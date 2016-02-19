Food Allergy aims to address the gap in research and literature on food allergy. Another objective of this book is to identity food allergens and provides patients with allergy a diet that is allergen-free, acceptable, and nourishing.

This second edition of the book is organized into nine chapters. Several chapters from the first edition were extensive revised. These include Chapter 2 which deals with the tendency to consider all adverse reactions to foods as allergic reactions; Chapter 4 which present additions to the classification of food allergens listed in the first edition; Chapter 5 which focuses on the management of food allergy; and Chapter 9 which examines food allergy in infants. This book will be interest to medical professionals and others interested in understanding food allergy.