging and food and beverage shelf life

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Role of packaging in extending food and beverage shelf life

7.3 Major packaging materials

7.4 Key package properties related to shelf life

7.5 Predicting shelf life of packaged foods and beverages

7.6 Packaging migrants and food and beverage shelf life

7.7 Future trends

Chapter 8: Effects of food and beverage storage, distribution, display and consumer handling on shelf life

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Overview of the cold chain

8.3 Storage life

8.4 Sectors of the cold chain and their influence on food quality and safety

8.5 Future trends

Chapter 9: Smart packaging for monitoring and managing food and beverage shelf life

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction: smart packaging – time-temperature integrators (TTIs)

9.2 Principles of the application of time-temperature integrators (TTIs) for shelf life monitoring

9.3 Requirements and selection of time-temperature integrators (TTIs) for food and beverage products

9.4 Use of time-temperature integrators (TTIs) for shelf life management and optimization in the cold chain – case study

9.5 Future trends

9.6 Acknowledgements

Part II: Methods for shelf life and stability evaluation

Chapter 10: Food storage trials: an introduction

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food deterioration and spoilage

10.3 Storage trials

10.4 Future trends

Chapter 11: Sensory evaluation methods for food shelf life assessment

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Principles of sensory evaluation

11.3 Basic requirements for sensory analysis

11.4 Discrimination tests

11.5 Quantitative descriptive tests

11.6 Consumer acceptability testing

11.7 Operation of sensory shelf life tests

11.8 Design of sensory shelf life tests

11.9 Interpretation of sensory shelf life data

11.10 Instrumental methods

11.11 Standardisation in sensory shelf life testing

11.12 Future trends

11.15 Appendix

Chapter 12: Advances in instrumental methods to determine food quality deterioration

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Assessing food appearance

12.3 Measurement of relative humidity (RH), moisture, and water activity (aw)

12.4 Texture evaluation

12.5 Evaluation of rheological properties of liquid and semi-solid foods

12.6 Assessing lipid oxidation

12.7 Electronic nose

12.8 Electronic tongue

12.9 Infrared (IR) spectroscopy

12.10 Microbiological testing

12.11 Future trends

Chapter 13: Modelling microbiological shelf life of foods and beverages

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Classification of predictive models by microbial response

13.3 Development of predictive models for microbiological safety and stability

13.4 Modelling approaches, applications and opportunities for shelf life prediction

13.5 Usage considerations and access to predictive microbiology electronic resources

13.6 Future trends

13.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 14: Modelling chemical and physical deterioration of foods and beverages

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Factors influencing shelf life

14.3 Development of mathematical models

14.4 Predictive mathematical models

14.5 Future trends

Chapter 15: Accelerated shelf life testing of foods

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Basic principles

15.3 Initial rate approach

15.4 Kinetic model approach

15.5 Single accelerating factor

15.6 Glass transition models

15.7 Multiple accelerating factors

15.8 Dynamic methods

15.9 The ‘no model’ approach

15.10 Combination of approaches

15.11 Problems in accelerated shelf life tests

15.12 Future trends

Chapter 16: Microbiological challenge testing of foods

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction: role of challenge testing in shelf life evaluation

16.2 Basic principles

16.3 Challenge testing limitations

16.4 Challenge testing and the use of mathematical models

16.5 Future trends

Part III: The stability and shelf life of particular products

Chapter 17: Beer shelf life and stability

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Biological instability

17.3 Physical instability

17.4 Flavour stability

17.5 Foam stability

17.6 Gushing

17.7 Light stability

17.8 Conclusions

Chapter 18: Shelf life of wine

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Factors affecting wine stability and shelf life

18.3 Changes during the shelf life of wine

18.4 Evaluating wine shelf life

18.5 Preventing wine quality deterioration at or post-bottling

18.6 Sensory significance of shelf life changes

18.7 Future trends

Chapter 19: The stability and shelf life of fruit juices and soft drinks

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Factors influencing the stability of fruit juices and soft drinks

19.3 Ensuring product stability and extending shelf life

19.4 Shelf life determination

19.5 Future trends

Chapter 20: Practical uses of sensory evaluation for the assessment of soft drink shelf life

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Using a risk-based approach to shelf life for soft drinks

20.3 Estimating shelf life

20.4 Determining shelf life

20.5 Monitoring shelf life

20.6 Considerations before developing the shelf life plan

20.7 Developing the sensory plan

20.8 Case studies

20.9 Future trends

Chapter 21: The stability and shelf life of coffee products

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Main critical events affecting the stability and shelf life of coffee products

21.3 Ensuring stability and extending the shelf life of coffee

21.4 Evaluating the shelf life of coffee

21.5 Future trends

Chapter 22: The stability and shelf life of fruit and vegetables

Abstract:

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Stability and shelf life of fruit and vegetables

22.3 Extending the shelf life of fruit and vegetables

22.4 Controlled and modified atmosphere packaging for longer shelf life

22.5 Future trends

Chapter 23: The stability and shelf life of bread and other bakery products

Abstract:

23.1 Introduction

23.2 A brief overview of the manufacture of bakery products

23.3 The key ‘fresh’ characteristics of bakery products

23.4 Factors affecting the stability of bread and other bakery products

23.5 Evaluating the shelf life of bread and other bakery products

23.6 Ensuring stability and extending the shelf life of bread and other bakery products

23.7 Future trends

Chapter 24: The stability and shelf life of fats and oils

Abstract:

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Mechanisms of oxidation and hydrolysis in fats and oils

24.3 Factors affecting the stability and shelf life of fats and oils

24.4 Evaluating the shelf life of fats and oils

24.5 Ensuring stability and extending the shelf life of fats and oils

24.6 Future trends

Chapter 25: The stability and shelf life of confectionery products

Abstract:

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Factors affecting shelf life

25.3 Chocolate and chocolate products

25.4 Sugar glass

25.5 Toffee

25.6 Gums and jellies

25.7 Aerated confectionery

Chapter 26: The stability and shelf life of vitamin-fortified foods

Abstract:

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Factors affecting the stability and shelf life of vitamin-fortified foods

26.3 Ensuring stability and extending the shelf life of vitamin-fortified foods

26.4 Evaluating the shelf life of vitamin-fortified foods

26.5 Future trends

Chapter 27: The stability and shelf life of milk and milk products

Abstract:

27.1 Introduction

27.2 Chemical composition and principal reactions of milk

27.3 Bacteria in milk and related enzyme activity

27.4 Raw milk enzymes

27.5 Control of the quality of short shelf life products

27.6 Factors influencing the stability of long shelf life products

27.7 Control of the stability of long life milk products

27.8 Conclusions

27.9 Dedication

Chapter 28: The stability and shelf life of seafood

Abstract:

28.1 Introduction

28.2 Factors affecting the stability and shelf life of seafood

28.3 Microorganisms involved in seafood spoilage

28.4 Evaluation of the shelf life of seafood

28.5 Future trends

Chapter 29: The stability and shelf life of meat and poultry

Abstract:

29.1 Introduction

29.2 Factors affecting the stability and shelf life of meat and poultry

29.3 Evaluating the shelf life of meat and poultry

29.4 Ensuring stability and extending the shelf life of meat and poultry

29.5 Future trends

Index