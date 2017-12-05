Food Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569842, 9780323569859

Food Allergy, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Authors: J. Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780323569859
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323569842
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Immunology and Allergy Clinics

Food Allergy

Foreword: The Quest for Food Allergy Treatments: On Course and Gaining Steam. Finally

Preface: Food Allergy

Prevention of Food Allergies

Epidemiology of Food Allergy

Oral Tolerance Development and Maintenance

Diagnosis of Food Allergy

Food Allergy Management

The Role of Baked Egg and Milk in the Diets of Allergic Children

Interventional Therapies for the Treatment of Food Allergy

Adjuvant Therapies in Food Immunotherapy

Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Treatment of Food Allergy

Diagnosis and Management of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome

Unproven Diagnostic Tests for Food Allergy

Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. J. Andrew Bird, is devoted to Food Allergy. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Prevention of Food Allergies; Epidemiology of Food Allergy; Oral Tolerance Development and Maintenance; Diagnosis of Food Allergy; Food Allergy Management; Interventional Therapies for the Treatment of Food Allergy; Baked Milk and Egg as Oral Immunotherapy; Adjuvant Therapies for Desensitization; Alternative Therapies for Treatment of Food Allergy; Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome (FPIES); Diagnosis and Management of Eosinophilic Esophagitis; and Unfounded Diagnostic Procedures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
About the Authors

J. Bird Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

