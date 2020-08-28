Follicular Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 34-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Jonathan W. Friedberg, is devoted to Follicular Lymphoma. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editors, George P. Canellos and Edward J. Benz. Articles in this important issue include: Epidemiology of Follicular Lymphoma, Pathogenesis of Follicular Lymphoma, Circulating tumor DNA and MRD assessment in Follicular Lymphoma, Clinical and biological prognostic factors in Follicular Lymphoma, Vitamin D and Follicular Lymphoma, Initial Treatment of Early Stage and Low Tumor Burden Follicular Lymphoma, Initial Treatment of High Tumor Burden Follicular Lymphoma, Maintenance Antibody Therapy of Follicular Lymphoma, Cellular Therapy in Follicular Lymphoma, Immunomodulatory Agents in Follicular Lymphoma, Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Inhibition in Follicular Lymphoma, Novel Agents Beyond Immunomodulatory Imide Drugs and Phosphoinositide 3-Kinases for Follicular Lymphoma, Early progression of Follicular Lymphoma, Biological Basis of Histological Transformation, and Treatment of Histological Transformation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323754385
About the Editors
Jonathan Friedberg
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.