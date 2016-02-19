Focusing of Charged Particles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231815, 9781483270616

Focusing of Charged Particles

1st Edition

Editors: Albert Septier
eBook ISBN: 9781483270616
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 524
Description

Focusing of Charged Particles, Volume I deals with the various aspects of problems in corpuscular optics such as the need for new focusing principles to guide the beams of fast particles over long distances and to increase the internal efficiency of particle accelerators.

This volume is comprised of articles from specialists who attempt to find solutions to various problems in geometrical corpuscular optics. The topics discussed in the book include the general properties of potentials, fields and trajectories, the methods for resolving Laplace's and Poisson's equations and computing trajectories with or without space charge, and a description of the methods used for the measurement of magnetic fields. The optics of straight axis systems for producing and focusing low-intensity beams: high-brightness electron guns, electrostatic and magnetic electron lenses, and strong focusing lenses for high-energy beams are covered as well. The text ends with the elucidation of the problem of the production of electron microprobes.

Physicists, students, researchers, and engineers working with charged particles will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Editor's Preface

Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. Potential, Fields, Trajectories

1.1 Particles and Fields: Fundamental Equations

1.2 Numerical Solution of Laplace's and Poisson's Equations and the Calculation of Electron Trajectories and Electron Beams

1.3 Analogical Methods for Resolving Laplace's and Poisson's Equations

1.4 Measurement of Magnetic Fields

2. Lenses

2.1 High Brightness Electron Guns

2.2 Electrostatic Lenses

2.3 Magnetic Electron Lenses

2.4 Focusing with Quadrupoles, Doublets, and Triplets

2.5 Lens Aberrations

2.6 Electron Microprobes

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270616

About the Editor

Albert Septier

