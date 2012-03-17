Food Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 32-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics provides the latest essential updates in food allergies. Topics include the following: mechanisms of allergic sensitization to foods—bypassing immune tolerance pathways; determinants of food allergenicity; epidemiology of food allergy; prevention of food allergy through manipulating the timing of food exposure; diagnosis and management of eosinophilic esophagitis; the burden of food allergies and mental health issues; state-of-the-art and new horizons in food allergy diagnostic testing; food-induced anaphylaxis; oral tolerance; immunotherapy for food allergy; complementary and alternative medicine for food allergy; paradigm shift in management of milk and egg allergy—baked milk and egg diet.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 17th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742868
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738779
About the Authors
Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Allergy and Immunology, Mount Sinai Hospital