Food Allergy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723670162, 9781483193618

Food Allergy

2nd Edition

Authors: Frederic Speer
eBook ISBN: 9781483193618
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 238
Description

Food Allergy aims to address the gap in research and literature on food allergy. Another objective of this book is to identity food allergens and provides patients with allergy a diet that is allergen-free, acceptable, and nourishing.
This second edition of the book is organized into nine chapters. Several chapters from the first edition were extensive revised. These include Chapter 2 which deals with the tendency to consider all adverse reactions to foods as allergic reactions; Chapter 4 which present additions to the classification of food allergens listed in the first edition; Chapter 5 which focuses on the management of food allergy; and Chapter 9 which examines food allergy in infants. This book will be interest to medical professionals and others interested in understanding food allergy.

Table of Contents


Preface to First Edition

Preface to Second Edition

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

History of Food Allergy

Mechanism of Food Allergy

Heredity of Food Allergy

Incidence of Allergy

Chapter 2 Non Allergic Reactions to Foods

Toxins Naturally Occurring in Foods

Bacterial Food Poisoning

Chapter 3 Manifestations of Food Allergy

The Respiratory Tract

Gastrointestinal Tract

The Skin

Systemic Reactions

Genitourinary Tract

Musculoskeletal System

Nervous System

Miscellaneous Allergic Manifestations

Chapter 4 The Biological Classification of Foods

Plant Foods

Food Families

Classification of Animal Foods

Chapter 5 A Discussion of Individual Foods

Chapter 6 Detection of Food Allergens

The Essentials of Food Detection

Elimination Diet

Reactions to Drugs

Chapter 7 Treatment of Food Allergy

Tolerance

Food Avoidance in the Various Allergic

Disorders

The Use of Drugs

Chapter 8 Allergic Cookery

Chapter 9 Food Allergy in Infancy

Manifestations

Management

Index

About the Author

Frederic Speer

