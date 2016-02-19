Focusing of Charged Particles V1

Focusing of Charged Particles, Volume I, explains the focusing principles needed to guide the beams of fast particles over long distances and to increase the internal efficiency of particle accelerators. This book discusses the geometrical corpuscular optics as well as the methods for computing fields. Comprised of two parts encompassing two chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the general properties of potentials, fields, and trajectories. This book then examines the methods for resolving Laplace’s and Poisson’s equations, as well as computing trajectories with or without space charge. Other chapters describe the methods used for the measurement of magnetic field. This text discusses as well the optics of straight axis systems for focusing and producing low-intensity beams. The final chapter deals with the particular and very delicate problem of the production of electron microbes. Engineers, students, and researchers working with charged particles will find this book extremely useful.