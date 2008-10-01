Folic Acid and Folates, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Folate-Mediated One-Carbon Metabolism Jennifer T. Fox and Patrick J. Stover
Mathematical Models of Folate-Mediated One-Carbon Metabolism H. Frederik Nijhout, Michael C. Reed and C.M. Ulrich
Folate Deprivation, the Methionine Cycle and Alzheimer¡¦s Disease Flaubert Tchantchou and Thomas B. Shea
Benefits and Risks of Folic Acid Supplementation Young-In Kim
Molecular Mechanisms of Adaptation to Folate Deficiency Ilan Ifergan and Yehuda G. Assaraf
Structure and Function of the Reduced Folate Carrier: A Paradigm of a Major Facilitator Superfamily Mammalian Nutrient Transporter Larry H. Matherly and Zhanjun Hou
Renal Conservation of Folates: Role of Folate Transport Proteins Vijaya L. Damaraju, Carol E. Cass and Michael B. Sawyer
Exploitation of the Folate Receptor in the Management of Cancer and Inflammatory Disease Christopher P. Leamon and Ann L. Jackman
Folate Receptor Expression in Pituitary Adenomas: Cellular and Molecular Analysis Chheng-Orn Evans, Congjun Yao, David Leborde and Nelson M. Oyesiku
Regulation of Human Dihydrofolate Reductase Activity and Expression Emine Ercikan Abali, Nancy E. Skacel, Hilal Celikkaya, Yi-Ching Hsieh
Catalysis of Methyl Group Transfers Involving Tetrahydrofolate and B12 Stephen W. Ragsdale
Methyltetrahydrofolate in Folate-Binding Protein Glycine N-Methyltransferase Zigmund Luka
Mechanism-Based Inhibitors of Folylpoly-ƒ×-glutamate Synthetase and ƒ×-Glutamyl Hydrolase: Control of Folylpoly-ƒ×-glutamate Homeostasis as a Drug Target James K. Coward and John J. McGuire
Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase, Common Polymorphisms and Relation to Disease Philip Thomas and Michael Fenech
Mitochondrial Methylenetetrahydrofolate Dehydrogenase, Methenyltetrahydrofolate Cyclohydrolase and Formyltetrahydrofolate Synthetases Karen E. Christensen and Robert E. MacKenzie
The Structure and Mechanism of 6-Hydroxymethyl-7,8-dihydropterin Pyrophosphokinase Jeremy P. Derrick
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. In the early days of the serial, the subjects of vitamins and hormones were quite distinct. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms.
Key Features
Includes color illustrations Available on ScienceDirect Longest running series published by Academic Press Contributions by leading international authorities
Readership
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge review concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA