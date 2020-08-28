Follicular Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754385

Follicular Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 34-4

1st Edition

Editors: Jonathan Friedberg
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754385
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Jonathan W. Friedberg, is devoted to Follicular Lymphoma. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editors, George P. Canellos and Edward J. Benz. Articles in this important issue include: Epidemiology of Follicular Lymphoma, Pathogenesis of Follicular Lymphoma, Circulating tumor DNA and MRD assessment in Follicular Lymphoma, Clinical and biological prognostic factors in Follicular Lymphoma, Vitamin D and Follicular Lymphoma, Initial Treatment of Early Stage and Low Tumor Burden Follicular Lymphoma, Initial Treatment of High Tumor Burden Follicular Lymphoma, Maintenance Antibody Therapy of Follicular Lymphoma, Cellular Therapy in Follicular Lymphoma, Immunomodulatory Agents in Follicular Lymphoma, Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Inhibition in Follicular Lymphoma, Novel Agents Beyond Immunomodulatory Imide Drugs and Phosphoinositide 3-Kinases for Follicular Lymphoma, Early progression of Follicular Lymphoma, Biological Basis of Histological Transformation, and Treatment of Histological Transformation.

About the Editors

Jonathan Friedberg

