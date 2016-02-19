Focusing of Charged Particles V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126369014, 9780323147187

Focusing of Charged Particles V1

1st Edition

Editors: Albert Septier
eBook ISBN: 9780323147187
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 524
Description

Focusing of Charged Particles, Volume I, explains the focusing principles needed to guide the beams of fast particles over long distances and to increase the internal efficiency of particle accelerators. This book discusses the geometrical corpuscular optics as well as the methods for computing fields. Comprised of two parts encompassing two chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the general properties of potentials, fields, and trajectories. This book then examines the methods for resolving Laplace’s and Poisson’s equations, as well as computing trajectories with or without space charge. Other chapters describe the methods used for the measurement of magnetic field. This text discusses as well the optics of straight axis systems for focusing and producing low-intensity beams. The final chapter deals with the particular and very delicate problem of the production of electron microbes. Engineers, students, and researchers working with charged particles will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Editor's Preface

Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. Potential, Fields, Trajectories

1.1 Particles and Fields: Fundamental Equations

1.2 Numerical Solution of Laplace's and Poisson's Equations and the Calculation of Electron Trajectories and Electron Beams

1.3 Analogical Methods for Resolving Laplace's and Poisson's Equations

1.4 Measurement of Magnetic Fields

2. Lenses

2.1 High Brightness Electron Guns

2.2 Electrostatic Lenses

2.3 Magnetic Electron Lenses

2.4 Focusing with Quadrupoles, Doublets, and Triplets

2.5 Lens Aberrations

2.6 Electron Microprobes

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147187

