Food Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738779, 9781455742868

Food Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn
eBook ISBN: 9781455742868
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738779
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Page Count: 960
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics provides the latest essential updates in food allergies.  Topics include the following: mechanisms of allergic sensitization to foods—bypassing immune tolerance pathways; determinants of food allergenicity; epidemiology of food allergy; prevention of food allergy through manipulating the timing of food exposure; diagnosis and management of eosinophilic esophagitis; the burden of food allergies and mental health issues; state-of-the-art and new horizons in food allergy diagnostic testing; food-induced anaphylaxis; oral tolerance; immunotherapy for food allergy; complementary and alternative medicine for food allergy; paradigm shift in management of milk and egg allergy—baked milk and egg diet.

Details

No. of pages:
960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742868
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738779

About the Authors

Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Allergy and Immunology, Mount Sinai Hospital

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.