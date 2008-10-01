Folic Acid and Folates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742322, 9780080921266

Folic Acid and Folates, Volume 79

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780080921266
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742322
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2008
Page Count: 480
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
166.00
141.10
180.00
153.00
217.23
184.65
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Folate-Mediated One-Carbon Metabolism Jennifer T. Fox and Patrick J. Stover

  2. Mathematical Models of Folate-Mediated One-Carbon Metabolism H. Frederik Nijhout, Michael C. Reed and C.M. Ulrich

  3. Folate Deprivation, the Methionine Cycle and Alzheimer¡¦s Disease Flaubert Tchantchou and Thomas B. Shea

  4. Benefits and Risks of Folic Acid Supplementation Young-In Kim

  5. Molecular Mechanisms of Adaptation to Folate Deficiency Ilan Ifergan and Yehuda G. Assaraf

  6. Structure and Function of the Reduced Folate Carrier: A Paradigm of a Major Facilitator Superfamily Mammalian Nutrient Transporter Larry H. Matherly and Zhanjun Hou

  7. Renal Conservation of Folates: Role of Folate Transport Proteins Vijaya L. Damaraju, Carol E. Cass and Michael B. Sawyer

  8. Exploitation of the Folate Receptor in the Management of Cancer and Inflammatory Disease Christopher P. Leamon and Ann L. Jackman

  9. Folate Receptor Expression in Pituitary Adenomas: Cellular and Molecular Analysis Chheng-Orn Evans, Congjun Yao, David Leborde and Nelson M. Oyesiku

  10. Regulation of Human Dihydrofolate Reductase Activity and Expression Emine Ercikan Abali, Nancy E. Skacel, Hilal Celikkaya, Yi-Ching Hsieh

  11. Catalysis of Methyl Group Transfers Involving Tetrahydrofolate and B12 Stephen W. Ragsdale

  12. Methyltetrahydrofolate in Folate-Binding Protein Glycine N-Methyltransferase Zigmund Luka

  13. Mechanism-Based Inhibitors of Folylpoly-ƒ×-glutamate Synthetase and ƒ×-Glutamyl Hydrolase: Control of Folylpoly-ƒ×-glutamate Homeostasis as a Drug Target James K. Coward and John J. McGuire

  14. Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase, Common Polymorphisms and Relation to Disease Philip Thomas and Michael Fenech

  15. Mitochondrial Methylenetetrahydrofolate Dehydrogenase, Methenyltetrahydrofolate Cyclohydrolase and Formyltetrahydrofolate Synthetases Karen E. Christensen and Robert E. MacKenzie

  16. The Structure and Mechanism of 6-Hydroxymethyl-7,8-dihydropterin Pyrophosphokinase Jeremy P. Derrick

Description

First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. In the early days of the serial, the subjects of vitamins and hormones were quite distinct. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms.

Key Features

Includes color illustrations Available on ScienceDirect Longest running series published by Academic Press Contributions by leading international authorities

Readership

Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge review concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921266
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742322

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Gerald Litwack

Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief

Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.