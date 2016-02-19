Food Allergy
2nd Edition
Description
Food Allergy aims to address the gap in research and literature on food allergy. Another objective of this book is to identity food allergens and provides patients with allergy a diet that is allergen-free, acceptable, and nourishing.
This second edition of the book is organized into nine chapters. Several chapters from the first edition were extensive revised. These include Chapter 2 which deals with the tendency to consider all adverse reactions to foods as allergic reactions; Chapter 4 which present additions to the classification of food allergens listed in the first edition; Chapter 5 which focuses on the management of food allergy; and Chapter 9 which examines food allergy in infants. This book will be interest to medical professionals and others interested in understanding food allergy.
Table of Contents
Preface to First Edition
Preface to Second Edition
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
History of Food Allergy
Mechanism of Food Allergy
Heredity of Food Allergy
Incidence of Allergy
Chapter 2 Non Allergic Reactions to Foods
Toxins Naturally Occurring in Foods
Bacterial Food Poisoning
Chapter 3 Manifestations of Food Allergy
The Respiratory Tract
Gastrointestinal Tract
The Skin
Systemic Reactions
Genitourinary Tract
Musculoskeletal System
Nervous System
Miscellaneous Allergic Manifestations
Chapter 4 The Biological Classification of Foods
Plant Foods
Food Families
Classification of Animal Foods
Chapter 5 A Discussion of Individual Foods
Chapter 6 Detection of Food Allergens
The Essentials of Food Detection
Elimination Diet
Reactions to Drugs
Chapter 7 Treatment of Food Allergy
Tolerance
Food Avoidance in the Various Allergic
Disorders
The Use of Drugs
Chapter 8 Allergic Cookery
Chapter 9 Food Allergy in Infancy
Manifestations
Management
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193618