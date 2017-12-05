Food Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 38-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Immunology and Allergy Clinics
Food Allergy
Foreword: The Quest for Food Allergy Treatments: On Course and Gaining Steam. Finally
Preface: Food Allergy
Prevention of Food Allergies
Epidemiology of Food Allergy
Oral Tolerance Development and Maintenance
Diagnosis of Food Allergy
Food Allergy Management
The Role of Baked Egg and Milk in the Diets of Allergic Children
Interventional Therapies for the Treatment of Food Allergy
Adjuvant Therapies in Food Immunotherapy
Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Treatment of Food Allergy
Diagnosis and Management of Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome
Unproven Diagnostic Tests for Food Allergy
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. J. Andrew Bird, is devoted to Food Allergy. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Prevention of Food Allergies; Epidemiology of Food Allergy; Oral Tolerance Development and Maintenance; Diagnosis of Food Allergy; Food Allergy Management; Interventional Therapies for the Treatment of Food Allergy; Baked Milk and Egg as Oral Immunotherapy; Adjuvant Therapies for Desensitization; Alternative Therapies for Treatment of Food Allergy; Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome (FPIES); Diagnosis and Management of Eosinophilic Esophagitis; and Unfounded Diagnostic Procedures.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323569859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323569842
About the Authors
J. Bird Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center